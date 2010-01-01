WendellandCarolyn/iStock via Getty Images

EIA reported a very bullish oil storage report today, but we didn't have to tell you that, you can just take a look at your energy stock holdings. Instead, what we will tell you is that US crude storage including SPR is going to hit the 2010-2014 average by next week.

Our preliminary US crude storage estimate shows a draw of ~2 million bbls. If so, this average is within reach. But in order for commercial crude storage (excluding SPR) to hit that old average, we still have some ways to go.

There's a reason why everyone goes back to the "old" average when referring to oil inventories. That was during a period of time when WTI/Brent traded near $100/bbl. The logic is then that if the inventories get back to that level given the increase in oil demand since then (+5/6 million bbls/d), then oil prices could reach even higher levels.

So there's a reason to all of this madness, and getting back to the old average is just the start of this multi-year bull run in oil.

Looking at some of the other segments in the EIA oil storage report, our production tracker continues to perform as expected.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

US GOM oil production is starting to come back and we can see that in the high-frequency data. Based on what we are seeing on the natural gas production front, it appears to us that Lower 48 production remains stable since May/June level indicating to us total production likely to be flat at ~11.3 mb/d.

Looking at the product storage, gasoline, distillate, and jet fuel are following a very similar path to that of 2017.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

US refinery throughput meaningfully surprised to the upside this week (+1 mb/d) which led to a sizable crude storage draw (-3.5 million bbls commercial, -4.7 million bbls total including SPR).

This bodes well for our assumption that US refinery throughput is going to possibly surpass ~17 mb/d by year-end.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

In addition, transatlantic flights are going to be restarting in November for passengers that are vaccinated. With Europe's vaccination rates higher than that of the US, this would bode well for jet fuel, which would in turn, bode well for refinery throughput. Keep in mind that jet fuel storage has already normalized.

Lastly, on the demand front, implied oil demand shot up ~1.234 million b/d w-o-w. On a 4-week average basis, however, US oil demand is starting to level off with gasoline consumption set to move lower into year-end.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

We are reluctant to say that oil demand in the US has peaked for this year partly because elevated heating demand over the winter months could prop up heating oil demand. Even if it's not for domestic heating usage, if Europe shows a colder than normal winter, then US refineries will be exporting a lot of heating oil overseas, which would push up implied demand.

All in all, US oil inventories continue to trend in the right direction. We are expecting US crude inventories including SPR to hit the 2010-2014 average. And with the way things are moving, we continue to believe this will be a replay of 2017 going into year-end.

Source: EIA, HFI Research