Sean Sullivan - Chief Financial Officer

Stephen Laszczyk

Okay, thanks everyone for taking the time to join us today. My name is Stephen Laszczyk and I'm the lead analyst for the music, sports and live event sectors here at Goldman Sachs. We are excited to welcome up here this year, Sean Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer of SiriusXM. Sean, thanks for being with us today.

Sean Sullivan

Thanks Stephen, glad to be here.

Stephen Laszczyk

Great, so I was hoping we could start off by talking about some of the key drivers of your satellite business, Sirius is off to a solid start this year, subscriber net adds has totaled nearly 500,000, churn is at a record low and last quarter you've increased your full year guidance across the board. With that as a backdrop, I was hoping you could talk more about the momentum you are seeing in your business as we head into the back half of the year and into the early parts of 2022?

Sean Sullivan

Yes sure. As you highlighted, the first half of the year we've seen obviously very strong results. We're anticipating a strong second half across the board in terms of subscription and advertising. The record trials that we saw in the second quarter, Stephen as you know, really set us up well for the third quarter. So we expect to have a strong third quarter in terms of conversions and subscribers and we continue to have low churn.

On the advertising side of the business, again very strong performance in the first half, strong momentum into Q3. As you know, the comparisons will get tougher in Q4, but again, we feel very good about where the advertising business is. And again, we are very confident in our ability to hit our financial and subscriber metrics across the board as we've guided the last quarter.

Stephen Laszczyk

And what about on the downside, what are the downside risks in your business at the moment? Is anything on the macro front or may be from a competitor perspective that concerns you at this point?

Sean Sullivan

I don’t know if it concerns me. I think the biggest thing, the new news was probably the sar SAAR in August at 13 million, just north of 13.1. So as we think about conversions that will, if that persists, it will likely have some impact on our opportunities in Q4. If these trends continue maybe it leads into 2022. I assume we'll talk about it, but obviously the chipset supply issue and the OEMs given some of the activities around the world, certainly make that situation very fluid in terms of how that will impact new car sales. But some of the OEM's comments say that some of these things may persist into 2022.

I continue to be amazed by the resilience consumer and I guess the question is, whether it's a new or used car, I think it's on the pricing and activities in the market I guess will those persist? Will consumers intent to purchase be affected by the supply and demand imbalance? We'll see, I mean I think regardless very confident in terms of the back half of the year in 2021, but those are probably some of the key things that we're keeping an eye on in terms of how that could affect over a longer term.

Stephen Laszczyk

Sure. And you mentioned the chip shortage in SAAR, which is largely out of your control heading into the back half of the year and you mentioned essentially into 2022, how can you operate the business differently in that scenario or under the dynamic that SAAR remains lower and chip shortages remain persistent pressure on SAAR? Is there anything you can do to operate differently in that environment?

Sean Sullivan

I don't know that we will operate, some of that stuff is out of our control. My hope is that they return to normal production sooner than later. We'll talk about it. Again, we've got a big push in terms of digital streaming, right? So the SXM app and out of the car, so even with the large 31 million subscriber base we have in car, we'll talk about it, I guess I don't know that we operate differently. I think it's business as usual in terms of really pursuing standalone streaming right? So that that is a bit of a balance I would think to any supply issues that we may have that may impact trials.

Stephen Laszczyk

I understand. And we can certainly get into the only story of your business. But first I wanted to focus on your first growth pillar which is to build on the strong presence you have inside the vehicle, could you maybe spend some time talking about how you intend to do this, especially against what seems to be an increasingly competitive landscape for premium audio services and then the dashboard?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, I mean, I've only been here a year, but as you know this great product, this premium product has been in the car for what 20 years now. So they've -- and we have persisted with the competition over that period of time. Certainly it feels like it's intensifying, but it has evolved. We've got great relationships with our OEM partners. We have great visibility in terms of their intentions, in terms of the technology and software solutions. So, we're working very close with them. We’re really focused obviously on a premium audio experience, providing great content, providing great features and capability.

