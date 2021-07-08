CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

The Thing That Everyone Said Was Going To Happen Is Happening

After the developer went broke, 15 uncompleted residential towers in Liyang Star City, Kunming City, Yunnan Province were imploded on August 27, 2021.

For years now, observers from the other side of the Pacific have wondered how the phenomenon of Chinese "ghost cities" persisted. That last link is from 2015, when Baidu did a study that identified 24 Chinese ghost cities - newly constructed residential towers, usually on the outskirts of larger cities, where residency rates were very low.

The slideshow embedded above is a presentation from 2012 by Citron Research claiming Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF), the center of attention right now, was insolvent and using fraudulent accounting and bribes to Chinese Communist Party officials. Citron's Andrew Left was banned from trading in Hong Kong for 10 years off that slide deck. Ironically, the ban is about to end.

The point of this trip down memory lane is that anyone acting surprised by any of this is either being disingenuous, or wasn't paying attention. People have been warning of a bubble in Chinese residential real estate for a decade now.

We got here because of policies of the Chinese Communist Party, and like all things in the People's Republic, how this plays out will be up to the Party, which is willing to use far more tools than Western governments. They will try and stop contagion from happening, though the size of the problem may take it beyond even their considerable control.

How We Got Here

According to official statistics, China has around a 90% home ownership rate, compared to about 65% in the US. Real property is highly regarded in Chinese culture, much more than equity or debt ownership. Nominal disposable personal income in cities has more than doubled in the past 10 years, and the Chinese savings rate is around 35%, compared to 7.5% in the US pre-pandemic. Much of this savings goes to real estate.

On top of this, China's urban population increased by 425 million from 1999 to 2020, with the urban population going from 36% of the country to 61%.

So there is a vibrant residential construction sector in China, which is supported by debt. A lot of debt. The government has kept this bubble growing by reducing interbank rates whenever home price growth starts fading.

The blue line is YoY growth rates in home prices, and the black line is the three-month interbank rate. As you can see, dips in the blue line are followed a few months later by dips in the black line. When home price growth went negative, the government loosened rates.

If you notice, I stopped that last chart at the end of 2019, because in August 2020, the government announced a new policy called, colorfully, the Three Red Lines. The red lines are hard limits on corporate debt-to-asset ratios, debt-to-equity ratios, and cash-to-short-term-debt ratios. Companies clear of all three red lines can grow debt at up to 15% a year. Five percentage points are subtracted from that for each red line crossed, meaning if a company crosses all three, they cannot grow their debt load.

This is part of a push by the Party to reset the structure of their system. And now I am forced to briefly discuss Party economic doctrinal history, so please excuse me if some of this makes absolutely no sense. Broadly, Party economic doctrine has undergone three stages so far, the latest of which we have just entered.

Maoist doctrine largely mirrored Soviet-style socialism, with important differences. But like in the Soviet Union, the key economic elements were forced agricultural collectivization, and outlawing most important forms of private capital.

Post-1978 is when China began to open up the economy to private property, foreign investment and trade. The Party likes to pretend that this was Mao's "New Democracy" plan all along. The basic message here was that this was an intermediate stage of early socialism. Essentially: "Let's get rich first, then we will actually have enough of a working class to afford socialism." Western investors have largely focused on the getting rich part, and ignored the socialism part.

Now we have entered a new stage on the road to the final stage of socialism (which itself is the penultimate stage on the road to communism). President Xi Jinping formalized the new framework in a January 2021 speech to the Party Central Committee, and published in July in the Party's theoretical organ, Qiushi. This new stage will still allow the market to allocate resources, but the Party will exercise more control. The key elements of this are "domestic flows," "common prosperity," and turning focus away from blindly pursuing GDP growth to "genuine growth." The goal is to reach the next stage of development in 2035, and full socialism in 2050.

The message here is threefold. "Domestic flows" is about bringing down the savings rate, and reorienting the economy away from export dependence and towards domestic consumption. "Common prosperity," means that wealthy Chinese individuals and companies have the Party's full attention. "Genuine growth" is a signal that they want to reign in the massive growth in private debt, and end the moral hazard of continually putting a bottom on liquidity.

So here we are. The Party's own policies of easy credit any time home prices dipped created the bubble of ghost cities. Investors were convinced that the Party would never let this party end, and always provide a liquidity backstop. Now they are trying to slow down the flood of liquidity they released year after year, and companies that relied too heavily on easy credit were bound to see credit rating downgrades at best, and default at worst.

That brings us to Evergrande's balance sheet.

