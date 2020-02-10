mikkelwilliam/iStock via Getty Images

A Pick and Shovel investment to help app developers - and mobile phone manufacturers

ironSource (NYSE:IS) recently emerged as a public company through a merger with an entity controlled by well-known tech investor Orlando Brava. It was a fairly typical SPAC transaction, in which the company raised more than $2 billion through both a PIPE transaction and through an additional capital raise, and which left this Israeli based company with a cash balance of over $700 million, and an outstanding share count of around 1.1 billion shares (per company guidance - the outstanding share count as reported in its latest quarterly earnings release was 747,000,000).

I have used the higher share count in determining my valuation metrics as it is the one the company published. Most often I use the reported fully diluted outstanding shares, but when a company makes a specific projection for outstanding shares, I feel I must follow it.

Please note that this company is not IronNet (IRNT) and is by no means a meme stock. It has real revenues which last quarter reached an annual run rate of $540 million, a substantial cash balance of more than $700 million, and its adjusted EBITDA margin reached 34%/$46 million last quarter.

The shares started trading post the SPAC process at about $11/share. The shares then proceeded to slump to less than $8 before recovering to the current price. In August, the company reported its initial quarter in its current form. The results were substantially greater than prior forecasts. The shares responded tepidly at the time, although they have since climbed almost 40% from where they had been trading. The shares closed at $11.59 on Tuesday evening, and that is the share price I have used in calculating valuation metrics. It is possible that some observers were unimpressed with guidance, which though calling for 55% growth did not call for sequential improvements in quarterly revenue. I will discuss that more later in this article.

As mentioned, ironSource is a rare hyper-growth tech company reporting significant EBITDA margins and positive cash flow that is not valued stratospherically. Probably this is a function of its SPAC heritage, although, of course, some other SPACs have been moon shots. It does have a fair amount of coverage with most analysts rating the shares as a buy, although their price targets average less than $12/share.

I believe that the shares are an excellent investment for investors in high-growth tech names. I expect that the combination of continuing hyper growth, strong profitability, and growing understanding/recognition of the company's opportunities will support much higher multiples than currently exist. I believe the company has some unique technology that is incredibly valuable to its customers - the 181% DBE ratio is one of the highest I have ever seen. I have initiated a position myself and recommend the shares.

What does ironSource do

I think I might best describe ironSource as a pick and shovel vendor for the emerging app economy. It doesn't focus on creating apps - although it does help some creators publish their games, so much as on helping developers of all shapes and sizes monetize their creations. I might also suggest that it has analogs to some of the technology that is used by Trade Desk (TTD) in terms of bidding for the ads that it places on behalf of its users - although, to be clear, IS and TTD are not and are unlikely to be competitors.

Most of the company's revenue comes from the developers of mobile games. At the moment, 87% of the revenues of IS come from providing these creators with the tools they need to monetize their offerings. The remaining 13% originate from partnerships that IS has with mobile phone vendors such as Samsung. I will be detailing both of these offerings a bit later in this article.

While ironSource certainly can work with creators to develop successful games as part of its Supersonic solution set, and helps some developers with taking their game concept from idea to a finished and marketable product, most of the company's focus these days, is on their platform which is designed as to help developers monetize their existing content. That said, the success of games produced using Supersonic has been a significant component of the company's accelerating growth.

Currently, of the 87% of revenues that the company derives from its revenue shares with mobile app creators, 92% come from the mobile game offerings and the balance comes from all of the other app verticals that are daily becoming more ubiquitous. In addition to creating games, the company has recently announced a solution that helps developers to create in-app ads, called Luna Elements, which is intended to build on the technology that was acquired when IS bought Luna Labs earlier this year.

Competition for ironSource

As mentioned, ironSource basically competes in two spaces. By far the most important at this time is the ironSource mobile offering. I have linked here to some significant competitors. The other offering of ironSource is called Aura, and that is the service that helps mobile phone operators sell space on their phones by engaging with end consumers when phones are set up, and during their life cycle and making recommendations for content that is specifically appropriate. Here is a link to competitors in that space.

The two largest competitors in the space, outside of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB), are Unity (U) and AppLovin (APP). I have linked here to a discussion of the strengths and focus of these different companies although the analysis is more surface than really analytical. APP is quite a bit larger than IS, in part because of a recent merger in which it acquired a company called Adjust which offers analytics for creators and operators of mobile apps, and in part because it has a relatively different business model with about half of its revenue coming directly from sales made to consumers from within its own properties.

