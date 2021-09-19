Detlef Voigt/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over the years, industrial behemoth- Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has built up a solid reputation of paying out dividends regardless of the economic cycle; it has been doing so for over 30 straight years now, and has also incidentally raised the dividend for 27 successive years; since 1994, these dividends have grown at a CAGR of ~15% (In Q2-21, the quarterly dividend was raised once again by ~8%). This is commendable, as there have been many periods during the last 2-3 decades where the company witnessed severe revenue and earnings attrition on an annual basis. This also makes CAT's stock something of a dividend aristocrat within the S&P 500 universe, of which I believe, there are only 60-70 names around.

Source: CAT Databook

Notwithstanding the long-term merits tied to its core equipment manufacturing business, this inherent dividend reliability certainly enhances the stock’s allure (more so given the cyclicality of the end-business) and makes it a more compelling prospect. That said, to pass absolute judgment on a stock's dividend qualities in isolation would appear to be short-sighted, and the more prudent way to go about this would be to contextualize its dividend credentials relative to other generous peers in the industry. In this article, I will first cover CAT’s distribution policy, followed by a dividend-based comparison vs its peer group. I’ll then conclude the article with some thoughts on the price and valuation of the stock.

CAT’s dividend policy

CAT’s capital distribution policy is very lucid, unlike a lot of other companies that follow inconsistent or lop-sided policies that tend to oscillate every other year. Essentially with CAT, everything is linked to how much of free cash flow, its Machinery, Energy and Transportation (ME&T) businesses can generate (the Financial Products division is excluded from this). The company then looks to distribute all of these free cash flows via either dividends or buybacks. For greater clarity, do note that over the last two years, the company has distributed a little over 100% of its ME&T FCF via a combination of dividends and buybacks (annual dividend outflows have been closer to ~2bn on average).

Source: CAT Databook

Principally, this is a sound way of going about things as CAT does not need to unnecessarily lever the balance sheet beyond what is required to fund their organic and inorganic objectives. Besides, rather than leaving excess cash dormant on the balance sheet and consequently earning zero percent returns, they’re sharing their largesse with the shareholder base. Given the negative perception associated with a cut in dividends, you may notice quite a few companies keeping up their payouts despite skating on thin ice, financially.

With CAT this has never really been an issue. Over the years (with the exception of 2012, when they faced high one-offs linked to working capital outflows and CAPEX), the company’s ME&T businesses have been able to generate ample free cash to comfortably cover the firm’s dividend requirements by about 3x on average. For the most recent period (H1-21), the FCF coverage stood at 3.07x. Typically CAT's FCF range over the last 10 years has been anything from $1bn to $6bn whilst the average annual dividend payouts have averaged around $1.6bn (in recent years this has been well over $2bn).

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from the annual reports and the quarterly presentations

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from the annual reports and the quarterly presentations

Looking ahead, Caterpillar management’s long-term target is to engender an improved ME&T FCF range of $4bn-$8bn (from $1bn-$6bn). The company feels it can facilitate this by expanding the ME&T services revenue significantly from $16bn in FY20 to $28bn in FY26 (~10% CAGR), whilst also targeting operating margin improvement by 3-6% (the goal is to get the margins closer to 21%). Given that traditionally, the FCF has been diverted via distributions rather than plowed back into the business, CAT investors can be very enthused about the income potential of the stock.

Examining CAT’s dividend credentials relative to its peers

To better understand CAT’s dividend prowess, I felt it would be apt to compare it to all the “industrial” stocks that comprise the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index as these are companies that are sensitive to the same broad economic conditions. There are currently over a dozen stocks that make up this list, and I’ve benchmarked them based on four broad parameters- 1) The Yield (I’ve looked at the current forward dividend yield and the dividend yield variance vs the 4-year average), 2) Coverage and payout abilities (the dividend cover and the cash dividend payout ratio), 3) Consistency (consecutive years of payments and consecutive years of dividend growth) and 4) Growth (short term dividend growth rate and long term dividend growth rate). All in all, there are eight parameters and I've arrived at a composite score using equal weights for all eight parameters. For instance, the stock that fares the best under each parameter receives a score of 13 (13 stocks in this study) whilst the stock that fares the worst receives a score of 1. The stocks' scores across these eight parameters are finally aggregated to arrive at a composite score.

Prima facie, CAT’s forward yield of 2.33% is no doubt very handy and it certainly compares rather favorably to its industrial peers, where it is only beaten by MMM (3.28%) and GD (2.46%), but one also has to contextualize it against its own traditional average; in this case, CAT's yield is still not attractive as the historical average (4-year) is closer to 2.7%. Besides, there were a few instances last year when the yield was closer to 4%. Looking at a longer time frame yield chart we can see that, it typically doesn't stay too long at around the 2% levels and there usually tends to be a reversal from here. Currently, eight out of the 13 stocks in this dataset are either trading close to the 4-year average (Forward yield that is less than 0.1% away from the historical average) or above it, and CAT is not one of them.

