There was little surprise for me when ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was recently announced to be the buyer of Shell's (RDS.A)(RDS.B) Permian assets. With a price tag of $9.5B (basically in-line with the rumored sale price of $10.0B that was floated months ago), there were only a handful of players that could afford to cough up that kind of dough. Outside of ConocoPhillips, the list was short: Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and EOG Resources (EOG) were the likely other prospective bidders. Devon Energy (DVN), while floated, had too much on its plate.

Was it a good deal? Emphatically, it was a great one. Acreage quality is excellent here even without major synergies, and importantly the price tag based on major metrics comes at a discount to where ConocoPhillips trades at today. Unsurprisingly, it is wildly accretive to free cash flow, something that will lead to higher shareholder returns over time at any reasonable strip price assumption. Management already committed to this, bumping the dividend up roughly 7.0% in reaction to the deal. Long story short, ConocoPhillips is worth more post deal than pre deal.

Acreage Review, Capital Allocation

*ConocoPhillips, Shell Deal Presentation, Slide 5

ConocoPhillips is picking up 225k net acres in the heart of the Permian Basin, hosting thousands of active wells with current production of 175 kboepd. As shown above, all of this land is in Texas meaning there is no federal lands exposure. Given how the Biden Administration has walked back from its campaign promises on federal lands permit approval (which would have happened with or without court intervention in my opinion) I think this is less of an issue than it once was thought to be, but most investors still tend to have a lot more comfort on owning drillers with private versus public leases.

While when looking at the above acreage map you might get the impression that ConocoPhillips is primarily a New Mexico player. Not really the case. While it might be based on where its acreage is located, but as it is now its completions are not focused there. Since 2017, ConocoPhillips has completed a little more than 200 wells in Texas while doing just 34 in New Mexico.

That does open the door for some financial savings when it comes to negotiating with oilfield services companies and midstream pipeline companies. But I think it stops there. Most Conoco wells have been in Andrew, Reeves, and Midland counties; there is very little overlap contiguously on prior completions despite the two holding a large presence together in Winkler. I think many on Wall Street might be overstating the value of this deal as far as operational synergies are concerned just based on their first glance, but as I'll get into, I don't think that's a key cornerstone of this transaction anyway.

Looking forward, ConocoPhillips sees a line of sight to increase Shell's Permian assets to 200 kboepd of production on average throughout next year. Despite its focus on its offshore production and natural gas versus crude oil, Royal Dutch Shell has not really neglected this resource, so this coming upside is partially off the back of their capital spending. While operating rigs on these holdings is down to four (from seven), well completion rates have been pretty healthy versus 2019 levels - certainly more so than most public operators in the Permian. Remember that, at least for now, privately held companies have been the ones driving Permian production back higher off the 2020 lows; public companies have largely stuck to maintenance spending to hold production flat.

Management notes a 20.0% free cash flow yield at current strip prices in 2022 on this purchased acreage. Framed another way, the purchase price paid was at 3.7x EBITDAX, a 1.3x multiple discount to the current trading valuation on ConocoPhillips in the public markets. Given that I don't think there is much - if any - discernible difference on overall acreage quality or reserve depth, it's a great pickup. While oil prices are up, Shell is just unfortunately trying to sell assets that few buyers can afford to buy all of this outright. On the free cash flow front, remember that ConocoPhillips is a top tier investment grade borrower that can issue fresh credit sub 3.0% any day of the week, so this acreage is generating $1,600mm in cash flow over and above the costs of carrying it. Because management has committed to returning 30% or better of operating cash flow, investors should expect at least another $0.56 per share annually put right into their pockets either directly (instituting a variable dividend policy) or indirectly (starting back up buybacks). Reminder on this policy from the Q4 2020 earnings call:

If current prices hold, we expect to generate significant additional free cash flow. In that situation, our dividend alone will not be sufficient to meet our target of returning greater than 30% of our CFO to our shareholders. You should not be surprised to see us reactivate buybacks as a channel, and we always like the idea of improving net debt.

ConocoPhillips has been harping on the proposition for equity owners, and at this point expects to distribute 100% of the current market cap to equity owners over the next decade assuming $50.00 per barrel West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"). That's a fairly reasonable assumption, and while I think it's important to not forget the time value of money and tax implications, it should help investors sleep well at night that there is a pathway for them to be "playing with house money" so to speak come 2030.

Takeaways

No brainer transaction here. Shell has been a somewhat forced seller given the ESG pressure at home, and divesting these Permian holdings gets them closer to their own goals of being focused on deepwater oil and natural gas. Given that, the price tag is appropriate enough for them, but it's a sweet deal for ConocoPhillips that will throw off a lot of cashflow for shareholders going forward. Reverberations from this one are going to be felt in 2022 for sure as management gets forced to firm up its policy on equity holder returns. The good times might not yet be rolling in shale again quite yet, but it's picking up speed.