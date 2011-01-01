Traitov/iStock via Getty Images

After the bell on Wednesday, we received fiscal second quarter results from technology company BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) for its August ending period. This year, shares have been extremely volatile, caught up in the retail trading frenzy and stock meme mania. However, results have continued to struggle, extending this name's long underperformance under CEO John Chen. The Q2 report showed many similar trends to the past, where headline numbers looked good but under the surface there were many red flags.

For the second quarter, total revenues came in at $175 million, a drop of more than 31% over the prior year period. This number did beat Street estimates by nearly $11 million, however, because the street average had dropped by more than $15.5 million since last quarter's terrible report. A breakdown of key income statement and business trend items can be seen in the table below, compared to the prior year period and fiscal Q1 of this year.

(Source: Q2 release linked in opening, and company's financial information document, seen here)

While it was nice to see the bounce back in cyber security revenue, the top line number was still flat year over year. On the flip side, IoT revenues jumped year over year but were down sequentially as the chip shortage has continued to hurt automakers. Licensing/Other revenues continue to be limited as management is going through a potential monetization deal. Those ongoing efforts are expected to limit Licensing revenues for the second half of the fiscal year, as discussions are taking much longer than management expected to finalize.

On the ARR front, BlackBerry is mostly treading water. Cybersecurity ARR was flat sequentially and down year over year, while IoT rose a little but still remains pressured. There is a much different story over at competitor CrowdStrike (CRWD), which in its latest quarter alone added $151 million in new ARR, and saw its total ARR up 70% year over year to $1.34 billion. While many cybersecurity names continue to grow by leaps and bounds, BlackBerry is just spinning its wheels at this point. Future revenue gains by the company are only going to offset previous losses. In early 2019 the street was expecting more than $1.3 billion in revenues this fiscal year from the company, but now BlackBerry will be lucky if it can get close to $800 million.

The rest of the income statement was not a pretty picture either. Gross margin dollars were down by $2 million sequentially despite a slight rise in revenue, primarily due to a 50% drop in Licensing/Other gross margins. Operating expenses also rose a bit over fiscal Q1 levels, so the true operating loss (when excluding the debentures adjustment) expanded quite a bit. BlackBerry's operating margin was a negative 42.3% in the quarter, whereas it was a positive 6.56% in last year's period and negative 35.6% in Q1. Non-GAAP earnings per share did beat by a penny per share, but this was again after management took out a ton of expenses, most of which are critical to the everyday business.

Another big item here is the company's balance sheet, which continues to weaken by the quarter. One of management's headlines for the quarter was that operating activities generated $12 million of cash. While that statement is true, it wasn't from generating profits or any long term business items that show stability. Take a look at the key balance sheet items table below.

(Source: BlackBerry earnings reports, seen here)

Accounts receivable dropped by $32 million sequentially, which itself was nearly three times the amount of operating cash flow. There are only so many outstanding bills that the company has left to collect. On the flip side, accrued liabilities rose by $10 million sequentially, so that "cash flow" is essentially produced by not paying vendors during the quarter. Deferred revenue continues to decline, which has an impact on future top line results.

Finally, the value of equity on the balance sheet continues to decline. Don't forget that there are still well over $1.54 billion of intangible assets on the balance sheet, much of which cannot be monetized in any way and is subject to future writedowns. The wild card remains this patent monetization deal, as investors are hoping it brings in a large windfall that can be used to strengthen the business in future years.

Another potential red flag is that the company's President and COO has decided to leave the company. Tom Eacobacci only joined BlackBerry in June 2020, and he only picked up the COO title in late April of this year. Some investors might be a bit worried that someone would leave such a key role in the company this quickly to pursue other opportunities.

Currently, investors are hoping that this was finally the revenue bottom under CEO John Chen, although those hopes have been ongoing for the last five years. Below, you can see how things are expected to start picking up soon, but it may be tough to reach some of those Q3/Q4 2022 levels with limited Licensing revenue if the chip shortage doesn't start to improve soon.

(Source: Seeking Alpha estimates page, seen here)

BlackBerry shares jumped more than 7% on the revenue beat, although we've seen a lot of times in recent years where the initial post-earnings rally quickly falls apart. While the headline numbers looked good yet again, a further breakdown of the numbers showed a much different story. While brighter days are expected to be just around the corner, the Street isn't believing just yet, as the average price target on the stock was just $8.19 going into this report. If that number rises a little moving forward, it's still well below the $10.30 level shares are trading at in the after-hours session. Even with that after-hours gain, shares have rallied just 60% under CEO John Chen's nearly 8-year stint, while the S&P Tech Sector is up nearly 340% over that time.