Historically, as you know, this has been a one-way path in terms of satellite, could be more excited about the introduction and distribution of 360L and bringing that 2-way interactivity, I really think that that connectivity and 2-way feedback loop really will help us continue to enhance and provide a great personalized premium audio experience in the car. So and those are really, really the focus in terms of the in-car vehicle and our relationships and partnerships with the OEMs.

Stephen Laszczyk

On 360L, maybe could you talk a little bit about the differences in conversion and engagement trends you're seeing in the 360L product versus some of the legacy radios that you’ve installed in cars in the past? How significant of a difference are you seeing in some of these trends?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, we're seeing meaningful again, the sample size is small but growing, but when we isolate the variables of 360L versus non-360L we see stronger conversion, certainly stronger conversion against those trialers that are using the features in terms of the on demand, we've got Pandora and other extra channels that are only available to 360L subscribers. So we definitely believe that it will help in retention, it will help it up sale opportunities, but for us the real challenge and focus is awareness, right? The installation of 360L is a great product, but I think that for many, awareness of what features exist, focussing our communication with the consumer on how to use them, what's available can be overwhelming at times, but I really think that we've got to really drive awareness and get consumers to use the incredible features that 360L offers. So, obviously we feel very confident this is going to really help us in terms of retention and up sale with our consumer base.

Stephen Laszczyk

You mentioned retention, last quarter SiriusXM reported record low churn of 1.5%. Can you talk about what's been driving the outperformance we're seeing in the churn metric? Are you doing anything different from a customer retention standpoint coming out of the pandemic year?

Sean Sullivan

I don't know if we're doing anything different. Obviously we want to put the right in front of the right consumer and what's right for them, right now whether that's a higher level or lower level but if you deconstruct our churn, the voluntary cancel demand has been low. I mean we attribute that obviously to the value that the consumer believes exists in the product that they're paying for, which is very interesting since we aren't even, by having returned to I guess pre-COVID driving levels and we still have a very low voluntary cancel demand.

So, we've got to continue to improve the offering in terms of content usability et cetera, to maintain that voluntary demands in slow level. I mentioned the strength of the consumer earlier, so on the non-pay side default rates have been very low, cure rates have been very good, so we continue to be amazed by the strength of consumer. And on the vehicle related side again, that's someone impacted by the volume of sales and trial starts I mean, presumably that will normalize at some point when sales go forward but again the churn has really been impressive.

Stephen Laszczyk

Is there any reason churn couldn't go lower from here? I know 1.5% was sort of..

Sean Sullivan

Yes, sorry to interrupt you, I guess it's been down what 5 years in a row if I have it again, structurally, there's no reason why I can't, but I guess I would temper any expectations of it going lower.

Stephen Laszczyk

Okay. Switching to ARPU, SIRI has historically had a healthy degree of pricing power. For example, over the last six years, I think your subscriber ARPU has grown at annualized rate of about 2% and this year you’re actually training a good bit about that. Can you maybe talk about what opportunities you have to push pricing higher from here, especially given some of the record low churn we’re seeing?

Sean Sullivan

Yes so, we've seen obviously a favourable mix off of self-pay base, so that has really allowed us to see and realize a benefit to ARPU. The advertising growth we've seen certainly gives us some upside and therefore we see overall uplift and we had a lower trial pay base too so we get a little help from there. So, again we're looking to optimize revenue as I said earlier some consumers were looking to higher, some may want to take less content at a lower price, so I don't want to say, I guess our crew is probably more of an output than an input so to speak Stephen, but we're testing the floors on discounts. We're looking at up sale opportunities. At the end of the day, we've got a drive engagement we've got to drive better and more engage consumers with great content and I really think that will allow our crew to take care of itself.

