marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite being a well-known company and generally a favourite in its industry by investors, this company seems to go unnoticed at the moment. Despite an excellent track record of past performance and historically low valuations at the moment, I have not seen much talk about the business.

The name of the company is of course Cigna (NYSE:CI). A large provider of insurance in the US with a global network that spans over 30 countries. The company is employing more than 73,000 people and is a proud member of the Fortune 500 list.

Fundamentals

The revenue growth has been very consistent and has rarely gone down. Organic growth has been averaging mid-single digits, coupled with accretive acquisitions it has grown revenues at a pace above average, which is very encouraging to see. Analysts are expecting the growth to continue, with an estimated 6% in 2022, in line with their average organic growth. (Source: Macrotrends.com)

Somewhat stable margins have helped profitability to grow. They have been fluctuating in a range between 4%-6%, which is arguably low but standard within the industry. The consistency of the margins is the important takeaway. Despite having made large acquisitions, the efficiency of the company has not been worsened, which has resulted in rapid net income growth. (Source: Macrotrends.com)

Consistent margins combined with revenues growing by double digits and capital expenditures being kept low, have turned the company into a cash machine. Free cash flow has more than doubled since 2018, while outstanding shares have increased only by 40%.

Management has always been prioritizing growth in the form of acquisitions and share buybacks. Their most recent acquisition that moved the needle was made in 2018 with the $67b purchase of the company - Express Scripts. The company has since been deleveraging by paying off debts and increasing cash on hand. Share repurchases have also continued following the acquisition, which is excellent given their seemingly low valuation.

They are also paying a dividend and have been paying it for over 2 decades. It has always been a small one with a payout ratio < 1%, but raised it this year to a ~20% payout ratio with a dividend of 1$ per share a quarter.

(Source: Author, Data Froom Yahoo)

Valuation

The healthcare service industry, specifically the industry in which Cigna, Anthem (ANTM) and Humana (HUM) among others are operating in, has always been assigned a lower multiple than other industries. Despite having one of the most consistent and above average growth track records, investors have always been cautious of the companies and their valuations. Where a 15 multiple often is a good guideline to intrinsic value, it may be slightly too high for these types of businesses.

Cigna has averaged a 12.17 multiple, despite having grown by more than 13% a year. If the growth rate continues, and its long-term multiple does not fall further, which I think is unlikely, the company should be able to return double digits in investment returns from current prices. A return to a multiple of 12.17, which I by itself find conservative, would indicate a rise of ~20%.

One explanation for the seemingly low valuation could be found in their balance sheet. The company is as of their latest quarter carrying $33.1b in total debt with ~$10b in cash on hand. I would add the difference of those to its current market cap of $68.8b, so that we are sure that the debt is included. The new market cap is 91.9b, and the multiple slightly higher at ~13.5. Still at a multiple that I would consider low for a company with such consistency and growth.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Free cash flow is in line with operating earnings by suggesting a possible cheap valuation, but it appears slightly more fluctuating. It is not useful in the way of narrowing down a potential price target, but it is supporting the idea of the company being undervalued, which is the important takeaway. It is also seen that the dividend is safely covered by free cash flow, and in no danger of being reduced.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Stock Chart

Quick disclaimer. A technical analysis by itself is not a good enough reason to buy a stock, but combined with the fundamentals of the company, it can greatly narrow your price target range when buying.

Cigna appears somewhat predictable based on its previous stock chart performance. I would assume that the 50-month moving average would be an area close to support, which would indicate a drop of -5%. It is also seen that the 200- month moving average has been a decent support level twice, but I would only expect such valuations, in case of a broader market crash should occur. For now, the 50- month moving average which is currently sitting at ~193$, is my price target for an entry.

(Source: Tradingview.com)

Final thoughts

This is a very strong company with an excellent track record of growth and shareholder returns. Despite that, investors have always valued the company very conservatively with below average multiples. I think the market may be a little too pessimistic with its current valuation, even with the debt included. The business appears slightly undervalued based on earnings and its balance sheet, and very close to my price target of $193.

The fundamentals seem strong and the valuation low. I am therefore giving it a “bullish” rating.