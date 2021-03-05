Coatesy/iStock via Getty Images

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is a leading shale player in North America, but its ill-timed acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum continues to hurt the company due to the balance sheet damage it caused and due to costly preferred shares. Some oil companies are moving away from oil and gas over time, such as Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B), but Occidental Petroleum utilizes a different strategy. The company seeks to become a major player in carbon capture, which is a promising technology with a still somewhat uncertain outlook. At current prices, I believe that there are better alternatives than Occidental Petroleum, due to its valuation and weak balance sheet.

Different Approaches To CO2 Emissions And ESG Mandates

ESG narratives have gained strength in recent years, and that has impacted many oil and gas companies - not surprisingly, as the industry naturally is responsible for a significant portion of global CO2 emissions. Whether one likes this increased focus on ESG narratives or not, it is clear that ESG investments are changing the energy industry. Different companies are utilizing different approaches when it comes to tackling CO2 emissions, however.

Some, such as Shell or BP (BP) have decided to slowly move away from hydrocarbons while expanding their footprint in renewable energy, via wind parks, solar parks, etc. Others, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), see more value in focusing on carbon capture technologies that have the potential to reduce net CO2 emissions significantly without necessarily requiring lower oil and gas production levels.

Occidental Petroleum seems to be following Exxon Mobil's lead when it comes to this subject, as it has established a so-called Carbon Management strategy. Let's take a closer look.

What Is Occidental Petroleum's Carbon Management?

Occidental Petroleum has, like other energy companies, identified that CO2 emissions have to be tackled. Its CEO Vicki Hollub states:

Every energy company should strive to become carbon neutral. Addressing climate change is a turning point for the industry.

Occidental Petroleum seeks to "manage carbon" by addressing the following themes. First, the company seeks to reduce direct CO2 emissions from its operations, which is a pretty logical step for all energy companies. This can be done by measures such as using more efficient machinery, trucks, etc., or by capturing more by-products and reducing flaring, for example. On top of becoming more CO2-efficient in its operations, Occidental Petroleum also has other goals, including capturing and retiring carbon. In fact, Occidental Petroleum aims to capture and retire more carbon than its products create, which would make the company a net carbon retired instead of a net carbon emission source. This is a highly ambitious goal, I believe, and it is far from certain that the company will manage to actually hit that goal. If it does, this could be many years away. On the other hand, it should be noted that governments and the private sector, including Elon Musk, are highly interested in this technology, which is why we might see significant progress earlier than expected, e.g. during the second half of the 2020s - that is not guaranteed, however. Even if that goal is many years away, that does not mean that Occidental Petroleum's strategy must be a bad one, however.

I do believe that carbon-capturing has a lot of potential in the long run, as it could, if technology progresses enough, reduce CO2 levels in the atmosphere reliably. In the very long term, the technology could potentially not only avoid future CO2 emissions but could also be used to help clean up the emissions from the past. In that regard, the technology could be advantaged versus the more typical renewable energy technologies, as building a wind park, for example, does only help avoid future emissions, while it does not offset emissions from the past.

The technology thus is promising, but it should be noted that it is far from certain that this technology can be used at the massive scale that would be required. Questions remain around the reservoirs where carbon would be stored, there are tech-related questions, and last but not least, there remain some questions about the commercial viability of these technologies. One way around the tricky storage question is the potential for OXY and its peers to turn captured carbon into usable products. OXY actually has a partnership with Cemvita Factory to explore this theme: The two companies will construct a plant that will generate bio-ethylene from human-made CO2 - the small scale of the project (the plant will only generate 1 ton of ethylene a month) shows that this technology is still in the early stages, however, and at least for now, Occidental is required to find other solutions for storing captured carbon.