Stephen Laszczyk

And you just said, you mentioned to focus on driving engagement. You've done a lot over the last year or two on really driving engagement and adding value to the service. You've added streaming at no cost for most of your subscribers, there you have a video content, there's access to exclusive live events for some of your premium subscribers. How do you think about the return that you get out of these value enhancements, particularly ones like streaming? And then to what extent do you think you need to keep adding these types of value enhancers going forward to maintain the current momentum in your business whether that's on the churn or where you have presided?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, a lot in there. I guess at the end of the day we believe the engagement with our product is a huge value driver, right? And to state the obvious it helps with retention; it helps with pricing. We've seen great usage not only in the car but those that you know when we gave the streaming to most of the packages, we've seen incredible usage almost doubling of people's hours so again, we'll look at the value proposition, we’ll look at the, we're always looking to enhance that to the consumer what we do at the end of the day, we think engagement both in and out of the car, is really going to be the key for us.

Stephen Laszczyk

Recently Sirius XM launched a premium tier that includes access for multiple vehicles and also streaming, I think it's priced at $40 a month. How do you think about the addressable market for a service like this? And maybe more broadly, how does this packaging fit into your strategy. It tells me to expand service offering both and towards the high end, but also I think you mentioned towards the lower end?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, so in terms of platinum VIP, specifically you know we had seen a great demand for all access which is now for Platinum. Right? And there seemed to be a willingness of the consumer to pay more for more premium experience, premium content. So, initially we're going to target households that have one active subscription and one enabled vehicle that's not active. So in terms of the addressable market, we think that at least initially we have got great hopes for it as you highlighted it comes with two streaming, two satellite and additional VIP benefits and we’ll continue to look to see how we can potentially enhance that but we think it's early days for Platinum VIP but we’re excited about it.

Stephen Laszczyk

Okay let's step it over and talk about your second pillar of growth, which is increasing usage and subscriptions outside the vehicle. You mentioned it a little bit earlier. SIRI is recently taking steps to world streaming service which is the SXM app out to a much wider audience. So two questions here to start off; first, what is your go to market strategy with the new service? The streaming audio market is already highly competitive today, how are you positioning the SXM app differently into this market? And then second, how big of an opportunity do you believe streaming only could be for Sirius XM over the next say, 3 to 5, 6 maybe even 10 years?

Sean Sullivan

Yes. So, I'm getting some feedbacks, so I apologize. The streaming, standalone streaming today is relatively small it's obviously becoming a bigger and bigger part, a growing part I should say of our 31 million subscribers. We have a big, I would assume you've seen the marketing with Kevin Hart and Gabriel and others. So big marketing push around beyond the car in using digital streaming so we think that it's a great opportunity it's a big addressable market we think we have a premium differentiated offering. I think that we're encouraged when people talk about the outside the car, what share of their audio listening is Sirius XM. I think for us it's grown materially on last year which is a real positive.

I think I said earlier those that use satellite in the car and stream separately have very high usage nearly doubles. So in terms of engagement and consumption, it's great. So we think it's obviously is enhanced the value to those that have a satellite subscription we think standalone issue which I'm sure we'll talk about the content strategy how we go to market but it’s really awareness big marketing push people to see the fact we've got live, we've got news, we've got talk, we've got sports obviously along with the music so it's a big key pillar, as you said it's early days, you're starting to see some of the investments and marketing push we’re putting behind the initiative.

Stephen Laszczyk

Could you give us a sense for maybe how many streaming only subscribers you expect to have by the end of this year or maybe next year?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, I don't know if I’m in the position yet Stephen to disclose it. I think we want to continue to be in the market. I think stay tuned, I think at some point you know we do need to talk about that it's early days you know we just started the marketing push. So, if you'll allow me, we’ll defer that to future conversations.

Stephen Laszczyk

Certainly. One last question on this topic, in the past you've given some commentary around margins for your streaming only service. How did the economics compare for streaming only versus the legacy satellite service? And how could we expect these economics the trend as the service scales?

