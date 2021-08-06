AvigatorPhotographer/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:UCO) as an investment option at its current market price. UCO is a double long instrument, designed to return two times the daily performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Balanced WTI Crude Oil Index. This is a futures market product, so it may not directly follow the current price of crude, but it should bear a pretty strong correlation.

This fund has come on my radar as I looked for a way to diversify my energy-related holdings. I currently own the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) and the fund is up by a pretty strong amount, making me reluctant to sell and trigger tax gains. Yet, I'm not wildly excited about the prospect of adding to that fund right now so, to avoid portfolio concentration, I considered a crude oil play for some diversification. UCO came up as an obvious choice for consideration, as the fund has performed extremely well due to oil's bullish run this year:

On this backdrop, it may seem like a winning play. After all, there are some signs that oil could keep on rising, and this bullish momentum could translate into more serious gains.

Despite this possibility, I decided to hold off on a position in UCO at the moment. I see a few headwinds on the horizon which make me a little more cautious on crude oil's short-term potential. This makes me reluctant to enter a leveraged bull bet on it. While I do see strong underlying support for current prices, I also think oil's rise will be contained as more supply eventually hits the market over the next few quarters. As a result, I think a neutral rating on this fund is appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Supply Has Been A Tailwind - Will That Last?

To begin, I want to take a look at some of the factors why oil has been performing well (rising in price), but then temper that with why I think some of the current tailwinds may cool off. As readers are probably aware, crude oil has benefited from a number of factors. Among them are an improving global economy, more supply restrictions in the U.S., restraint on production from OPEC+, and rising inflation which is pushing up the price of commodities across the board.

In fairness, none of these are situations I expect to change markedly any time soon. This is important, because my outlook for crude is not "bearish" by any means. However, I do see the strong possibility that these themes, especially the supply story, start to ease in the coming months. This makes me a little bit cautious on predicting much higher prices for oil. Without a real bullish outlook, buying a leveraged crude fund like UCO may not make sense.

To understand why, let us take stock of where we are today. With respect to OPEC+ production, we are still well below pre-Covid levels. So, in this sense, below average OPEC+ production is helping support prices. The problem is this is a situation I see reversing over time and, in truth, it has already begun to reverse.

For perspective, investors should note that OPEC+ production is actually at its highest level post-pandemic, despite being at April 2020 levels:

The point here is that OPEC+ production and supply to market is on the rise. Historically, the organization has been able and willing to produce much more, so that is probably what they are going to do. As prices keep rising, there will be further incentive for these countries to increase their production (in order to capture the higher prices). As it stands now, OPEC+ plans to continue adding 400,000 barrels/ day of production every month as the global economy recovers, as reported by Bloomberg. While this is a modest rise each month, it is still a rise, and there are already nations, such as Nigeria, that are calling for an increase to their individual quotas.

Ultimately, this is key behind my neutral take for the moment. The global energy recovery remains intact, but supply is on the rise as well to balance this out. This should keep oil prices in a stable range going forward, making me reluctant to take an ambitious bet on further increases.

U.S. Gulf Production Will Also Recover

I will now move closer to home, with respect to U.S. oil production - specifically in the Gulf of Mexico. Again, this is another reason for oil's recent move higher. I am referring to Hurricane Ida, which took quite a bit of production offline. In fact, crude has risen roughly 13% in the past month, coinciding with the disruption caused by the hurricane:

While this is not the only reason for oil's push higher, it is a big one. Looking ahead, this is another catalyst that is going to ease soon. At this point, it remains a positive catalyst, because almost 20% of Gulf production remains offline, as shown in the graphic below:

Again, this supports my neutral view. Until production gets back to 100%, it will support the current price level, and maybe even higher prices. But, eventually, production is going to resume and get back to 100%. As we can see, production has been climbing steadily all month, and that will continue into October as well. This supply will start to hit the market and, if demand does not continue to rise, that will limit the continuance of the current crude rally.

Signs Demand Could Slow? Air Travel Is Down

When considering crude oil prices, the other side of the equation is demand. Similar to supply, the story is generally bullish for crude. Global energy demand remains on the rise, economies are recovering, and travel has come back. With this backdrop, my outlook should be bullish. But, again, the price of crude is already backing much of this in given its aggressive hike in 2021 already. Further, business air travel remains subdued, and there are signs that consumer air travel is starting to falter. While travel restrictions are starting to ease across the globe, and in the U.S., it is noteworthy that TSA screened passengers have been falling recently, well below the highs of the Spring:

This is just one source of demand for oil, but it is an important one. If global air travel stays in this on again, off again mode, it won't be much of a tailwind. Earlier this year, it looked like global air travel was going to start rising swiftly as we moved deeper into the year. This did not materialize and, in fact, air travel is starting to slow. While this is not the sustainable trend, with the logical thesis being that air travel eventually will recover, it will take time. In the meantime, it is not likely to be a tailwind for crude.

Demand Is Rising, Variants Pose Headline Risk

Of course, the story is not all bad. I do not want to give that impression, as I am generally bullish on the market, stocks, and energy plays going into 2022. However, when it comes to crude oil, I just think it has gotten a bit ahead of itself, and I don't see a path for alpha-generation in the near term. I think there are enough headline risks, such as supply increases, to keep a lid on how much further the rise in price can go.

On the bright side, global demand is rising, in the U.S. and in Asia. As lockdowns continue to ease, citizens are taking to the roads again. While air travel remains subdued, car usage is soaring. In fact, in China, gasoline producing is rising swiftly to meet local demand from its citizens. While this has been a consistent theme in 2021, there has been a surge recently, pointing to a sustainable shift in higher demand:

In light of this, I want to emphasize that investors should not be getting too pessimistic on crude. The momentum is clearly on the side of the bulls, so it will take some macro-changes to shift this story. The bright side for the bulls is that if demand keeps rising, and supply catches up too slowly, then higher prices are inevitable.

Yet, with rising Covid-variant cases and continued uncertainty in many global economies, I don't think we are out of the woods just yet. Vaccines are being distributed at a good clip, but we will have yet to see the long term effectiveness of those vaccines, especially against the emerging viruses. Worst yet, this remains a global problem, with variant cases on the ride across the developed world, as shown below:

My conclusion here is to be a bit cautious. While the broader economic recovery is great for crude, I am reluctant to take a double-long position in crude right now. The recent rise has already been very aggressive, and there are headwinds that could certainty derail this story.

Bottom line

UCO has been a major win streak this year, and there is merit to the belief this could continue. Supply remains constrained, demand is rising, and the global economic recovery is going to demand more crude. Yet, I am concerned that buying into a leveraged fund now may be a bit late to the game, considering the percentage increase we have already experienced. Balancing out the bullish view is the fact that supply, from both OPEC+ and the Gulf of Mexico, will be on the rise in the months to come.

The Gulf is going to see production post-hurricane come back online, and OPEC+ has already pledged to increase output boosts. Further, the Covid-19 pandemic is not over, and if variants continue to spread, we will see weak air travel stay weak. As a result, I am going to hold off for now on making a big bet on crude through UCO. If crude sees a bit of a pullback or broader correction, I will be a buyer. But I don't want to chase returns here, and I would suggest investors approach new positions in this fund very selectively at this time.