I do believe that carbon-capturing is a high-potential, but also relatively high-risk approach for Occidental Petroleum, Exxon Mobil, and others that focus on carbon capture. If these companies are successful at a massive scale, that would be an enormous step for both the individual company as well as for societies around the world. Success is not guaranteed, however - going for wind parks, solar, etc. seems to be the lower-risk approach, as the commercial viability of these technologies has been proven at a massive scale already. Even if carbon capture becomes a huge industry one day, it is not guaranteed that the winners will include OXY, XOM, or other energy companies - it is possible that other/newer players emerge that will eventually dominate this industry. Some players that are active in this space include Iceland-based Carbfix (backed by Bill Gates, but not publicly traded) and US-based NET Power, which has developed a new power cycle that starts with burning natural gas but avoids CO2 emissions by capturing carbon during the progress. There are other competitors in this space, but I believe it is too early to know the winners today - although OXY and XOM have a good chance of belonging to the winners due to their energy experience and their financial resources.

Occidental Petroleum is already capturing CO2 as part of its enhanced oil recovery operations, but the step towards utilizing CO2 capturing as a standalone business independent of using it for improved oil recovery is a relatively big one. Occidental Petroleum seems to be well-positioned in this space, but as stated above, success for the industry as a whole is far from guaranteed.

OXY Stock Price

Occidental Petroleum is trading at $25 today, which gives the company a market capitalization of $24 billion and an enterprise value of $65 billion, per YCharts. Shares trade 125% above where they traded a year ago, but over the last couple of months, OXY has not moved up meaningfully. Instead, shares seem to be moving mostly sideways in a trading range of $22 to $30. Analysts are relatively bullish on OXY, as the consensus price target of $34 implies an upside potential of a little above 30%, but that isn't especially astonishing, as a similar upside potential is seen for other oil companies such as Chevron (CVX), EOG (EOG), or Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ).

OXY Stock Forecast

OXY's carbon capture business is interesting and could provide a lot of value eventually, but it will likely take many years for this technology to have a huge impact on profits - if that ever happens, which is not guaranteed. I thus believe that investors should focus on the business units that generate profits and cash today, which is primarily OXY's core business of producing oil and gas.

Oil prices have climbed tremendously this year, and at current prices, many energy players are highly profitable. OXY is forecasted to generate earnings per share of $1.13 this year, which is significantly better than the net losses during 2020, but at the same time, profitability lags behind where it was before the crisis. In 2018, OXY's earnings per share stood at roughly $5, thus this year's expected profits are still very far from coming close to what the company managed to do in the past. The reason for that is OXY's pretty expensive and ill-timed acquisition of Anadarko that has resulted in huge profit drags due to interest costs and the very high-yielding preferred shares owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B). These preferred shares alone result in an $800 million annual profit drag, which explains why OXY's profitability has come under this much pressure since the Anadarko Petroleum acquisition has closed in 2019.

Right now, shares trade for 22x this year's net profit, which seems like a quite high valuation for an energy company in the current environment. EOG, a shale peer with excellent fundamentals and better management, trades for 10x this year's expected net profits, for reference. Exxon Mobil, a diversified supermajor that is also seeking to become a prime carbon capture player, is trading for 12x this year's expected net profits. Compared to these, OXY seems quite expensive, and considering the management mistakes from the past and the rather weak balance sheet, it also does not really convince from a quality perspective. This does not mean that OXY's shares must fall going forward, of course, as rising oil prices would likely lift all energy names, for example. I do believe, however, that management issues, a weak balance sheet, and a high valuation could lead to underperformance versus stronger energy names such as EOG or XOM.

Is OXY Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

A case can be made for rising oil prices, and that would likely lift all energy names, including OXY. Also, the market might eventually start to appreciate OXY's carbon capture ventures more, which could potentially result in tailwinds from ESG investors going for the stock. I thus am not overly bearish on OXY, but I also do, due to the reasons laid out above, not see OXY as an especially strong pick. Other energy names have better management teams, stronger balance sheets, and trade at similar or less expensive valuations. Compared to those, OXY looks underwhelming, which is why I would rate it an avoid/neutral at current prices. Buying shares at current valuations do not look like an attractive proposal to me, but I am also not at all interested in shorting this name.