Source: Seeking Alpha

When it comes to the coverage angle, there are two contrasting takes here. If one looks at the EPS, you have to say that the level of coverage that CAT offers isn't great and it is amongst the bottom three, but I feel the traditional dividend coverage also needs to be supplemented by the cash dividend payout ratio which measures the dividend payouts as a function of the cash available to the shareholders (OCF-Capex-Preferred dividends) as ultimately, it’s the cash that really counts, as earnings can be skewed by one-offs and non-cash related items. A company with a high cash dividend payout ratio is also making good use of its free cash rather than letting it sit idle making little to no returns. All in all, when it comes to this metric, CAT fares quite well with a cash dividend payout ratio of 40%, lower than only MMM and ITW.

We then look at CAT from the viewpoint of dividend consistency- how many successive years has it paid out dividends and grown it as well? You would think that a 32-year history of successful dividends and a 27-year history of growing dividends would be good enough, but it is still less than the average of the data set (the averages are 44 years for successive years of payments and 33 years for successive years of growth) and it also falls short of the standards set by MMM, DOV, and EMR who have a far longer history of keeping up and growing their dividends.

Finally, we come to the growth aspect of the dividend; be it over a short-term time frame of three years or a longer-term time frame of 10 years, CAT’s dividends have grown at 9-10% CAGR (In Q2-21, dividends were hiked by ~8%) which is fairly consistent. Relative to most of the other stocks, that growth figure came across as rather ordinary over a 10-year time frame but over a 3-year time frame it is not too bad and is amongst the top-4.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from Seeking Alpha and YCharts

All in all, to summarize this section, we can say that whilst there are a few decent facets within CAT’s broad dividend narrative that place it favorably relative to its peers (such as the dividend yield vs the rest, and the cash dividend payout ratio), as an all-round package it isn’t amongst the best options you can get in the industrial space. This is reflected in the composite score of 54 which gives it a rank of eighth, out of the 13 stocks in this study. Conversely, MMM appears to be the industrial stock with the most well-rounded dividend profile.

Closing thoughts: Is CAT a good dividend stock?

So, to answer the title of this article- Is Caterpillar a “good” dividend stock? I think you’d have to be very bitter to say it isn’t, more so when the stock has been a long-standing member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which is a tough club to gain access to. Is it the “best” dividend stock around? Probably not, and there are certainly other compelling industrial alternatives.

I also want to touch upon some other considerations beyond the dividend, that investors should be mindful of.

Firstly, some general thoughts on CAT's stock per se. Buoyed by the prospects of increased infrastructure-related stimulus, CAT's stock seemingly served as a useful proxy for those looking for an option to play the post-pandemic trade; after a relentless rise from the pandemic lows in March 2020, the stock reversed course after the first week of June-2021, and then broke below the ascending channel in the following week, no doubt emboldening the short-sellers who even pushed it below the psychologically crucial 200DMA on the daily chart.

Over recent weeks there have been a slew of negative news flow that has weighed on the stock- a delay in the infrastructure vote, dwindling prospects of the resources sector, the Evergrande crisis, and also sequentially weak margins in Q3 (CAT’s Q3 operating margins will likely face a 300bps headwind due to cost pressures).

On account of all these factors, the stock is currently in the midst of undergoing its first prolonged bout of retracement, and so far, we’ve already seen 38.2% of the uptrend being wiped out (this uptrend has been in place since the week of March 23rd). Typically, a 38.2-50%, ~4-month retracement of a more than yearlong uptrend represents a decent point for a stock to build some sort of base, so I wouldn’t be too averse to building some positions at around the $167.50-$180 range ($167.50 would represent a 50% pullback).

Source: Trading View

One also ought to consider that the stock no longer looks overbought relative to its peers in the industrial space or in the dividend aristocrat space. The first chart shows the relative strength of CAT's stock vs its peers from the S&P 500 dividend aristocrat space. Over the last few years, this ratio has been trending up in the shape of an ascending channel and in May it looked overextended, close to the upper boundary of this channel. This is no longer the case, and it has pulled back to somewhere around the middle of the channel.

Source: Stockcharts

The second chart shows CAT relative to other US industrial stocks; similar to the previous chart, the ratio no longer looks overextended and is closer to the lower boundary than the upper boundary. Broadly both of these charts suggest that risk-reward no longer looks too unfavorable for a long position.

Source: Stockcharts

Moving on to the valuations, after nearly breaching the 20x one-year forward P/E landmark in May, the stock is now trading at a one-year forward P/E multiple of 15.4x, in line with the long-run average of 15.2x. Meanwhile, also note that the constituents of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) currently trade at a forecasted weighted average P/E of 19x whilst the US industrials ETF (XLI) trades at a corresponding multiple of 22.2x. Even from a valuation angle, CAT compares favorably.

Source: YCharts

I also mentioned earlier CAT's superior FCF generation qualities, and the coverage of its dividends; well, on a Price to FCF basis you can pick this up at a multiple of 18.8x, which represents an 18% discount to the long-run average of 23x.

Source: YCharts

To conclude, currently, the news flow is heavily tilted to the downside and it is difficult to see any clear-cut upside catalysts in the medium term. Yet still, the valuations and the risk-reward on the charts look compelling and this could limit further downside as some value-conscious investors come on board. All things considered, at these levels, I am neutral on CAT.