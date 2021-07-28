kool99/iStock via Getty Images

I recently published some research on Nano One Materials (OTCPK:NNOMF), in which I describe them as "quietly revolutionary". If you haven't already, I'd recommend reading that piece first so that you understand the topics discussed in this interview. In this interview, my main objective was to make the company's operations a little more transparent by asking about internal goals and ongoing, or future, work with partners. The following article is a summation of key topics discussed.

Partnership Evolution

American OEM

Nano One has worked with, and continues to work with, a number of key partners that allow us to get a glimpse into how internal development work is progressing as the completion of new milestones mandates a public disclosure. Recently, in mid-August, Nano One announced that they would expand the scope of their work with their undisclosed American automotive OEM partner to include a comparative study with traditional manufacturing techniques. In essence, this is meant to determine how Nano One's cathode manufacturing process compares to the current industry norm, focusing mostly on costs.

The study is being led by global engineering firm Hatch and Mr. Blondal expects that the firm will have a fairly good indication of the results within weeks, potential before the month's end. Once the results are finalized, Nano One will share the findings with its partner. In reality, as Mr. Blondal explains, the real motivation for bringing in Hatch is to add some third-party validity to Nano One's claims. Additionally, as Nano One doesn't have experience producing material at scale, they've found that Hatch's experience has been useful in optimizing the production design.

Alex Holmes, Nano One's Chief Operating Officer, said in a recent interview that future work with Hatch and the automotive partner would include the design of a commercial pilot facility. In 2017, Nano One began the operation of a demonstration facility to, according to Mr. Blondal, "de-risk the scalability of the reactors and the firing process," taking it from the lab scale to a larger volume. The facility also enabled the company to provide larger quantities to its partners and create an experimental, highly modular, platform where they could explore alternative production methods. Unsurprisingly, this has been largely helpful for the work now being done with Hatch.

This work, that being done with Hatch, shifts the focus away from technical validation and more towards commercial scalability. The design of the new full-scale facility would take production from just kilograms of material to around 30,000-40,000 tonnes per year. It would be far less modular than the demonstration plant, as Nano One hones in on a specific chemistry. The pilot facility would enable Nano One to hone in the capital costs for a full plant design with, as Mr. Blondal estimates, +30%/-20% confidence and determine what operating costs would be. For Nano One, this design work will be highly translatable to operations outside of this one partnership, as the company expects to use these results with other partners and perhaps to entice new partners as well.

Asian Cathode Manufacturer

In April, Nano One announced that they had moved on to the next stage in its joint development agreement, regarding the LMNO cathode, with its undisclosed Asian cathode manufacturer. With focus now on commercialization, Mr. Blondal has his eyes set on a commercial agreement signed by the end of this year or, at the latest, early next year. Regardless, Nano One hopes to release some progress update by the end of the year. While the partner would like to remain anonymous for as long as possible, as it doesn't want to upset any existing supply relationships and would like to surprise the market, a commercial agreement would likely force its hand in revealing its identity. This would make the signing of a commercial agreement tremendously impactful on the company's valuation, as the combination of significant commercial validation through the signing of a commercial agreement, and the reveal of the partner's identity, act as a very powerful catalyst.

Following the commercial agreement, Nano One would enter into a piloting program with its partner almost immediately. According to Mr. Blondal, their partner already has many of the assets already in place, with a brownfield of sorts, which gives them a fairly favorable advantage for their scaling timeline. With piloting activities emerging in 2022, the two could potentially begin the preliminary sale of materials by the end of next year. As global supply chains remain fairly stressed, this brownfield is even more advantageous than it would be in more "normal" times.

Volkswagen

There wasn't much to update on the company's partnership with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), but Mr. Blondal assured me that the two companies remain close contacts. For many of the same reasons that some of Nano One's partners wish to remain nameless, Volkswagen wishes to keep the specifics of what it's doing with Nano One under wraps. The partnership is still developing but, at this time, there isn't much else to report.

CBMM

In May, Nano One announced a partnership with niobium producer, CBMM, for the coating of its cathode materials. Prior to this partnership announcement, I was unfamiliar with the material and wanted to gain a bit of insight into its usage in Nano One's batteries. About four years ago, Nano One began exploring the possibility of using niobium as the material to coat its LMNO cathode material with. Interestingly, this was developed specifically to be used in solid-state batteries as the coating itself is a solid-state electrolyte. By using it as the coating material, Nano One figured it would be able to boost the compatibility of its cathode with a solid electrolyte, which is a continued weak point of solid-state development.

In terms of why Nano One chose CBMM, there was really little alternative. The company is the largest producer of the material in the world, controlling 80% of its supply, meaning that CBMM effectively is the market. In terms of why CBMM has an interest in working with Nano One, Nano One is working on a product that has the potential to dramatically increase the demand for niobium. In essence, this partnership is mutually beneficial as CBMM assists in development and Nano One repays them by increasing the market for their product.

Commercialization Strategy

Nano One has been working on the Scaling Advanced Battery Materials Project for a couple of years now and recently announced the completion of the second stage of development. With funding support from Sustainable Development Technology Canada ("SDTC") and the British Columbia Innovative Clean Energy ("ICE") fund, Nano One is working on the scalability of its LFP and NMC cathodes manufactured with the One-Pot process. While I focused a lot on LMNO in my previous article, the company's LFP and NMC cathodes are still priorities for Nano One.