AppLovin is a somewhat recent IPO which touched a high just short of $100 a share in June, then fell to $55/share as recently as mid-August, and recovered to its present valuation, i.e. $74/share on the release of strong earnings in the middle of August. AppLovin is modestly valued for its growth rate. Based on the 355 million shares most recently reported, its EV/S is 7.4X. Again, part of that modest valuation relates to the revenues that come from in-app merchandise sales which have relatively lower gross margins. The company's gross margin last quarter was around 60%, and its software revenues, which are growing at hyper rates, were about 33% of the total.

Unity Technologies is a bit larger than IS with a modestly lower growth rate. It is losing money and burning cash. Unity is much more focused than ironSource as a mobile app content creator entity, although it certainly is focused as well on helping its creator clients optimize their monetization activities. Unity has a very high valuation based on my 4 quarter revenue estimate of $1,375,000,000, its EV/S ratio is greater than 27X.

I think all 3 companies have positive attributes. The valuation of Unity, even using a 3 year CAGR of 43%, is somewhat greater than average for that growth cohort. AppLovin is valued at a rather substantial discount for its growth cohort-but the issue is that its software revenue - the component that investors are really trying to acquire - is still only 1/3rd of the total. I am not going to enter the debate as to who has the "best" set of tools to help app creators monetize their offerings. As the above links suggest, there are advantages inherent in all 3 companies in that regard.

Another potential competitor is Zynga (ZNGA), which recently entered the space through its acquisition of Chartboost for $250 million. Chartboost is intended to help game operators achieve what the name suggests. Heretofore, Zynga has been known as a developer and marketer of its own games. It recently reported an upside in terms of its operational performance, but that didn't help the shares.

Whether Chartboost really becomes a substantial competitor in the adtech space addressed by ironSource is speculative at this point. Zynga's revenue growth, which is basically a function of the success of its gaming portfolio, is not particularly exciting. It was interesting to read the comment of Zynga's CEO, Frank Gibeau, "...one thing is certain, advertising and mobile gaming are red hot…" That might justify the valuation that Zynga paid for Chartboost, which had raised just $23 million, and which has a current revenue run rate of $19 million according to a 3rd party analyst.

The details of how vendors help with app creation, user acquisition and monetization are more than a little complex. I do not want to claim that I have some unique insight that allows me to suggest that one or another of the leading three vendors will be most successful. In some ways, because of the rapidly rising tide, it doesn't matter all that much. ironSource maintains it has the most effective mediation platform - I really am unable to validate that particular claim.

I far prefer specific numbers, and the 181% DBE ratio strongly suggests that the features/benefits being offered by ironSource have strongly resonated with customers. But it is awfully difficult to tell if it was product effectiveness that has led to such an elevated DBE, or perhaps something else.

I suppose there are some readers who might say that I am a "Johnny come lately" in writing about mobile games. But the point of this article is I am not really writing about mobile games but about a software company that has the appropriate tools to optimize revenues for participants in the app economy. It is the software part of the business on which my recommendation rests, and not the process of creating mobile games or other mobile apps.

I look at ironSource as a software vendor, and as a software vendor, it has attractive valuation metrics. My estimated EV/S is 17X. I have used a 48% 3-year CAGR - far below the revenue growth rates of the last two quarters, and I have used a 15% free cash flow margin estimate. That produces a Rule of 40 metric of 63 - better than the other two companies that do some of the same things, and a strong number on its own. It also puts the IS valuation well below average for my estimate of its growth cohort.

The context of the app economy

It has been said by a famous technologist and VC star, Mark Andreesen, that software is eating the world. While I do not trust many statistics that I see, it is certainly true that IT as measured by the BLS, has seen its share of GDP increase from 9.2% to 10.5% in the 3 years from 2017. I have every reason to imagine that the percentage will increase further in this current year and beyond.

Overall, according to the BLS data, IT spend was $1.99 trillion last year compared to $1.79 trillion in 2017. Obviously, last year's numbers for both GDP and IT spending were constrained by the economic impacts of the pandemic. These days, as digital transformation continues to address consumer wants, it seems inevitable that the IT percentage of total GDP will continue to rise. Currently, for example, a Google search turns up no fewer than 8 dog walking software solutions.