Stephen Laszczyk

Yes, and we talked about it briefly I think on the last earnings call, we're at the marginal economics on streaming only are really fantastic and on par with satellites. So very different and kind of interactive music space. So we're excited about the incremental margin benefit and I think it's just things scale. I think the contribution scales, so not much more to say that.

Stephen Laszczyk

Could you maybe just go back to that that first point? I think when people will consider streaming services, I think of them as being lower margin or having higher costs than something like a broadcast distribution radio, why exactly is that streaming service the same if not maybe marginally better than the satellite service on margins?

Stephen Laszczyk

It’s a streaming service. It’s a standalone pricing. We're usage based in terms of hour based on the licenses, so on a contribution basis, it delivers a margin profile percentage as equally as tracking a satellite.

Stephen Laszczyk

Okay. I'm going to turn to your third strategic pillar, which is driving growth in your advertising platforms. So let's talk about Pandora and the digital ad strategy for a moment. Pandora is the largest free digital audio service in the U.S., but listening trends have continued to decline. Can you talk about some of the efforts you're making to stabilize the base? And there -- and is there a point where we could expect listener declines to level out at some point in the future?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, now our Pandora, we've got a lot of focus and effort around it. As you rightly stated, it's the largest free audio platform in the U.S. We continue to have a significant number of MAUs, the share of a year on the ad supported, I think, continues to be the largest in the U.S. You've seen the RPMs, in terms of what we've been able to generate. So monetization has been really fantastic. We've got roughly 6 million plus in premium subscribers. So as we focus on Pandora, how do we make better content decisions, better recommendations? How do we improve the product and the ease of use with the consumer? We've got an incredible number of loyal and core listeners that really stream at a significantly higher rate than a lot of them. So that's very positive.

I guess the last thing I would say is, think about some of the content initiatives we've been able to launch and identify, so TikTok is one, we've got T-Mobile ad free weekend partnerships, we've done, really focused on partnerships and content to really enhance and hopefully, really reverse our trends, but yeah, tough and a bit challenged.

Stephen Laszczyk

Got it. You mentioned ad monetization. Pandora's ad revenue, per 1000 listener hours crossed $100 this past quarter in the second quarter, up from about $80 in 2019 and 2020. Could you talk about some of the main drivers of ad monetization this year? Is it more some of the industry tailwinds you're seeing that the shift into digital audio or more of an execution story on your side?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, it's a little of all of those things. I think there's no question the market has been strong. Demand has been strong. Demand has been strong for audio. As you rightly point out, RPMs got over $100 in the second quarter. We saw like 20 some odd percent growth even over 2019. And I think what we've done is we've leveraged the sales team, we've leveraged the technology. We have obviously the on-platform, we have off platform. We've got our SiriusXM digital and we've got podcast. So, I think that it's the factors of the market. It's a factor of the execution of the team and really a function of the supply and the inventory that we have in terms of the, on the platform.

Stephen Laszczyk

I think you mentioned it briefly at the start of this conversation, but have you seen ad trends continue into the third quarter into the back half of the year? Just put a finer point on that.

Sean Sullivan

Yes, as you know, we don’t give a lot of intra quarter guidance, but I did say, yes we continue to see broad demand, and I continue to be confident about the full year guide.

Stephen Laszczyk

Got it, and maybe looking further ahead on the ad monetization front, are there any comps or metrics that we could point to, to maybe think about where ad monetization is going to go over the long-term? It's at $100 today, how high could it go?

Sean Sullivan

I don't know if I know the answer that. I guess, what I would say is, that let's think about the pockets of opportunity. Right? The digital audio space, I think next year is going to be in excess of $6 billion. I think podcasts are approaching 1.3 billion or thereabouts. We've got terrestrial radio, I said roughly 20 million or thereabouts. We generate about $1.6 billion in advertising revenue over the last 12 months. So we continue to think we've got a great portfolio of inventory and supply and it's very attractive to advertisers. And we think that, there's continued opportunity and growth for that and for us to participate and take share not only in that growth, but maybe take share from other pockets of the marketplace.