A Quick Look At Evergrande's Balance Sheet

There are a few things that stand out on Evergrande's balance sheet. The first is that this is a company that has been on a razor's edge for a while, with 40%-50% of their considerable debt load due in the current period for some time now. They have relied heavily on replacing that big chunk of their debt every year, peaking at $61 billion of principal due in 2021, 51% of their total debt load of $120 billion.

In their June 2021 interim report, they had reduced their debt considerably to $89 billion because of the new regulations, but still owed $37 billion in principle over the next twelve months, again, much reduced from the end of 2020. This is versus only $25 billion in cash, half of which is restricted as collateral on loans. They have held less cash than the current portion of their debt for some time, and relied on new debt to retire old debt, while adding to the overall total. In the seven years of that last chart, Evergrande issued $413 billion in new debt, offset by $321 billion in principle repayments. That got shut down in H2 2020 and that's when their problems began.

Red lights really began flashing with their interim report. Their receivables and payables both spiked. This is a sign of a company who can't get paid, and can't make payments.

They had over $100 billion in payables at the end of June, about a third of liabilities. Evergrande missed two interest payments on Monday, which was expected. They have $669 million in interest payments remaining in 2021 as of September 13. The vast majority is dollar-denominated debt.

The last thing from the balance sheet is their inventories, mostly undeveloped land and unsold property, which they value at $221 billion, 60% of total assets. As this unwinds, that may turn out to be worth a lot less than what is printed on the balance sheet.

All together, Evergrande had over $300 billion in booked liabilities at the end of June. I specified booked liabilities, because it is also reported that they have another $150 billion in off-balance sheet borrowings via retail investor trusts. All together it's about three trillion yuan, almost half a trillion dollars.

What Is Contagion and What Happens Next?

Contagion is when one large problem for one company or a small group of companies spirals out and begins affecting other sectors, especially banks. Let's use Evergrande as an example. If the Party were to let Evergrande go down, firms who are owed money by Evergrande will line up, so let's start at the back of the line with the $103 billion in payables at the end of June.

These are Evergrande's vendors: construction, materials, land management, etc. They are not getting paid any time soon. Some may have debts of their own to pay, and may have to default as a result, putting pressure on Chinese creditors.

Next are the off-balance sheet debts, made to retail trusts, reported to be a trillion yuan. This is ordinary Chinese citizens putting their savings to work in what they believed to be a very safe investment: real estate. Some of these people may have been relying on these interest payments to make their own mortgage payments, putting more pressure on Chinese creditors.

At the front of the line are Evergrande's on-book creditors, $90 billion at the end of June. Reportedly, this is "171 domestic banks and 121 other financial firms." That is a black hole of unknown risk, and could cause defaults in the financial system, especially with the credit pressure from the payables and off-balance sheet liabilities. Foreigners do not have large Chinese real estate investments, but if it spreads to the financial system, it would affect the whole world. That is why the stock market is down this week.

If you owe $300, it's your problem. If you owe $300 billion, it's everyone's problem.

Now, what if Evergrande was forced to fire sale its inventory of land and unfinished properties to pay creditors. This would crash the price of real estate having all sorts of secondary and tertiary effects, beginning with other real state companies and more banks. The other two very big real estate companies, Country Garden Holdings (OTCPK:CTRYF) and Sunac China Holdings (OTC:SCCCF), have similar but less acute balance sheet issues, including very high current debt loads, and increased payables. Together, they have $270 billion in land and unfinished property inventories, and close to a half trillion in liabilities.

So the Party is faced with a very difficult choice. If it could be contained to just Evergrande, they would likely be happy to see it go down as an abject lesson on debt loads to everyone else. This would help with the "genuine growth" part of the new framework. It would also show that wealthy companies and individuals can no longer count on the state to maintain their wealth, bolstering their "common prosperity" rhetoric.

But with liabilities the size of Evergrande's, and the wide variety of creditors at their door, it is unlikely that it could be contained. That leaves the Party with a number of bad choices, and they have to decide which is the least bad. At the end of the day, like many analysts I believe they will have to restructure Evergrande's debt somehow, and push payments back considerably. This goes in entirely the opposite direction of the Party's new-stage-of-socialism framework, and will create even more moral hazard in credit markets.

This will calm markets in China and abroad, but may just lead to a larger crisis in the future. There are no good or clean solutions. The bigger risk is that it doesn't stop at Evergrande even after restructuring, and the Party is faced with the choice of bailing out the entire real estate sector or crashing the economy

An Announcement

Do you like this sort of in-depth analysis of macro issues and their effects on markets? I have good news for you. In October, I will be launching a new Marketplace service here at Seeking Alpha that will include deep dives on macro subjects of interest to investors, and what they mean for markets. Look for more announcements in the coming weeks.