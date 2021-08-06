Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

My last article analyzed Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and the thesis was that NLY is the most attractive mREIT candidate adjusted for valuation and profitability. Since my last writing, there have been some changes both in its price and in the macroeconomics. On the price front, the price was $8.43 at my first writing on Aug 6, 2021, about a month ago. And it has risen steadily since then to a peak of $9.4, representing approximately a 12% price appreciation. Then it dropped back to $8.58 as of this writing. On the macroeconomic front, the 10-year treasury rate has been fluctuating between a low of 1.25% and 1.4% over the past month.

With such changes in the prices and macroeconomics, this article, therefore, provides an updated assessment of my earlier analysis. Also, given the income generation nature of this stock, this article furthers the analysis by benchmarking its yield against a risk-free rate to gauge its near-term risks.

The results show that NLY still remains the most attractive mREIT stock under the current market condition, and the near-term risks are moderate given the spread yield.

Overview and recap

NLY is the leader in the mREIT space. Its size is about ~14x of the median mREIT by Market Cap. With its size and scale, NLY enjoys good efficiency and profitability from the two fundamental pillars of the American economy: housing and business. It was able to efficiently diversify investments across different products. As a result, NLY fared relatively well compared to other peers during the pandemic, losing less on its tangible book value and its price as seen from the chart above.

During trying times like the pandemic, NLY had to react by liquidating its mortgage-backed securities and shrinking the size of its balance sheet like everyone else. The stock lost about 13% of its TBV on a per share basis and almost 45% of its share price during the pandemic. If you think this is really bad – it is. But it is much better than the overall sector and its peers. For example, the overall sector lost 57% - more than a half – of its price. And some peers, like CIM, lost 25% of their TBV during the pandemic.

Besides being more resistant, the stock also enjoys better profitability as shown in the chart below. This chart plots the price to TBV ratio of NLY and some of its peers (that I’ve written about myself) versus the return on TBV (defined as EPS divided by TBV). As seen, NLY enjoys far superior profitability than its other peers.

Also as seen from this chart, the market is rational in the sense that the valuation in general positively correlates with quality as represented by return on TBV. The only exception here is Orchid Island Capital (ORC), and details on this exception are discussed in my article here. And NLY is the more attractive candidate here, with a slightly higher TBV premium, but dramatically higher profitability and safety as mentioned above.

Source: Author based on data from Seeking Alpha

Yield spread analysis relative to BAA bond

Besides the price to TBV metric used above, another way to gauge the margin of safety is to look at the yield spread between NLY and a high yield index, and here I use Moody's Seasoned BAA Corporate Bond Yield. The next chart shows the yield spread of NLY relative to Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield. As seen, the yield spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 4% and 10% the majority of the time.

Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 10%, NLY is significantly undervalued relative to corporate bonds in general (i.e., I would sell BAA corporate bond and buy NLY). And when the yield spread is near or below 4%, it means the opposite. The fundamental reason is that the yield spread measures the risk premium investors are willing to pay for NLY relative to other assets such as BAA bonds.

Also, such yield spread ranges are pretty stable for different stocks in the same sector, as I’ve analyzed before (for example for CIM). The fundamental reason is that the yield spread measures the risk premium investors are willing to pay for, and such premium should not change too much across similar assets in the same mREIT bucket.

With the stability and tractability, such yield analysis provides a useful indicator for gauging the investment risks in the near term, and opens up opportunities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the short- to mid-term, as seen in the next chart below.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha and FRED data

The next chart shows the next 1-year total return on NLY (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spreads relative to the BAA bond. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. The correlation coefficient is 0.41, suggesting a clear positive correlation. Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 10% or higher as mentioned above, the total returns in the next 1 year are all positive and have been all quite large (all the way up to ~60%).

As of my last writing, the yield spread relative to BAA is 7.28% as shown, close to the middle of the historical range, suggesting a moderate level of near-term risks. As of this writing, the spread has narrowed a bit to 7.10% mostly due to the price appreciation since my last writing. But overall, such a level of spread is close to the middle of the historical range, signaling a moderate level of near-term risks.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha and FRED data

Spread yield relative to Treasury rate

Given the bond-like nature of mREIT stocks, whose primary focus is to provide stable income in the form of regular dividends, it also makes sense to benchmark the yield relative to the risk-free treasury rate. After all, the risk-free treasury rate is the gravity of all economic activities, and it provides the absolute baseline to measure all other yields.

The next chart shows the yield spread between NLY and the 10-year Treasury rate. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of NLY minus the 10-year Treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 4% and 13% the majority of the time. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 13%, NLY is significantly undervalued relative to a 10-year Treasury bond (i.e., I would sell Treasury bond and buy NLY). And when the yield spread is near or below 4%, it means the opposite.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha and FRED data

Similar to the spread relative to the BAA rate, the boundedness tractability of the yield spread relative to the treasury rate also opens up opportunities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the short- to mid-term with good reliability, as seen in the next chart below.

This chart shows the next 1-year total return on NLY (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spreads. As can be clearly seen, first there is a positive trend again, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increase as the yield spread increases. Although the correlation coefficient is 0.18, suggesting a clear positive correlation but weaker than the correlation with respect to the BAA yield spread. Furthermore, particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 13% or higher as aforementioned, the total returns in the next year have been all positive and very large (ranging all the way up to ~60%).

As of this writing, the spread is at 9.01%, close to the middle level of the historical spectrum, again suggesting a moderate level of near-term risks (at least relative to BAA corporate bond, and also 10-year Treasury bond).

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha and FRED data

Conclusion and final thoughts

My last article analyzed NLY and the thesis was that NLY is the most attractive mREIT candidate adjusted for valuation and profitability. Since my last writing, there have been some changes both in its price and in the macroeconomics. This article, therefore, provides an updated assessment of my earlier analysis. The major conclusions are:

1. NLY still remains the most attractive mREIT stock under the current market condition. The market is rational in the sense that the valuation in general positively correlates with quality as represented by return on TBV. And NLY is the more attractive candidate here, with a slightly higher TBV premium, but dramatically higher profitability and safety.

2. The near-term risks are assessed by its yield spread relative to the BAA rate. The spread has narrowed a bit to 7.10% compared to my last writing, mostly due to the price appreciation. But overall, such a level of spread is close to the middle of the historical range, signaling a moderate level of near-term risks, moderate given the spread yield.

3. The near-term risks are assessed by its yield spread relative to the risk-free treasury rate. As of this writing, the spread is at 9.01%, again close to the middle level of the historical spectrum, and again signaling a moderate level of near-term risks.