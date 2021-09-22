peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

The Fed issued its latest policy statement. Here's the excerpt regarding asset purchases (emphasis added):

Last December, the Committee indicated that it would continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $40 billion per month until substantial further progress has been made toward its maximum employment and price stability goals. Since then, the economy has made progress toward these goals. If progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted.

Translation: not today, but soon.

The Bank of Japan also issued its latest monetary policy announcement today. They voted to continue paying minus .1 percent on accounts held at the BOJ. They also agreed to continue yield curve control, where the bank buys enough long-term bonds to keep 10-year government bonds at 0%. Here is the bank's overview of the economic situation:

Japan's economy has picked up as a trend, although it has remained in a severe situation due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)at home and abroad. Overseas economies have recovered on the whole, albeit with variation across countries and regions. In this situation, exports and industrial production have continued to increase despite some exports and production having been affected by supply-side constraints. In addition, corporate profits and business sentiment have continued to improve on the whole. Business fixed investment has picked up, although weakness has been seen in some industries. The employment and income situation has remained weak due to the impact of COVID-19. Private consumption has remained stagnant due to continuing strong downward pressure on consumption of services, such as eating and drinking as well as accommodations. Housing investment has picked up. Public investment has continued on a moderate uptrend.

The BOJ is one of the only major central banks to include a flow of funds analysis in its statements; it looks at the flow from corporate profits to wages to consumer purchases as a way to gauge the economy's overall position. The business sector is in good shape. It's the consumer section of the economy that remains weak due to the virus depressing activity.

The OECD reaffirmed its positive growth outlook but offered a few cautionary points:

Large differences in vaccination rates between countries are adding to the unevenness of the recovery. Renewed outbreaks of the virus are forcing some countries to restrict activities, resulting in bottlenecks and pressures on supply chains. A rapid increase in demand as economies reopen has pushed up prices in key commodities such as oil and metals. Food prices are also rising boosting prices especially in emerging markets. Tensions along supply chains caused by the pandemic have added to cost pressures. At the same time, shipping costs have increased sharply.

This graph from the same release highlights upward price pressures: Let's strip through the noise and look at three, 3-month charts: DIA 3-Month

The DIA started its downtrend at the very beginning of September. On Monday, the market gapped lower. It has since been moving higher. But prices are still below the downward sloping movement. QQQ 3-Month from StockCharts

The QQQ exhibits the same pattern, as does SPY. SPY 3-Month

Going forward, pay particular attention to the volume and rate of the move higher. Keep your eye out for momentum slowdowns on increases as the market approaches key levels.