The most important market addressed by ironSource is that of mobile game advertising. That is a subset of the overall revenue generated by mobile games, but the one that gets the most attention. According to the study linked here, mobile game advertising spend on a global basis was $33 billion last year and is projected to rise to $131 billion by 2025. The growth rate in advertising spend projected for this year alone is about 44%. Even in the last year of the projection, the projected growth in advertising spend in the space is just shy of 30%. It is little wonder then that companies whose strategies are targeted at improving the results of game creators in getting their share of this spend are seeing and are likely to continue to see very strong growth.

Another set of market research projections linked here suggests that the global games, a superset of the mobile games market, will generate $176 billion in total revenues this year, a 1% decline from 2020 but will rebound to $200 billion in 2023. There are, according to this report, 2.9 billion gamers worldwide. The slight decline forecast this year in mobile game spend relates to the above trend growth in 2020, when Covid-19 related lockdown measures spurred enormous growth as users felt the need to find something with which to amuse themselves while confined indoors. Last year saw games revenue grow by 23%.

This study shows the mobile game market, the segment being addressed by ironSource, growing 4.4% this year to $91 billion, or a bit more than half of the total projection. Apparently, the mobile game segment has seen a smaller overall impact from the ravages and then recovery from the pandemic than other gaming market segments.

There have been a number of studies conducted by various organizations as to the size of the in-app advertising market. I thought the most useful amongst those that I have read is the one linked here. While the growth of mobile in-game apps has created a rather substantial market - this study suggests that consumers spent $76 billion in buying products sold through in-game apps-many marketers have underestimated the size and demographic make-up of the market. For those unfamiliar with the contours of the space, I think the study is well worth reading as it upends quite a number of myths.

One thing of note, at least to this writer is that the prospective audience is greater than 3 billion currently active game players. That is obviously a size that appeals to most advertisers. The other fact that struck me is that with the rise of what are called casual and hyper-casual games, the demographic composition of the audience is no longer exclusively young males. The average age of game players is estimated to be 36 and the gamers are divided fairly evenly between males and females.

As might be expected, there is a huge trove of data that is created concerning the demographics of specific games. This medium is perhaps at the pinnacle of ad-targeting these days. And there is loads of technology available that helps advertisers extend the reach of their messages in an optimal fashion.

There are many other available studies that I haven't linked. Presumably many of the conclusions are intuitively understood by some readers; those of us of a certain age and disposition probably are just now starting to learn about this as a business opportunity. The fact is that while game developers, as a class, are very creative and have and will continue to create games with superior visual appeal that resonate with many different audiences, they are far less skilled in the business of monetizing their creations and creating offerings that can be best utilized by advertisers and game players themselves. That is where companies such as ironSource deliver a high value service with very substantial ROI.

What are the specifics of the ironSource Offerings and how do they create ROI for clients?

ironSource is a software company and a company that provides the picks and shovels to both create in-app ads, maximize user acquisition, and of course to optimize monetization. It does have a business of helping creators develop and publish their apps and as mentioned that has been quite successful and has led to some quarters tracking well above expectations. But its history and focus have been in the areas of user acquisition and monetization. This distinguishes it considerably from its competitors. It specializes in helping developers and mobile phone operators get the most out of their creations using a variety of technologies.

The overall business concept of the so-called app economy is a bit more complex than might be imagined. These days, many of the popular apps have what is called in-app advertising. Developers need to be connected to advertisers. The app requests an ad from the network, and the network uses algorithms to identify and present the highest paying ad to the viewer in real time. The ads are created and placed in a fashion that does not impact the flow of the game-and achieving placements that do not affect gamer engagement is one of the services offered by ironSource. Developers often start by working with ironSource to acquire users. Here is a link to how that process works.

Once users have been acquired, creators can work with ironSource to create apps. There really are far too many ad channels for me to describe all of them. Here is a link to one possible ad creation paradigm; there are many others.

Finally, developers are going to want to optimize their monetization strategies. These days, that most often involves a process called mediation. I have linked to a description of ironSource mediation here.

The ironSource business model is one of revenue sharing as well as usage-based fees and in-app monetization revenue. As mentioned, most of the revenue from ironSource comes from its solutions that optimize both user acquisition and ad spend. It does have the capability of helping creators create games and advertisements. The company offers a service from its Playworks Studio that creates playable ads.