Stephen Laszczyk

On podcasting, yesterday, you announced new a new Marvel channel on Apple Podcasts that will cost $4 a month. Can you talk a little bit more about the opportunity you see here and maybe in podcasting or broadly are these micro subscriptions a trend that you're trying to go after?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, I don't know that it's a trend. I think it's the first one we've done. We've done it with in partnership with obviously one of the iconic brands in the market with Marvel. There is, I don't want to call it an experiment, but it's a great partnership that we have. I think the distribution from Apple provides a great opportunity for fans that love that content and get advanced windowing and maybe some additional bonus features, et cetera. So I don’t know that it's a trend that's needed, but certainly, Marvel is one of a kind in any case. So we thought it was a great platform, adjacency, to use the Apple platform to allow consumers to better engage with this content.

Stephen Laszczyk

What about podcasting more broadly, your podcasting strategy more broadly, are there more opportunities out there to leverage the content that you already own to do something like this, or go out into the marketplace and then try to develop it?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, it's mixed. There's no question. There's a boom right now in terms of podcast content, right. And I think what we're trying to approach it is, not only thinking about publishers and creators, but also the development of it. So you've seen us do deals like 99% Invisible Roman Mars, where we have the opportunity to bring that in-house, Stitcher from significant podcast investments we made as a company. And you're seeing us take talent that we have and relationships we have with people like Kevin Hart or Megyn Kelly, where we have the ability to use our SiriusXM satellite broadcasts, and also bring that content to the podcast.

And so, I think you're going to see us do a multipronged approach to it, and it will be some internally developed will, again we'll use the relationship we have to expand organically. We will participate in a focused and disciplined fashion for sure, because I think some of the prices in the marketplace are pretty heavy at this point. And we'll look to see if our ad tech and our solution, and bring more off platform opportunities, and other publishers and creators into our network to enhance the monetization for their great content.

Stephen Laszczyk

So I want to turn to the SXM Media business. Earlier this year, you created SXM Media to better leverage the capabilities of your various advertising platforms. And maybe for those who are a little bit less familiar, could you touch on the vision behind the SXM Media business that you created?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, so that's, bringing together a unified sales force and pitch to the marketplace. Right? So we had a sales force with Stitcher. We have the Pandora’s sales force. We have the broadcast sales force. So what SXM Media allows us to do is really bring together the combined resources of those sales forces and really bring a one face to the marketplace, whether it be an advertiser, publisher, creator or an agency and allow them to really take the benefit of this portfolio that we have and the ability to monetize across multiples. So it's really just kind of one voice to the marketplace. It's unified, tremendous leverage and doing that. So it really just bringing together the silos will organize them in one place.

Stephen Laszczyk

So in order to grow this business, you're going to need to bring on more third party ad inventory from what I understand. You recently announced several client wins on this front, and get SoundCloud, NBC News, and you brought on a variety of third-party podcasts onto the SXM platform recently, who you compete with this type of business, who else is in the market? And why would someone choose SXM media over that competition?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, there's so many, I think the competitors are well known and obvious. I think there's what we offer is something unique in terms of our ability and our platform. I think we've got great ad technology and with AdsWizz that we acquired as part of Pandora, the Simplecast acquisition really allowed us to round out what we were doing on the podcast front. So we think we've got a best-in-class tech, ad tech solution distribution and monetization solution, and therefore, we think we can bring what people like and can see to the network and the portfolio to really help and grow the off-platform opportunity and the podcast opportunity.

Stephen Laszczyk

I was going to ask you that. What's the whitespace in terms of the type of clientele you're trying to go after here? Is it more biz news and multimedia companies that may not be as big in digital audio? Is it the smaller startup podcast? Is it -- are there other digital audio platforms?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, I mean, it's only about -- its people that in all those cases, people like I said, people in the talk in the new side that aren't from the video world that may look like MVC, they're certainly smaller audio, digital audio companies that are seeing tremendous growth and really, across the board, people that can really benefit from being part of our network in our portfolio in ad technology.

