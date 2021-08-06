DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is one of the latest high-yield ETFs to catch the attention of income seekers who are also looking for some downside protection at a reasonable price of just 0.35% per year. JEPI's novelty is that it uses equity-linked notes, or ELNs, to accomplish this and has paid a distribution yield of 7.61% over the last twelve months with relatively low volatility since its recent inception date of May 2020. It all sounds great, but as they say in finance, there is no free lunch. Investors must be willing to give up something, and this article aims to discuss what JEPI can and can't do and who it's appropriate for.

To do this, I will first discuss the types of ELNs JEPI seems to be purchasing according to recent SEC filings. In addition, I will be backtesting the fund's total return and volatility through to the Great Financial Crisis period, which will reveal a fund that offers some downside protection along with a high, but inconsistent yield. In my view, if you're looking for a fund that can provide bond-like portfolio protection with a high yield, keep looking. However, if you're satisfied with the fundamentals of the S&P 500 and prefer to package it up with a substantial call option writing program to earn income, JEPI might do the trick after all.

JEPI Overview

JEPI essentially is a fundamentally selected, low-volatility S&P 500 portfolio paired with a call-option writing strategy to earn additional income. Unique to the fund is its use of ELNs, which are hybrid debt instruments that combine the characteristics of a basket of stocks and an equity derivative (e.g., a put or call option) into a single note. I'll be discussing how they work more later on, but first, some fund basics.

Top Ten Holdings

The top ten holdings account for 24.28% of the fund, with the equity-linked notes totaling 16.23%, as follows:

In total, there are 93 common stock and REIT holdings with a median weight of 0.86%. Therefore, it's clear that it's fundamentally weighted rather than the market-cap-weighted nature of the S&P 500.

Sector Exposure

As for sector exposures, you'll find it has a low-volatility tilt as expected. The allocations below include the equity-linked notes, but we can see that defensive sectors like Consumer Staples are overweighted. In exchange, Information Technology is only 11.1% of the fund compared to about 25% in the S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY).

Call Option Basics

Before understanding how these specific ELNs work, you have to understand the possible scenarios from the perspective of the call option buyer and the call option seller. The diagram below is a textbook example. Please feel free to skip this section if you're familiar with these instruments. Source: Corporate Finance Institute

In the first example, the call option buyer pays $1 for the right, but not the obligation, to purchase shares of a stock. If the share price rises to $12, that's good news for the call option holder. They can buy the share for $10 and, theoretically, sell it back right away in the open market for $12. Their net profit is $1 after adjusting for the premium paid. The worst-case scenario would be if the share price falls below $10, in which case, it wouldn't make sense to exercise the option (as it's cheaper in the open market), so the holder would be out the $1 premium paid. The diagram reflects unlimited potential (less the premium paid) since, theoretically, there is no limit to how high a share price can go.

The opposite is true for the call option seller. Unlike the buyer, they must sell shares at the strike price if the option is exercised. In this example, they are paid a $1 premium which they get to pocket regardless of what happens. However, if the share price rises to $15, they still have to sell shares for only $10. The call option seller has limited their gains to the premium plus the difference between the current and strike prices. Unfortunately, their losses, at least on paper, are unlimited minus the $1 premium received.

JEPI's Equity-Linked Notes

Various definitions of ELN's exist on the internet. Investopedia's description, for example, will be about as clear as mud for most folks:

In the simplest form, a $1,000 5-year equity-linked note could be structured to use $800 of the fund to buy a 5-year strip bond with a 4.5% yield-to-maturity and then invest and reinvest the other $200 in call options for the S&P 500 over the 5-year life of the note. There is a chance that the options will expire worthless, in which case the investor gets back the $1,000 initially put in. If, however, the options appreciate in value with the S&P 500, those returns are added to the $1,000 that will eventually be returned to the investor.

100% principal protection is often touted as the benefit, but that's not necessarily true. The bottom line is that ELNs are structured products with whatever terms investment banks can dream up together.

Before I get to the terms of JEPI's ELNs, let me set the stage using some basic math. From the top holdings mentioned earlier, we know that about 85% is invested in a low-volatility basket of S&P 500 stocks, while the remaining 15% is with ELNs. Since SPY yields 1.30% and JEPI yields 7.61%, what must the yield be on the 15% portion of the portfolio?

The answer is 42.95%. Now, it doesn't take a finance wizard to know that you're not getting an interest payment that high without giving up something substantial. That something could be an enormous amount of upside potential, less downside protection than you think, high commissions on the notes themselves, lower returns due to the cash needed for collateral, etc. You may be satisfied with this trade-off, but it needs to be discussed, as these ELNs are complex products most of us normally would never consider owning.

