After operating for a decade, The Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) will most likely deliver positive free cash flow in one or two years. In my view, if brand promotion continues, and the global expansion is executed, the company’s fair price could equal $14.4. With that, successful research and development and innovative product mix could lead to a fair price as high as $25. In addition, my DCF model indicated that the downside risk is not significant. In the worst-case scenario, with a WACC of 20%, I obtained a target price of $7. In sum, the company is a buy at the current price mark of $9-$11.

Omnichannel Brands Of The Honest Company

Founded in 2011, The Honest Company is a consumer goods company offering products mostly in the clean and natural segments. The company offers various product categories, which include Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care, and Household and Wellness.

The Honest Company has operated for almost ten years, and I believe that it is now the right time for investors to have a look at the business model. Notice that the management is investing a significant amount of dollars to promote a brand that focuses on the health, family, and homes of clients. I expect the first free cash flow soon.

That’s not all. The company runs several omnichannel brands, which will most likely help enhance sales growth in the coming years. Readers who are not aware of the omnichannel marketing strategy need to know that The Honest Company is combining physical and digital channels. Customers can buy online, and have the option of in-store purchase:

Our integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve our consumers every day, at every age, and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

The Honest Company reported $94 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2021. I believe that the company has a significant amount of liquidity to invest in brand awareness and research and development in addition to increasing the company’s product mix. Having cash is the first thing most investors look to determine whether the company’s business will perform or not:

That’s not all. The company’s asset/liability ratio is equal to 2.8x, and the total amount of debt is not very significant. The Honest Company reports only $37 million in lease financing obligations. It means that the management will be able to talk to bankers if required:

Base Case: Successful Brand Promotion And Global Expansion

In my base case scenario, I have mostly used the numbers given by other analysts from 2021 to 2023 and made several assumptions until 2030. With that, I would just say that I am a bit more conservative than most analysts out there.

The Honest Company was founded in 2011, so in my view, the management needs to promote its brand. Everybody that doesn’t know the company’s products needs to know them. Under this case scenario, I assumed that the company will successfully promote its brand so that revenue grows more than expected:

Honest is still unknown to many consumers, with unaided brand awareness of 25% among diaper buyers according to our consumer research as of January 2021. Source: Prospectus

In my view, if the company successfully communicates the value of its products, and the marketing is effective, sales growth will follow. That’s not all. In this case scenario, I also expect the management to expand its access to global markets and across categories. In my opinion, if the company can increase its product mix, future financial performance will likely improve, and margins will likely increase. For instance, I appreciate quite a bit the recent growth in Skin and Personal Care because of its attractive margin characteristics.

My numbers are also based on the figures I saw in the models of other competitors. For instance, Procter & Gamble (PG) saw an increase in its FCF/Sales from 6% to 20% in the last 20 years. I will be assuming that The Honest Company will be able to follow the same successful path:

Putting everything together, my numbers include 14% sales growth from 2024 to 2030, CFO/Sales close to 5%-3%, and capital expenditures of $3 million. The FCF margin increases from 2% in 2022 to more than 20% in 2030. As shown in the image below, free cash flow would increase from $9 million in 2022 to more than $35 million in 2030:

Finally, I used a WACC of 14%, which is a bit more conservative than the discount used by most advisors. I also included a terminal FCF of $240 million and an exit multiple of 18x. Notice that PG reports an EV/FCF of 23x, so my figures appear once again conservative. In sum, the implied stock price is equal to $14.4, which is higher than the current market price. Under this case scenario, the company is a buy:

Optimistic Scenario: Successful R&D, And The Omnichannel Strategy Works Out

The optimistic case scenario includes all the beneficial factors included in the base case scenario and two more developments. First, I will be assuming that the company’s research and development is executed successfully. It means that the company will be able to obtain new advancements in clean ingredients. Clients should appreciate it, and revenue growth could be significant.

Besides, I also expect that the company’s omnichannel strategy will work out, and will produce sales growth. In my view, the company’s partnership will be critical to sustaining sales growth. In this regard, read the following lines:

Our partnerships with leading third-party retail platforms and national retailers have broadened our consumer reach, raised our brand awareness, and enhanced our margins through operating leverage. We will continue to pursue partnerships with a wide variety of retailers, including online retailers, big-box retailers, grocery stores, and drugstores. Source: Prospectus

Now, as shown in the table below, I project net sales to increase from 2024 to 2030 at the rate of 20%. I assumed capital expenditures of $3 million and FCF/Sales of 19%-20%. The free cash flow would be $24-$35 million:

Under this case scenario, sales growth is larger than that in the previous case, and the company’s FCF margin is also larger. It means that could justify an exit multiple a bit larger than that of the previous case. I used an exit multiple of 21.55x. Finally, with a terminal free cash flow of $362 million and 90 million shares outstanding, the stock price could be $25:

Pessimistic Case Scenario With Unsuccessful Marketing Initiatives

In the worst-case scenario that I can imagine, the company’s marketing efforts would not be that successful. Hence, sales growth could decline from 15% in 2027 to 10% in 2030.

That’s not all. Under this case scenario, the worst things would happen. First, the company will be unable to maintain relationships with existing retail and eCommerce partners, so the FCF margin declines.

In addition, disruptions could occur in the company’s supply chain, and the ability of third-party manufacturers to produce products would be affected. As a result, the company has to pay a bit more for its supplies and an increase in free cash flow margins. With this in mind, notice that I will be assuming FCF/Sales to grow only by 15%:

Under this case scenario, I used an exit multiple of 19x because sales growth and margins are lower than that in previous cases. I assume the market would dislike the number delivered by The Honest Company, and the demand for the stock would decline. As a result, the company’s beta would increase, and the WACC does the same. I used a WACC of 20%. In sum, I obtained a stock price of $7 under this scenario:

Competitors Are Massive

In my opinion, the largest risk for the company is the fact that this is a mature market. There are many competitors that have more resources and were founded a long time ago. It means that they also have more know-how and most likely lower FCF margin than The Honest Company. Some of the competitors to name a few are Procter & Gamble Company (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Estée Lauder Inc. (EL)

Consolidation Of Third-Party Ecommerce And Retail Partners Could Drive FCF Margins Down

It is also quite worrying that third-party ecommerce and retail partners have executed consolidation in recent years. If third parties become large, they have more negotiating power when they sit with the management of The Honest Company. It means that perhaps the company may see a decline in its free cash flow margin.

Conclusion

With sufficient brand promotion, global expansion, and more research and development, I expect HNST to report the first positive free cash flow in 2022. The company has a massive amount of cash to burn on marketing initiatives, which will most likely enhance sales growth. In my optimistic case scenarios, the shares could be worth $14.4-$25. The downside risk does not seem very significant because my worst-case scenario resulted in an implied valuation of $7. In my view, everything indicates that the company is a buy at the current mark of $9-11.