Stephen Laszczyk

You've been fairly active on the M&A front, as you mentioned, to bring together some of the pieces of SXM Media in terms of your ad tech stack, are there any other assets or capabilities you feel you need at this point? And how active should investors expect you to be on the M&A front to put this together?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, I think that they should expect us to be focused and expect us to be disciplined. I think we feel very good about the ad tech stack. As I said, with AdsWizz and Simplecast, I think we believe we have end-to-end solution. There are certainly always going to be new features and capabilities that will evolve and emerge. We'll have to evaluate whether we build those or buy those. But now for the most part, we feel great about what we have on that side. We don't really see any whitespaces or big goals in our offering. It's really today, it's about continuing to feed the inventory, feed the supply and execute.

Stephen Laszczyk

Got it. Let's talk about margin and let's shift gears a little bit. Historically, your business has had a tremendous amount of operating leverage. However, this year, you're getting the flat adjusted EBITDA margins at around 31%. What are the key puts and takes on the margin story this year and what will it take for you to see margin expansion into 2022?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, I think when we talked about this year's guide; we talked a bit about some of the headwinds as a result of COVID, right, in terms of incremental rights on the sports side of things, given seasons didn't go full. Last year, we had the WEB5 outcome on the music licensing front. And, we're going to continue to invest a bit more in content and look to do that. Right? I think that content is central to our value proposition. So, we feel good about the margin. I'm not going to guide in terms of 2022 when we think there's tremendous operating leverage in this businesses. I think that the 2020 and 2021 had some unfavorable costs. So I guess even let's talk more about that, as we round out in 2021.

Stephen Laszczyk

Understood. And you mentioned content costs there and historically, the last two years or so they've ticked up as a percentage of revenue. And I'm sure everyone on this call is well aware of the competitive backdrop and the new audio content space right now. Should the investors expect content spend to continue to increase as a percentage of revenue going forward?

Sean Sullivan

I don't know if they should expect an increase in percentage. I think we continue to, just to talk again about our content strategy, we think we need to find the right mix of exclusive and non-exclusive content. We want a broad range of, talk, news, sports, entertainment and music. I think what we offer is obviously a differentiated product and very unique and we'll continue to look for opportunities to do that. So and again, what we do well, I think in this and the content is the curation, right? So it's a very, very highly curated, I think that's the differentiation that we provide.

If you look at Drake with Sound 42, if you look at the TikTok channel, some of the curation we do with U2 and Bruce Springsteen and others, I think we will continue to do those things and look for high profile, and again, we got to find a balance in terms of the right mix between exclusive, non-exclusive, and across the genres for the service. So I don't know that we, I wouldn't guide you to say that it's going to increase as a percent of sales, but content continues to be at the center of everything we do and we've got to make sure we have the opportunity to fund it.

Stephen Laszczyk

What about the longer term margin opportunity for the business? I remember a few years ago, I think SIRI, the core SIRI business reached 40% margins. And you've rolled Pandora in since then. But is there a scenario where maybe margins could expand into the mid to upper 30s over the medium-to-long-term?

Sean Sullivan

Well, I think there's always that opportunity. I think that we've got to get more efficient, we've got to be, create operating leverage in the business. So for anybody in my chair, that's what we're trying to do. But in the intervening period of time, as we've talked about today, we've got big issues around 360L. We've got big initiatives around digital streaming and SXM App outside the car. We want to continue to grow the advertising and make sure we have the content to do it. So I think we're still in that place, and I'm not going to give you necessarily a multiyear view, but we do think there's incredible scale and leverage in this business, but we need to make necessary investments to really support those strategic pillars.

