andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) reported Q2 2022 results that beat the analyst consensus to the cheer of investors. Nevertheless, as the cybersecurity space as a whole continues to rapidly grow, it appears that BlackBerry is losing market share at a steady rate.

As we dig in and consider this investment, it's difficult to make a positive argument why paying 7x this year's revenues for BlackBerry is a worthwhile investment.

BlackBerry Not at the Edge, But in the Middle of the Battlefield

BlackBerry's share price has been incredibly volatile this past year, but as it stands right now, as passions dissipate, it appears that the share price is meandering closer to its intrinsic value. So, is there still more upside left for this company as it doubles down on its cybersecurity strategy?

Revenue Growth Rates Likely to Improve From Here

Source: author's calculations

Above we can see BlackBerry's fiscal Q2 2022 revenues dropped 32%. Typically, this would have led to a sell-off, but given the tumultuous year it has been for BlackBerry and the fact that its top-line beat the consensus, this was perceived as good news, and offered shareholders some welcome respite.

But now, it's time to look beyond this quarter's result and consider its growth prospects ahead. To that end, Chairman and CEO John Chen doesn't make it easy for investors to discern what its growth rates will be for the remainder of the year, by offering investors very limited visibility into its operations.

BlackBerry's Crown Jewel: Cybersecurity

What we do ascertain on the call is that guidance for the year remains unchanged relative to consensus.

(Source)

During Q2 2022, BlackBerry's IoT business accounts for 22% of total revenue. For 2022 the IoT business is still expected to see some headwinds into Q3 and Q4, but the impact of these headwinds should be reduced with each quarter sequentially.

Now, moving on to BlackBerry's crown jewel segment, cybersecurity.

(Source)

During the call, Chen declares that BlackBerry's cybersecurity business' outlook remains unchanged at $500 million for fiscal 2022. This implies that unlike BlackBerry's IoT business that's compressing, this side of the operations is likely to report low single digits revenue growth rates.

It's worthwhile noting that during a period when investors simply can't get enough of cybersecurity names, against this backdrop BlackBerry, doesn't fare particularly strongly.

Data by YCharts

As you can see above, asides from FireEye (FEYE) that is undergoing a spin-off of its hardware business, the rest of the stocks in this space are in positive territory for the past 3 months, while BlackBerry's share price has dropped by close to 30%

Do Profits Matter When it Comes to BlackBerry?

On the one hand, BlackBerry has been through a tough period. On the other hand, BlackBerry continues to proclaim that it's making its way towards its timeless goals:

(Source)

As you can see above, BlackBerry's aspirations point to a substantial improvement from where its recent results have trailed off to:

(Source)

If this time last year BlackBerry saw its gross margins reach 77% and coming close to its long-term goals, this most recent quarter was a dramatic step in the wrong direction, as its gross margins compressed by close to 1,300 basis points.

On a positive note, BlackBerry was cash flow positive at $12 million for the quarter. On the other hand, this was less than the $31 million in the same period a year ago.

Next, as of the end of the quarter, BlackBerry's cash and equivalents stood at $772 million. This is a decline from the $977 million of cash and equivalents at the end of Q2 2021.

Valuation - Incredibly Difficult to Price

When it boils down to it, it's difficult to argue that there's a worthwhile investment to be made in BlackBerry. Ultimately, the stock is so volatile that even if there was any upside potential, at a moment's notice, sentiment can change so quickly against BlackBerry that it simply defeats the purpose of investing here.

On the other side of the argument, investors have frequently remarked that BlackBerry is a deep value stock, where nearly 15% of its market cap is made up of cash. I would counter that by noting that subsequent to the quarter-end, BlackBerry used $240 million of its cash to buy back a portion of its outstanding debentures. Hence, this implies that BlackBerry's cash and equivalents are now closer to $540 million or 10% of its market cap.

Another way to consider this investment is to think about it on P/Sales multiple. Along these lines, BlackBerry is priced at 7x forward sales. This is a very similar multiple to Palo Alto Networks (PANW). And even though both Palo Alto and BlackBerry have similar gross margin profiles, at least in the case of Palo Alto, investors are expecting to see the company growing at close to 25% CAGR. But the same cannot be said about BlackBerry to any degree of confidence.

The Bottom Line

BlackBerry's quarterly results will not have made or broken either the bullish thesis or the bear thesis. Even though the company has hit a rough patch, BlackBerry's shareholders have shown themselves to be a very resilient and forgiving group of investors. Even if the outlook is less than desirable, investors aren't likely to turn their backs on BlackBerry after this quarterly performance.

Meanwhile, I continue to prefer to invest my own capital into stocks with better risk-reward profiles. Happy investing!