Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

Cannabis has been my highest conviction idea and it is time to detail a top pick in the sector in Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF). GTBIF can be considered one of the higher profile names in the US cannabis sector, as evidenced by the greater institutional support and lower cost of capital. GTBIF has proven itself able to balance between aggressive top-line growth and robust profitability. Cannabis is my highest conviction buy - and GTBIF is a top pick.

The Cannabis Thesis

Cannabis is the greatest secular growth story that you have not heard of. Support for legalization has reached a tipping point as nearly 70% support full legalization in the United States.

(Curaleaf Investor Presentation)

As we eagerly await full national legalization, the states have taken matters into their own hands, as all but 5 states have legalized the plant for either medical or recreational use. The legal market is projected to reach $22 billion this year and is expected to grow at a 17% compounded annual rate through 2025:

(Curaleaf Investor Presentation)

The conversion of the illegal black market to legal sales is a huge opportunity. We can see below that even in states like California which have already legalized cannabis for many years, the illegal market still makes up more than 50% of total sales:

(Curaleaf Investor Presentation)

I expect conversion of illegal to legal sales to be a strong secular growth driver over the next decade and more. That is a huge opportunity, but it is only a small part of what I view to be an even bigger growth story.

Only 18% of adult Americans say that they have used cannabis in the past year. This number is so low because cannabis has yet to experience what I call the "normalization effect." Because cannabis has been illegal for so many centuries, the American public has come to believe that cannabis is a dangerous hard drug, when in reality it should not have been illegal in the first place. Consider the following puzzling statistic: whereas there are no documented cases of deaths from cannabis overdose, approximately 50,000 Americans die from opioid overdose annually and another 100,000 Americans die from alcohol abuse every year. Cannabis has been touted to have significant medical benefits for issues like chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, and much more. Yours Truly has found cannabis to be extremely effective in curing even the worst sleepless nights. Due to the wide range of practical uses, I view cannabis to have the potential to find itself in almost every household in the long term. Many analysts project that cannabis will be a market that outpaces the alcohol and tobacco markets:

(Green Thumb Industries Investor Presentation)

What Is Green Thumb Industries

GTBIF can be considered one of the original pioneers of the multi-state operator (‘MSO’) model, as is evidenced by its wide 14 state presence:

(Green Thumb Industries Investor Presentation)

When looking at the above map, one can’t help but admire how GTBIF seems positioned in all the key markets. It is no coincidence. GTBIF - led by CEO Kovler, has purposefully built out its cannabis footprint methodically and aggressively. Here are some examples. GTBIF was positioned to take full advantage when Illinois legalized recreational sales - its home state is currently its primary cash flow generator. Cannabis was legalized in New York and New Jersey this year - GTBIF acquired 4 dispensaries in New York and won 1 license in New Jersey in 2018. Neighboring Pennsylvania is likely next to legalize - GTBIF owns 18 licenses in the state. While not quite as successful as Trulieve (OTCQX:OTCQX:TCNNF), GTBIF owns 30 dispensaries in Florida. GTBIF has been building a wide footprint with a strong focus on limited license states - that has been the key to paving for strong top-line growth with solid profitability. It seems like every time a state is showing strong developments in its cannabis industry, GTBIF has already positioned itself to be a market leader in that state.

GTBIF’s careful but aggressive strategy has been paying off, as the company has seen rapidly growing revenues with solid adjusted EBITDA margins. We can see that GTBIF’s adjusted EBITDA margins rank highly as compared to other Tier 1 operators like TCNNF, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF):

(Cannabis Growth Portfolio Research)

For the record, GTBIF grew revenues by 85% year over year in the latest quarter. Looking ahead, I expect the high growth to continue because not only will GTBIF benefit from strong same-store sales growth due to the secular growth trends of cannabis itself, but there still remains a pipeline to more than double its opened stores:

(Green Thumb Industries Investor Presentation)

Green Thumb Balance Sheet

It pays off to be the best. Not only has GTBIF earned the investment of billionaire Leon Cooperman and legendary investor Bill Miller, but GTBIF has also been able to access the debt markets at lower interest rates than any in the sector. Earlier this year, GTBIF was able to raise $217 million of debt at a 7% interest rate - albeit with some warrants attached. Cannabis operators have historically had to raise debt at double-digit interest rates due to the fact that cannabis is illegal at a federal level. With few banks willing to assist in raising capital, it is impressive that GTBIF has been able to continually raise capital at lower and lower interest rates. Once SAFE banking is passed, I expect the top cannabis operators to be able to issue long-term debt at 4% interest rates or lower - with GTBIF being the first to do so. GTBIF maintains a strong balance sheet position with $359.2 million of cash versus $197.6 million in debt.

Is GTBIF Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Due to its standing as the de facto top operator in the sector, GTBIF has earned a solid premium among Tier 1 operators:

(Cannabis Growth Portfolio Research)

Sure, GTBIF is far from being the cheapest stock in the sector, but with the premium comes less risk. GTBIF is a proven operator which has shown that it has used shareholder capital to drive tremendous shareholder value creation. I expect all the top operators to be able to accretively acquire assets through a combination of issuing stock and debt. GTBIF differentiates itself from the top operators in that the management team has a proven track record of constructing a footprint while paying close attention to profitability.

GTBIF is trading at around 8x annualized revenues, which I view to be very cheap in light of what I believe to be 30% forward growth for years to come. I can see the stock trading up to 15-20x revenues, which in conjunction with strong underlying growth, should allow for phenomenal returns over the next few years.

Risks

GTBIF has been accused of bribery by the Chicago Tribune. The report, which surfaced in March of this year, accused GTBIF of essentially paying politicians to win licenses. GTBIF has aggressively refuted the claims, stating that it was not aware of any federal probe. At the same time, however, I find it unlikely that any such punishment would prove to be of any concern to investors. The best risk mitigation strategy is diversification in the sector.

Whenever a cannabis company is reporting such high profitability metrics, there’s always the worry of poor internal controls. In all honesty, there is no real way to determine the frauds before they are revealed to be frauds, especially if the cash flow statements are not reporting anything materially different from the income statement. As a result, I stress the importance of diversifying across the cannabis sector. I don’t anticipate there to be any frauds, but diversification would help mitigate the risk.

Green Thumb Insider Ownership

Growth investors know that stocks led by owner-operators tend to outperform due to the fact that management has greater incentives to create shareholder value. As of earlier this year, CEO Kovler and CFO Georgiadis owned over 11% of shares outstanding:

(2021 Proxy)

The high insider ownership is typical of the US cannabis sector and indicates that these management teams are in it for the long term.

Conclusion

GTBIF is known in inner circles as the top stock to own in the sector, and I have no disagreements with that. It has shown that it is able to grow rapidly while maintaining strong profit margins. I view GTBIF to be very worthy of blue-chip designation - perhaps it is the green chip of the cannabis sector. Shares have great upside over the coming years as the company executes on taking more market share as the legalization landscape develops. Cannabis is my highest conviction buy - and GTBIF is a top pick.