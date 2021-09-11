White Bear Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: With a target price calculation of $97-116, I estimate that Ralph Lauren is trading within the fair value range for the time being. However, should growth in the polo shirt market prove vibrant, then there is possibility of further upside ahead.

Back in February, I made the argument that Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) has seen an impressive recovery since 2020 given the significant rebound in Asian revenue growth, but that the company would want to see a further rebound in cash flow to justify further upside going forward.

In subsequent months, we see that the stock continued its climb till May, until descending once again to $112.05 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

While the stock has consolidated somewhat, the demand within the fashion industry has been rebounding strongly as societies have reopened over the past year. In this regard, I wish to further investigate whether Ralph Lauren could still have significant upside from here.

Earnings Projection

While the extent to which earnings growth will rebound from here is ultimately unknown, I attempt to forecast a five-year target price for Ralph Lauren using an earnings growth forecast.

Here is the growth in diluted earnings per share for Ralph Lauren from 2016-2019:

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Diluted earnings per share 4.62 (1.20) 1.97 5.27 4.98

Source: Ralph Lauren Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2017-2020 Results

As we can see, EPS grew from $4.62 in 2016 to $5.27 in 2019. On a continuously compounded basis, EPS grew by 13.16% over this period, or just under 5% per year over three years.

In this regard, I make the assumption that EPS will rebound to March 2020 levels in 2022 given the rebound in sales growth that we have seen so far, and grow by 5% per year thereafter. The following additional assumptions are also made:

Terminal P/E Ratio

Assuming that EPS rebounds to the 2020 level of $4.98 and given the price of $112.05 at the time of writing, a terminal P/E ratio of 22.5x is calculated (112.05/4.98).

Discount Rate

The discount rate is assumed to be 7%, as a proxy for the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

Target Price Calculation

The target price is calculated as the product of the terminal P/E ratio and the present value of diluted EPS in year 5.

At 5% growth per year - a target price of $97 is yielded - which indicates that the stock is currently trading above fair value - at least according to the above earnings assumptions.

Source: Author's Calculations

What if earnings growth came in significantly higher than the average growth from 2016 to 2019? How about 10% earnings growth?

Source: Author's Calculations

Under this scenario, a target price of $116 is yielded, which is just marginally higher than the current price.

Looking Forward

The extent to which Ralph Lauren's stock can grow from here will ultimately be a matter of whether earnings growth also rises significantly. While the stock has seen strong upside since 2020 as a result of a rebound in sales, investors will likely be more demanding in the future and further earnings growth will be needed to justify further price increases from these levels.

For instance, we see that while North American sales have rebounded strongly from last year, they are quickly approaching 2019 levels and further upside is likely to be limited in the short term.

2020-21 Sales Growth

Source: Ralph Lauren First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

2018-19 Sales Growth

Source: Ralph Lauren Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results

From a balance sheet perspective, we can see that cash and cash equivalents have grown slightly from the same period last year, while the company has also managed to significantly reduce its long-term debt.

Source: Ralph Lauren Fiscal Quarter 2022 Results

In 2017, long-term debt came in at $588 million, with the current figure just over $1.1 billion. Should Ralph Lauren manage to further decrease its long-term debt in subsequent quarters along with bolstering sales growth, then this would be quite an encouraging sign as the company would ultimately keep more in earnings rather than having to service long-term debt. Under this scenario, it is possible that we would see average EPS growth come in higher than 5% per year.

From a business standpoint, one potentially lucrative growth area for Ralph Lauren is heightening demand for polo shirts. With the rise of working from home arrangements, workers have increasingly been opting for more casual wear - polo shirts being a particularly popular choice. Such a trend appears to be sticking even as more workers begin to return to offices.

With the market for polo shirts estimated to grow by a 2.6% compound annual growth rate through to 2026, there is significant possibility that a faster rate of earnings growth could materialise if demand turns out to be significantly higher than pre-2020.

Conclusion

To conclude, it would appear as though the stock is largely trading at fair value for the time being. However, the financials of Ralph Lauren remain strong, and heightened demand across the polo shirt market could result in significant upside. I take somewhat of a neutral view on the stock for the time being, but Ralph Lauren is definitely worth watching. Signs of further growth in the polo shirt market could mean significant upside for the stock over the next few years.