Its Luna Labs division recently acquired helps creators finalize their games and get their games published. A focus of this capability is a new solution called Elements, a no-code interactive ad builder that allows developers to quickly create playable experiences without requiring expertise or resources. Luna had a revenue run rate of $5 million when acquired, or less than 1% of the revenues anticipated for ironSource this year - it does offer substantial revenue synergies and it helps broaden the footprint of ironSource.

ironSource offers a set of products called LiveGames as part of its Sonic offering. While at this point, ironSource doesn't get the preponderance of its revenue by publishing games, the Sonic publishing solution has been responsible for the several hit games, including Bridge Race, apparently the most downloaded game worldwide in Q2 and Join Clash, the most downloaded mobile game of Q1. And no, this writer has never played either game and could not provide any details about content - I just know they are very popular. During the course of the latest conference call, ironSource management talked about the great strength of its Supersonic pipeline.

As mentioned earlier, a key category of offering in terms of optimizing monetization is called mediation. This is not the kind of mediation that one associates with resolving disputes in labor negotiations. In the case of mobile games, mediation is a monetization solution that lets developers manage and optimize multiple ad networks with just one Software Development Kit (SDK). These days, mediation has shifted to adapt to in-app bidding which offers the creators the opportunity to achieve maximum value for each impression through an auction.

The technology to do this can be more than a bit complex, given all the parameters that must be incorporated to facilitate in-app bidding that optimizes results for game creators, while providing advertisers with the demographic they wish to access at an attractive cost.

ironSource maintains that its mediation technology results in better outcomes than those of its rivals - obviously some users believe that the ironSource technology is providing them with monetization results that are in line or better with their own expectations and better than those available from competitive alternatives. In turn, this has accounted for the very high DBE rates. I have no independent way of validating the claim-regardless, mediation technologies as they now exist are one of the factors that are leading to rapid growth of revenues from ads on mobile gaming properties and at the least, ironSource is getting at least its share in terms of the acceptance of this technology.

I have linked here to an ironSource case study which provides some background as to how all the ironSource offerings come together to create a positive result for their game developer clients. There are many user case studies in the link and if any reader has a specific interest as to how ironSource works with its clients, successfully, this is a good place to see real world results.

A significant growth tailwind for this company - and others in this space - is the growth of non-game apps as part of the revenue mix. The company hasn't provided any specific forecast as to just how substantial the growth of these non-gaming customers can be, but the ROI proposition is essentially the same for game developers and the developers of non-game apps. Currently, less than 10% of the user acquisition and monetization revenues are coming from outside the gaming vertical, it is probably easy to foresee a time when the non-game verticals contribute 30% of revenues.

It is going to be a function of successful sales execution, just as it is for any other enterprise software vendor. While in the gaming space, the company is apparently the "go-to" source for customer acquisition and monetization solutions, in the non-game verticals it has to rely on more traditional sales and marketing activities to get its brand well known and accepted. While there are obviously many potential puts and takes in the ironSource business model, the company does plan to ramp its sales and marketing spend - and perhaps its spend ratio - to take advantage of the non-game app creators on which it has not focused until now.

As mentioned, in terms of revenue sources, ironSource is a two-sided vendor. Currently, only about 13% of the company's revenues are coming from mobile phone operators. The platform that ironSource sells to that group is called Aura. Here linked is a description of the capabilities of Aura. The Aura offering is achieving higher growth than the revenue growth coming from mobile game creators. So far this year, the growth rate of Aura has been greater than 90%, and that growth has been limited more by resource constraints than anything else. The company believes that over time, this segment of its business can grow to about 30% of total revenues.

Current significant customers include Vodafone, Orange and Samsung and the solution is being installed on 660k devices daily. Aura identifies the best-performing content for individual users based on AI technology, and it provides operators with a sophisticated set of analytics that show how customers are interacting with the solution. Aura's competition is more than a bit fragmented and is based mainly on point solutions. Most of the competitors shown in this link are really not focused on a solution that directly appeals to telecom vendors.

A couple of gorillas in the room - ironSource guidance and its CAGR after the potential impact of IDFA

When ironSource announced its results in August, the guidance it provided, while an upside compared to prior expectations, showed a sequential decline in revenues for this current quarter. Part of this "prudence" represents some caution with regard to the effective end of what is called IDFA in the latest version of the Apple (AAPL) iOS. IDFA, which stands for Identifier for Advertisers, has been a cornerstone of the mobile ad industry for some period of time.

But it has now fallen victim to privacy concerns, and in Apple's latest iOS, customers have to explicitly opt in, or the identity data will no longer be accessible. Obviously, very few phone users are going to allow their brand preferences to be tracked - particularly given that users have to specifically opt in. The change went into effect in April of this year.