Stephen Laszczyk

Moving over to leverage and capital allocation, SIRI has historically run leverage at around three times net debt to adjusted EBITDA for about the last six years or so now, which is a full term below your stated goal of four times. After having an opportunity to come in with fresh eye as CFO here in the last year, do you think that for current target leverage is still the optimal level? What level of leverage for Sirius forward as it exists areas that may be closer to where you're running it now at around three turns?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, I'm taking a fresh look, we spent a lot of time looking at this, obviously, the balance sheet, Stephen, as you know, with all the refinancing, who's done this and really spectacular shape in terms of maturity and cost of capital. But, no, I think that the company is very comfortable operating in the low to mid 3s. I know that historically we've talked about four times target leverage at the high end. But again, we're here now to invest for growth that obviously is the highest shareholder value opportunity for us. So I'm very comfortable in the low to mid 3s and so I don't have a different perspective being in the chair for a year.

Stephen Laszczyk

You're guiding us in cash flow this year. And as you mentioned, you're comfortable sort of at this target rate of leverage, what do you tend to do with the liquidity in your business? What are your capital allocation priorities looking at?

Sean Sullivan

Well, again, capital allocation is, organic investments to drive growth first and foremost. We'll look at M&A in a really focused and disciplined fashion. And look at that, and then we'll strike the right balance between a regular dividend and share repurchase activity. So very much of our return on capital will be guided by the leverage conversation we just added. What other demands there are in terms of organic and M&A and I think we'll continue to be a healthy return of capital through a dividend and a share repurchase program. So those are really the key priorities.

Stephen Laszczyk

All right. So on your outlook for, your outlook for capital spending this year has changed a bit since you lost the SXM-7 satellite during launch earlier this year. Could you maybe just update us on how you're thinking about the cadence of CapEx? I know there's a lot of moving parts, but how should we think about it on a gross basis, then also to on a net basis after the insurance recoveries?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, so we are certainly happy to report that we're going to prop will likely receive all 225 million of insurance proceeds by the end of 2021. So we're confident that we'll vote for 2021. As you know, we have announced the procurement of SXM-9 and SXM-10. We did that order almost simultaneously really for the efficiency of the buying. So you'll start to see some of that Sat CapEx come through this year, as well as over the next two to three years. I think the SXM-9 is slated for launch in three years time or thereabouts. So you'll start to see a bit of a shift and we'll get a real benefit this year from the 225 million. I know what on the second quarter call, we have talked about, I believe we identified 140 at that point in time, so we'll get the rest.

So some of that will flow through over the next three years in terms of, that satellite capital in terms of non-Sat CapEx, historically been about $300 million. And I would expect that to stay there for a period of time.

Stephen Laszczyk

Got it. And then if we just have a few minutes left here and I can't end without fitting in the one question on everyone's mind right now are seemingly on everyone's mind right now, which is what happens when Liberty crosses the 80% threshold? Could you touch on the significance of the 80% ownership threshold? And what that means for investors? And then what are your views on the pros and cons of having a more balanced capital return policy between dividends and share repurchases?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, I mean, everybody wants to wants to talk about the 80%. I guess as a management team, Jennifer and I are particularly focused on that. We're really focused on obviously, driving the business for growth and free cash flow generation. That being said, we have a tax sharing agreement. I think it's well known to what happens after 80 in terms of, what whether they participate in a share buyback, whether they get dividends certainly different from a tax slippage perspective. But, our focus, we have a lot of conversations internally. We'll talk with the board. Ultimately they'll make the decision, but I think things that are on the table Stephen are continue with the dividend.

I guess you could evaluate whether you enhance that to be more in line with the S&P 500. You could look to do a special dividend to the extent you add excess cash flow over some period of time that you would want to return to shareholders. I would expect us to continue to have healthy share repurchase program. So, I think we're looking at all of those things. I think our capital allocation, as we reviewed today, is pretty straightforward. I don't know that across 80% will necessarily change our point of view on that. But again, those decisions reside with the board and the controlling shareholder.

Stephen Laszczyk

Great. We'll have to leave it there. We're just about out of time. Sean, thank you so much for taking the time today. We really appreciate it.

Sean Sullivan

All right, Stephen. Thank you so much.

