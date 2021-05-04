Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Prudential (NYSE:PRU) stock is having a very good year, even after dropping 5.6% over the past week. The YTD total return for PRU is 29.82%, 4.6 times the return for the Life Insurance industry and 1.8 times the return for the U.S. equity market as a whole.

Currently trading at $100.49, the shares are 7.4% below the YTD high close of $108.51 on June 1. The rapid gains for PRU in the first half of the year are largely explained by the rise in bond yields over this period. As yields have fallen, PRU has lost momentum and started to decline.

PRU’s TTM P/E and forward P/E are 5.4 and 7.3, respectively. The forward dividend yield is 4.7%. The shares look inexpensive. The 3- and 5-year dividend growth rates are 9.7% and 10.2%, respectively. The payout ratio is a modest 34%.

On May 4, 2021, PRU reported Q1 earnings that exceeded the consensus expected EPS by 48.75%. Q2 earnings, reported on August 3, were 21.9% higher than the expected value. Looking backwards, the consensus has not shown a low bias (there are quite a few EPS misses). Looking ahead, the consensus outlook for earnings is for 2022 EPS to be below 2021.

In addition to looking at fundamentals, I rely on two forms of consensus outlooks when evaluating a stock. The first is the well-known Wall Street analyst consensus and price target. The second is the market-implied outlook, a probabilistic forecast of price returns derived from options prices. The price of an option represents the market’s consensus estimate for the probability that the price of the underlying stock will rise (call option) or fall (put option) relative to a specific level (the strike price) between now and when the option expires.

By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strikes, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate the probabilities of the range of possible future returns that best reconcile the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook and represents the consensus opinion of buyers and sellers of options. For those who are unfamiliar with this concept, I have written an overview post, including links to the relevant financial literature.

When I last analyzed PRU on February 8, 2021, the Wall Street analyst consensus rating was neutral and the consensus 12-month price target was about 3% above the share price at that time. Of the 8 ranked analysts in eTrade’s consensus sample, 7 gave PRU a hold and one gave the stock a buy rating. Of the 14 Wall Street analysts surveyed for Seeking Alpha’s consensus rating, 11 gave PRU a neutral rating, 2 assigned bullish ratings, and one was bearish. The market-implied outlook was moderately bearish. Considering the Wall Street consensus and the outlook inferred from options prices, I gave the shares a neutral rating overall.

Since my analysis, PRU has delivered a total return of 29.45%, as compared to 13.3% for the S&P 500. I am revisiting the consensus outlooks.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for PRU

E-Trade’s calculation for the Wall Street consensus outlook combines the views of 7 ranked analysts who have issued opinions over the past 90 days. The consensus rating for PRU is neutral and the consensus price target is 6.8% above the current share price. All 7 of these analysts give PRU a hold/neutral rating. It is rare to see this level of consistency.

The Wall Street consensus from Seeking Alpha is calculated using the opinions of 13 analysts who have published ratings and price targets within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is neutral, as it was in February, and the consensus 12-month price target is 6% above the current share price.

In light of the neutral consensus rating in February and the subsequent high returns, it is hard to figure out how much weight to give to the current neutral rating. The analysts substantially under-estimated PRU’s earnings for the past four quarters. It seems plausible that the analysts, as a group, are discounting PRU’s potential to recover from the impacts of COVID. The consensus rating has barely budged in 2021, even as PRU has soundly beaten the EPS expectations. Put differently, the analysts appear to be concluding that the recent outperformance is an anomaly.

Market-Implied Outlook for PRU

I have analyzed prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all expiring on January 21, 2022, to calculate the market-implied outlook for the next 3.95 months (from now until that expiration date). The theoretical expected value of options calculated from the market implied outlook match the market prices of the options to within an average of 0.4% of the market prices. I have also calculated the market-implied outlook for the next 5.8 months, using the prices of options that expire on March 18, 2022. I analyzed the January options to provide a view into early next year and the March options to see how the outlook evolved with longer periods. I would have preferred to use options expiring in June to look out to mid-2022, but there are no June options for PRU.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is in the form of a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

The market-implied outlook for the next 3.95 months is generally symmetric, although the peak probabilities are tilted towards positive returns, a bullish sign. The maximum probability corresponds to a price return of +4%. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 30.3%.

To make it easier to directly compare the relative probabilities of positive vs. negative returns, I rotated the negative return side of the market-implied outlook about the vertical axis (see chart below).

The probabilities of positive returns are consistently higher than for negative returns of the same magnitude for a wide range of the most probable outcomes (the solid blue curve is consistently above the dashed red curve for returns in the range from 0% to 20%). For large-magnitude returns, the probabilities of negative returns are higher and this is a consequence of negative skewness. The elevated probabilities of positive returns are a bullish indicator. Market-implied outlooks for dividend-paying stocks tend to have a negative tilt, so even the modestly elevated probabilities of positive returns seen here are notable.

Looking out 5.8 months, using options expiring on March 18, 2022, the market-implied outlook is more neutral, with probabilities of positive and negative returns that are very close to one another. The exception is the higher probabilities of large negative returns, as compared to similar-magnitude positive returns. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 30.3%. The open interest for options expiring in March is quite low, so I don’t ascribe much meaning to the details to the 5.8-month market-implied outlook. I view this market-implied outlook at neutral with a slightly positive tilt.

The market-implied outlooks for both time periods are slightly negatively skewed. Stocks with negative skewness tend to outperform those with positive skewness, so this can be considered a positive sign.

The market-implied outlook from now until mid-January is somewhat bullish. The 5.8-month outlook is largely neutral. These market-implied outlooks for PRU are substantially more encouraging than the results in February. The improvement in the market-implied outlook is notable.

Summary

Prudential stock has delivered high returns for the YTD. Part of the gain is due to the market’s revaluation of the shares as interest rates rose in the first half of 2021. PRU has delivered especially strong earnings in the past two quarters. The Wall Street consensus rating has remained neutral, and the consensus EPS outlook implies that the recent quarters have been an anomaly. The Wall Street consensus 12-month price target is about 6.4% above the current share price.

Combined with the 4.7% yield, the expected total return for the next 12 months is 11.1% (taking the Wall Street consensus price target at face value). The expected annualized volatility (calculated from the market-implied outlook) is 30%. E-Trade calculates the implied volatility of the January 21, 2022 options to be 26%. An expected return of 11% with annualized volatility of 26-30% is not terribly attractive.

As a rule of thumb for a buy, I look for an expected return of at least ½ the expected volatility and PRU falls short of this measure. The market-implied outlook to early 2022 is moderately bullish, shifting towards neutral as we further into the year. The market-implied outlook has improved substantially since my last analysis, which also bears consideration.

The low valuation makes PRU look more attractive, too. The combination of a neutral Wall Street consensus, a bullish market-implied outlook to early 2022, the valuation, and the fact that the consensus outlooks have under-estimated PRU in 2021, convinces me to shift my rating on PRU to bullish.