The change had been anticipated for some period of time, and the ironSource technology had been adapted so that it has been able to supply advertisers with targeted solutions without the use of IDFA. Essentially, the ironSource platform is built on the analysis of what is called contextual data. That said, management at ironSource has been concerned that the impact of this change on the overall business of selling targeted mobile ads will suffer for a couple of quarters. The company, therefore, chose to present guidance that "takes into account some potential short-term uncertainties related to the change…"

Obviously, the change had no impact on either Q1 or Q2 growth, which as said, were both well above expectations. I do not think that the company has yet seen anything in the way of change subsequent to the time it reported its quarter in August. Based on the company's technology, the longer term impact of the end of the IDFA paradigm is likely to create additional competitive advantages for ironSource, but quantifying the impact of those advantages isn't going to be particularly easy.

Currently, the published consensus forecast, which reflects the guidance presented on the August 11th conference call, is for revenues this quarter of $129 million, compared to the $135 million of revenues reported in Q2. The consensus for Q4, again based on the conservative guide from the company, is for revenues of only $135 million. I don't explicitly present recommendations based on some foreknowledge of how specific quarters might work out. The days of having special channels for such information are basically gone. My own view, however, is that the impact of the end of IDFA will be far less than feared, and that ultimately, the workaround technologies in which IS has already made a substantial investment, will serve it well for the foreseeable future.

The other component of the conservative guidance relates to seasonality. It has been typical for users to play fewer games in the summer and more in Q4. Of course, seasonality is far more of a factor in terms of mobile games sales than in terms of the hours users spend playing games, or the dollars that users commit to the space, but management believes that this is a factor to be considered. That said, however, the rather small sequential increase forecast for Q4 doesn't seem reflective of normal seasonal patterns or the company's DBE forecast, either.

Finally, as mentioned earlier in this article, the mobile games space saw well above trend growth last year, when the pandemic restricted many in-person leisure activities. The analysis shows an absolute decline in gaming and a fairly modest 4% growth in mobile gaming this year. Given the results that ironSource has seen so far this year, it seems fairly obvious that its business is not directly correlated with the overall trends in the industry.

To reiterate, this is an adtech company, and not a mobile game operator. Just for the record, Q1 showed revenue growth of 96%, and Q2 showed revenue growth of 83%, which was about 13% sequential growth. As mentioned, the DBE ratio ticked up last quarter from 176% to 181%. It has averaged 154% for the past 10 quarters. As part of the conference call presentation, the company wound up raising revenue guidance from $490 million to $520 million.

The guidance forecast is equivalent to 55% year on year growth and based on my conversations with company management, 55% seems to be a growth number with which the IS leadership team desires to present. There are simply very few companies, in this space or any other, who are going to sign on to a revenue growth commitment significantly greater than 55% - even if they are capable of producing such growth.

The company doesn't anticipate that its DBE ratio will continue above 180% and will recede to historical rates over the balance of this year - a reasonable assumption in the view of this writer. Overall, the company has over 4,000 customers. Of these, large customers make up 94% of revenue and the company has a gross retention rate of 99%, consistent over the last two quarters. The company's large customer count rose to 309 last quarter, up 26% year over year, and up by 6% sequentially.

The company's platform was utilized by 90% of the most popular (downloaded) games last quarter. The prior quarter, that ratio had been 100%. So far, the company has published 31 games based on its Supersonic solution and 21 of those have reached a top 10 status. As of the end of last quarter, the company had 13 million daily active users of the games it has published. One of the basic reasons for the company's revenue growth acceleration these last two quarters relates to the success of the Supersonic offering in terms of highly downloaded games. I think it reasonable to assume that if the supersonic publishing business continues its success, then ironSource will be readily able to exceed the company's forecast-and perhaps my own projection as well.

My assumptions in developing a 4 quarter forward revenue forecast call for sequential growth of about 12%-13% after this current quarter where I have estimated growth of just 5%-6% representing some seasonal factors. My 3-year CAGR estimate is 48%, representing a gradual growth slowdown, although certainly well above the 32% revenue growth forecast that is shown by the 1st Call consensus. Obviously, any company that can have a long term DBE attainment of 150% and which is forecasting that it will continue to achieve DBE rates consistent with historical values is going to show growth percentages of at least that much, and more likely higher as the company acquires additional substantial customers and as its Aura product continues to grow at exceptional levels.

