Investment Thesis

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is part of an industry that is being threatened by the public's acceptance of cryptocurrency as a mode of payment with lower transaction costs. Its increased emphasis on digital money transfer will strengthen its market position and help combat the industry's sense of obsolescence. The company has an improved income statement, with growing top and bottom line profit, and remains liquid.

Company Overview

WU is one of the global leaders in money transfer and payment services. It is divided into two business segments: consumer to consumer and business solutions. Money transfers from consumer to consumer are at the heart of its business, accounting for 88 percent of total consolidated revenues at the moment.

Despite the pandemic, Western Union has shown a solid revenue growth in its C2C and a 22 percent increase in revenue from its digital money transfer. It is also noticeable that transactions are increasing in all regions that WU serves. Remittances played a significant role in WU's growth, and according to the Oxford Business Group, remittances are expected to increase by another 2.2 percent to $565 billion in 2022. One of the key reasons why remittances will continue to grow is the growing number of immigrants worldwide.

In the current economy, expanding your footprint is critical to making a difference. On the other hand, Western Union announced the sale of its Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners and The Baupost Group for $910 million in cash.

The following are the reasons why the company wants to sell its segment. WU intends to make future investments to boost organic growth and increase shareholder value through dividends and share buybacks. Is it beneficial to exchange their 7% contributor for $910 million?

This simple trend analysis shows a downward trend from $386.80 million in 2018 to $374.10 million in 2021 TTM. I would have a firmer answer to the question I mentioned above if WU discloses what related assets, liabilities and fixed expenses will be released as a result of the divestiture, but to sum it up, any non-value adding segment, in my opinion, should be discontinued.

The rapid global acceptance of cryptocurrencies poses a threat to WU and other money transfer companies. In fact, El Salvador is the world's first and only country to make significant investments in bitcoin.

This acquisition, according to news, could cost money transfer companies $400 million per year. So, what can we expect from WU? Will cryptocurrency completely dominate the world's payment and money transfer systems?

In my opinion, the answer is no. Cryptocurrencies will not completely replace money as long as there is volatility involved. Even a stable coin like Tether USD (USDT/USD) is swinging, although not wildly, but enough to make a difference.

It will be two different money vehicles for the general public; in some ways, the digital currency will continue to serve its purpose based on the needs of its customers who prefer less volatility. To make a point, if you were a parent and wanted to remit your child an allowance or tuition fee, would you let volatility interfere with money that was specifically sent for a specific purpose? Given that cryptocurrency has a lower transaction cost, those who cannot afford to lose that money will prefer a higher transaction cost, as it is better to be safe than sorry. BTC-USDT will most likely answer this issue in the future, but as long as there is hype and huge volatility, it will be difficult for them to replace the digital currency.

Western Union is showing promising results with its digital money transfer. It expanded in South Korea through a collaborative effort with Suhyup Bank. The improved digital service capability is expected to be operational in the coming months. Despite the sale of their business solution, WU remains committed to its global expansion strategy.

Western Union: Financial Statement Analysis

Income Statement

WU's top line is excellent and grew 16 percent on a YoY basis; the restrictions imposed by the lockdown assisted the company in making an impact on its digital money transfer.

Its gross margin remains flat at 41%, but its gross profit has increased by 18% year on year.

WU ended its Q2 stronger than comparable quarters. Its EBITDA increased by 9.4 percent year on year, while its bottom line increased by an impressive 37.4 percent year on year.

Balance Sheet

WU's cash is down 10% year on year, primarily due to debt repayment and increasing shareholder value through dividends and share buybacks.

The image above illustrates the consistency of WU's dividend payments. Based on their proprietary algorithm, WU has an A+ rating. It has a payout ratio of 45.42 percent, which allows for potential growth. It currently has a trailing annualized dividend of 0.92, giving investors a dividend yield of 4.42 percent. Compared to its FWD yield and FWD payout, I believe there is value investing in WU's dividend.

When it comes to free cash flow, it totalled $125 million, which is an improvement over Q1 2021. After further investigation, I discovered some distinctiveness in the presentation of WU's balance sheet.

Assuming settlement assets and obligations are included in current assets and liabilities, as they play a significant role in WU's operations. Making this assumption will result in a more logical figure when computing WU's current ratio.

WU's current ratio deteriorated in comparable quarters, leaving WU with a current ratio of 0.89x, still below its 5-year average of 0.91x. To verify further, I ran a test to see if they could repay the interest on their debt.

As a result of their growing EBITDA, it has snowballed to an outstanding 11.9x interest coverage ratio. WU's debt-to-asset ratio, generated an impressive 33 percent, improved from its 5YR average of 35 percent.

Examining their debt revealed a 10% improvement over Q2 2020, with no long-term debt maturing this year or next. The balance sheet has improved as a result of debt reduction, and the company is still liquid at its current level.

WU’s Intrinsic Value: DCF Model

WU has an average intrinsic value of $28.0 based on the DCF model, indicating a 41 percent increase from its current level. You can wait for WU to fall below our best price if you are a value investor looking for a substantial margin of safety. The image below illustrates my projection of WU's revenue based on the analyst estimate and pricing in the potential loss of $400 million per year assumed by President Bukele, for a more conservative figure.

A flat revenue for the next five years, with an expected increase of $4,840 million at the end of the five-year DCF model. Additionally, I anticipate that their operating margin will increase to 24.7 percent as WU focuses its efforts on a single strong segment. Image below is WU’s historical financial data and WACC computation I used to arrive at conservative fair price for WU.

Price Action: Three Black Crow, Support

WU’s price is below its 3 simple moving averages indicating short to long term bearish momentum. Investors may witness a period of consolidation at today's level before the market makes its next move. Its MACD indicates a potential bullish crossover, and a breakout from a period of healthy consolidation will indicate a shift in momentum. Currently, its 200 sma will act as a strong dynamic resistance, which investors should be aware of.

Conclusion

WU may not show significant revenue growth on an annualized basis, but investors can count on its efforts to increase its shareholder value.

WU is relatively cheaper among its peers, but its deteriorating book value per share is still a risk for the stock. Overall, WU is cheap and can provide good dividend yield at today’s level.

Thank you for reading and let me know what you think in the comment section. Cheers!