It turns out this 42.95% figure is in the ballpark of the notes JEPI tends to hold. The first clue is in the top holdings list of any of its semi-annual or annual reports, the latest one shown below:

Quoted similarly to debt instruments, you can interpret the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) ELN as one which pays a 35.60% coupon that matures on August 6, 2021, linked to the S&P 500 Index. The coupon is fixed and quoted per annum, as confirmed by the Monthly Portfolio Investments Reports ("NPORT-P") filed with the SEC under CIK #0001659326.

I've observed that the portfolio managers are purchasing five notes at a time with maturity dates set weekly on each Friday. Below is a quarterly history of the notes purchased in the last twelve months, along with their respective values, percent of net assets, maturity dates, and coupon rates.

Source: Created By Author Using Monthly Portfolio Investment Reports

You can see the coupon rates declining, which will directly affect portfolio income and, arguably, the fund's appeal. For example, the weighted-average coupon rate for the period ending September 30, 2020, was 68.05% compared to 36.88% for the most recent quarter. This is why the fund's prospectus states that there is no guarantee that distributions will be made at a stable level. Good thing, as a substantial reduction in dividends has recently occurred. For example, in the last three months, dividends had totaled $0.99 compared to $1.56 for the same three months in 2020. It's my opinion that JEPI will still pay a substantial dividend, but it won't be anything like it was last year. Take this into consideration if you plan on using it in place of high-yielding CEFs with managed distribution policies or even the Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL Index ETF (HNDL), which I routinely cover.

Source: Seeking Alpha

JEPI Performance

Evaluating new funds is often difficult simply because of their short trading history. JEPI's use of ELNs further complicates things, but we at least have the non-ETF version with three years of history to look at. Below is the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund Class I (JEPIX) performance against the SPY. I've also included the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV), as the majority of JEPI's assets track that theme.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

JEPI's returns will be slightly higher due to its lower fees, but it still would have underperformed SPY by a wide margin, albeit with less volatility. Against USMV, there's still that underperformance of roughly 1.50% per year, and the maximum drawdown was similar for all three funds. JEPIX differentiated itself in the income, with portfolio income (assuming non-reinvested dividends) on a $10,000 balance shown below.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Benchmarking: Common Stock and REIT Portfolio

JPMorgan uses a proprietary methodology to strategically select low-volatile stocks instead of standard-deviation-based ones that only look at recent price volatility. All typically exhibit similar returns over time, and I have identified the following four options investors have if they would like to replicate 85% of JEPI's strategy:

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (JMIN): Launched November 2017 Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV): Launched July 2017 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV): October 2011 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV): May 2011

According to recent returns, the best was SPMV, while the worst was SPLV. I'm partial to USMV, as I'm most familiar with it, and I know accurate long-term Index data is available, which will come in handy when backtesting. You can read my analysis of the fund here.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

USMV's performance since inception is shown below. Risk-adjusted returns were better than SPY as measured by the Sharpe and Sortino ratios and were even better until the COVID crash. Still, this backtesting isn't good enough to tell us what could happen in a real stock market crash, like the Great Financial Crisis. Fortunately, the Index was created before the ETF, and it shows a substantial outperformance over the MSCI USA Index, which measures the large and mid-cap segment of the U.S. market.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Still, I'm looking to get performance data back to the Great Financial Crisis. Fortunately, MSCI makes its Index data (which excludes fees) available to 2007. The graph below shows how solid a low-volatility strategy can be during sustained downturns. In 2008, for example, the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index lost 25.65% compared to 37.14% for the MSCI USA Index. Long-term Sharpe Ratios were better for the low-volatility Index, so if your time horizon allows for it, the strategy can pay off.

Source: MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index Performance

Benchmarking: Equity-Linked Notes

Since equity-linked notes trade over the counter as private placements, they're too difficult to benchmark. However, the function is similar to that of a written call option. Listed below are three covered-call ETFs you may have heard of:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD): Launched June 2013 Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP): Launched December 2007 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD): Launched December 2013

Let's see how they've performed against JEPIX.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Based on the short history, it looks like JEPI would be a terrific choice, but this still doesn't answer the question of how it might perform in a more severe downturn. For that, I turned to CBOE Global Indices, whose researchers presented the historical findings of four different strategies plus the S&P 500, as follows:

Source: CBOE Global Indices

And here are the calendar year performances from 2001 to 2011:

Source: CBOE Global Indices

I want to make three observations:

1. Declines were still substantial in the negative years, including 2008, and JEPI investors should still be prepared to absorb 20 to 30% losses. The losses were significantly lower, though, and even with the limited upside inherent in selling call options, conservative investors may still welcome the trade-off, especially with the higher yields.