Some comments about the ironSource business model

ironSource is one of the more profitable hyper growth companies that I try to track. The company, in this last quarter, chose to raise its full year EBITDA target margin by several hundred basis points to about 35%. The company has been profitable for several years. Last quarter, the company's non-GAAP operating margin was 34%. That is obviously considerably greater than most IT software vendors of this size.

The major reason for the high margins relates to the company's relatively modest level of sales and marketing spend. Last quarter, non-GAAP sales and marketing spend was probably about 31%, While GAAP sales and marketing expenses rose 86% year over year, non-GAAP sales and marketing rose by significantly less than that, and thus the non-GAAP sales and marketing expense ratio actually declined. Given that the sequential growth in non-GAAP sales and marketing has receded to negligible levels, it isn't too surprising that the company has forecast a rise in EBITDA margins, and if revenue growth continues to exceed forecast levels, as I think likely, so too will overall operating margins.

The company reported a GAAP gross margin of about 83% last quarter up from 82% last year and consistent with the levels of Q1. While there are more than a few enterprise IT vendors with higher gross margins, ironSource is certainly above average in that regard. The company has a business model that is mainly driven by revenue sharing; such a model will produce very high gross margins as customers, themselves, achieve above planned levels of revenue based on their use of the IS platform.

The company's most recent quarter was burdened with the expenses of the SPAC based merger, and the public company requirements. Still, general and administrative expenses, at something on the order of 11%-12% non GAAP are reasonable for a company of this scale, and that cost ratio will almost inevitably decline as the particular expenses of the current quarter do not repeat and as revenues continue to increase.

The company's free cash flow margin last quarter was about 9% which was quite a decline from year-earlier levels. Some of the free cash flow margin compression was a result of negative trends in other assets and liabilities captions. Some of the decline in cash flow was the result of the company ceasing its support and sales of a product called InstallCore, an SDK and software distribution platform.

The company's business model does not and will not generate any significant level of deferred revenues. Thus, over the course of several quarters, the free cash flow margin for this company should approximately be the same as its non-GAAP operating margin. That said, I have projected a free cash flow margin of just 15% over the next 4 quarters in the interests of conservatism.

Looking at the management team and reprising a strong share acquisition recommendation!

ironSource started its life in Israel in 2010, and that remains its home. As part of the SPAC process, its board now includes two representatives of ThomaBravo, including founding partner Orlando Bravo. The company CEO is Tomer Bar Zeev - he is one of the cofounders. Before ironSource, Tomer was a cofounder of a company called Foxtab which became part of the foundational technology of ironSource.

The CFO, Assaff Ben, AMI has been at ironSource for 10 years, and two other co-founders, Tamir Carmi and Arnon Harish, still have leading roles at the company along with Omer Kaplan who is listed as a cofounder, although he joined the company in 2012. Many of these men have relevant experience as creators of mobile games and entrepreneurs prior to their collaboration at ironSource. The stability of the senior management team, in an industry known for turnover, is quite impressive.

While ironSource is not particularly cheap at this point, with an EV/S of around 17X, based on the average share count that the company has projected, and my 12-month forward revenue forecast of $680 million, that valuation is well justified because of the company's torrid growth coupled with sustained profitability. In particular, the company's 181% DBE ratio, while not a direct input into the EV/S calculation, supports the company's basic premise that it produces substantial and quantifiable results in helping developers monetize their creations.

ironSource has been successful because it has been primarily a "picks and shovel" vendor. They are a partner of game creators and creators of many other app verticals. They have a revenue share model that can be particularly attractive. I believe that the relatively undemanding guidance has provided investors with a very reasonable entry point. The Aura telco product, which is in its early stages, is another growth tailwind that has achieved 90%+ revenue growth thus far in 2021.

The ironSource EV/S ratio is around 35%-40% the average such ratio for my estimate of the company's growth cohort in the high 40% range. As I often take pains to suggest, a 3-year CAGR estimate is somewhat of a guess, but the company's track record in terms of growth acceleration, and its positioning as a facilitator, and not primarily a creator for the app economy, is an enviable position, although one obviously aspired to by rivals. But in addition to growth, IS is a profitable company, and its Rule of 40 metric is probably greater than 60.

I have recently started a position in the name, as it ticks most of my boxes in terms of growth, valuation, profitability, and positioning. I think it will produce positive alpha both over the next year and into the future as well.