2. Selling at-the-money call options, as is BXM's strategy (XYLD's tracked Index), was less volatile but ultimately less profitable than selling 2% out-of-the-money call options, as is BXY's strategy. The average annual return for BXM was 3.83% compared to 5.13% for BXY. Among negative years for the S&P 500, BXM outperformed BXY by an average of 3.60% per year but underperformed by 2.39% per year during positive years.

3. I find that JEPI's ELNs are more likely to be similar to BXM's strategy given the high coupons received. Premiums received will be higher for at- or in-the-money call options vs. out-of-the-money call options, so the fund managers are more likely to go after those. If the table above is any guide, these actions will further limit losses in down years and limit gains in up years. The extent to how well the managers can succeed at this is dependent on numerous factors, not the least of which is volatility. As the VIX experiences more peaks and valleys, we'll get a better sense of how skillful the managers truly are.

Performance Measurement Going Forward

I'm comfortable using USMV as a proxy for the common stock and REIT portion of the fund, which totals 85%. As for the remaining 15%, it's probably most similar to a more income-driven PBP with a tighter range of returns. For total returns purposes, this is how such a fund might perform in the last decade:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Ignoring returns post-pandemic, since most everything has underperformed the S&P 500 recently, I'd say this paints a positive picture of the fund. Great risk-adjusted returns and lower volatility as expected. The above portfolio won't generate anywhere near the same kind of yield JEPI would, but you're getting a much higher yield with a similar risk level. Who wouldn't want that choice?

If we combine the returns data from the MSCI Minimum Volatility Index and the actual returns data from PBP at these 85/15 allocations, the returns are as follows:

2008: -26.28% vs. -36.81% for SPY (10.53% outperformance)

2009: 19.21% vs. 26.36% for SPY (7.15% underperformance)

As for how this allocation matched up against JEPIX in the last three years, there's this graph:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

It looks pretty similar, and with JEPI's ETF structure resulting in lower fees, the returns probably would have been near-identical. Add in the high yield, and this is excellent news all around. However, I'd be remiss if I didn't warn you about some of the risks of using ELNs.

Risks of ELNs

In my view, the primary risk is the counterparty risk, which is the risk that the issuer won't make good on their obligations. A lot goes into judging an issuer's creditworthiness, and since these notes are unsecured, the fund may experience full or partial losses. This is in contrast to dealing with options on an exchange, where the Options Clearing Corporation, in its role as guarantor and central counterparty, ensures all obligations are fulfilled. Because of this additional risk, you should expect the fund to perform better (either on a total returns basis, yield, or both) than my hypothetical benchmark portfolio above.

Secondly, ELNs are virtually illiquid. If more favorable economic conditions arise and the fund would like to renegotiate, too bad. These notes will generally be held until maturity. On the topic of both the counterparty and liquidity risks involved, JPMorgan reduces them by spreading out the risks to five issuers per cycle and purchasing relatively short-term notes (1 to 4 months, as written in the prospectus). This is prudent and possibly required by authorities.

Investment Recommendation and Conclusion

JEPI represents a new and novel way of getting to that magic 7-8 percent yield number many CEF investors target. It does this by pooling a low-volatile basket of S&P 500 stocks and ELNs, which combine the economic characteristics of the S&P 500 and the sale of call options. If you are willing to accept the risks inherent with ELNs, namely counterparty and liquidity risk, this product works.

At the end of the day, though, JEPI is a product based around the S&P 500, so you can't expect to receive a fixed-income-like level of protection from it. My hypothetical benchmark put 2008 losses at 26%. It would be best if you had time to absorb that. Please don't assume the market will automatically bounce back as it did in 2009; the longer your time horizon, the better. Personally, mine is long, so I like the flexibility the fund offers.

Finally, I'd like to highlight JEPI's high but unstable distributions. The vast majority of the distributions come from the ELNs, whose coupons have fallen sharply over the last year. This ETF may not work for you if you are investing for the 7%+ yield alone. As a solution, you can go further out on the risk spectrum and find a high-quality CEF with a managed distribution or lower your risk with the 7%-yielding HNDL ETF. I'd say JEPI falls somewhere in the middle. I hope this analysis was helpful, and I look forward to seeing you in the comments section.