As the market stands today, LFP enjoys the vast majority of its success overseas in China. In a previous article posted to The EV Supply Chain, I discussed how the cheaper cathode is beginning to gain traction due to its substantial price advantage and how it may begin to upset current supply chains, largely benefiting others. However, outside of China, the infrastructure to manufacture the material remains largely nonexistent. While this is starting to change a bit, we have yet to see a large commitment from a major EV producer.

Nano One, through its One-Pot process, eliminates the need to go through an intermediate iron phosphate producer. This is one of the greatest barriers for the production of LFP cathodes outside of China, as iron phosphate production isn't terribly attractive from an economic perspective. With no way to prove that demand for the cathode material exists outside of China until it's actually produced, no companies really want to take the risk to try it out. This makes Nano One's production process even more advantageous than it would otherwise be, at least for LFP, as it could enable the broader adoption of the cathode. This is something that most major EV manufacturers, such as Volkswagen and Tesla (TSLA), would be very receptive of as they target the use of LFP for their entry-level vehicles.

So, with LFP at the entry-level, Nano One sees the market expanding to cobalt-free cathodes for more volume production and NMC relegated to top-end luxury vehicles. This, again, is fairly in line with guidance from major EV OEMs, and by having their hand in every piece of the pie, Nano One looks to benefit from all tiers. In terms of when, and how, Nano One expects to achieve market penetration on its different cathode materials is a bit of a different story.

With LMNO, Mr. Blondal said that he wouldn't be too surprised to see initial commercial traction begin with power tools as the chemistry is well-equipped to deal with high voltage, meaning it is capable of fast-charging. The high-voltage chemistry would also enable battery manufacturers to simplify the battery pack design for the tools, as less batteries need to be strung together in series to achieve the desired voltage, reducing the total number of cells in a pack. However, Mr. Blondal also said that innovations with LFP batteries, such as BYD's (OTCPK:BYDDF) blade battery, make him optimistic that LFP may end up being more of a volume chemistry rather than the entry-level cathode it is relegated to now.

The other side of commercialization that Nano One needs to work on, is the supply chain. The success of M2CAM (Metal direct to Cathode Active Material) is dependent upon cooperation from, both, suppliers and manufacturers. Transitioning away from a supply format that has been the standard, essentially since the beginning, isn't something that comes very naturally. The positive side of this is that, if the change does happen, it should remain fairly entrenched. With global pressure on big industries, such as the automotive industry, to reduce their carbon footprint and have high standards of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) policies, M2CAM can provide an industrial process that helps them achieve those goals. M2CAM will essentially change the supply chain by simplifying the steps, eliminating waste streams, and reducing costs.

Mr. Blondal believes that one commercial agreement will be enough of a tipping point to get more partners on board, as it's a strategy that miners are fairly supportive of. It would decrease their operating costs and complexity, so why wouldn't they be? Currently, Nano One is in talks with one integrated miner that has some interest in demonstrating and piloting the technology to de-risk it. As with every other part of the company's business, this is the first step to even get the ball close to rolling. The adoption of such a method will likely take some time but, rest assured, Nano One is making strides to enable it.

The Public Perception of Nano One

This was a key area of my general thesis for Nano One, being that the public is unable to accurately value Nano One because the company cannot disclose much of its most important inner workings. I wanted to get Mr. Blondal's thoughts on exactly how he approaches selling the narrative, to which he responded by saying that it's a challenge at this point as valuation is fairly subjective pre-commercialization. Mr. Blondal said their approach is really education, outlining the size of the market and its potential future growth, identifying problems with the incumbent processes, and showing how Nano One can resolve those problems. Once commercial agreements are in place, and partners are disclosed, investors can begin to create a fuller picture. Essentially, it's just a waiting game. The good news is that, based on the information above, it doesn't seem like we'll have to wait too long to get the ball rolling.

The other component to this is that much of the public simply doesn't really know, or understand, what it is exactly that Nano One does. While the company does try to simplify its press material to be largely digestible, it also has the ability to offer some sensationalized figures. Targets such as the "million-mile" battery grab attention and get people excited, even if they don't exactly understand how or why this is being done. Really though, I think that it comes down to Nano One being able to disclose its partners for true value to be realized here. Again, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, especially as the company nears commercial agreements, but it's an important consideration for investors.

Investor Takeaway

I believe that this conversation with Mr. Blondal was highly illuminating in terms of removing just a little bit of the haze that surrounds Nano One. The timelines that Mr. Blondal was able to provide regarding partnership work, potentially leading to commercialization, are incredibly valuable in terms of judging when catalysts may begin to take effect. Perhaps more important, however, is just the confidence that this discussion gave me in the company's execution capabilities.

Discussing the various milestones that Nano One has recently hit demonstrated a clear shift in the company's direction. There is no doubt that they are moving towards large-scale manufacturing and, with some fairly substantial internal expansions recently, it is clear that this is a bit of the beginning of a new chapter for Nano One. This is a different company than it was even just six months ago and, with significant catalysts on the horizon, it represents a tremendous opportunity for investors. Even as the company has begun its transformation, it's down from the highs it hit six months ago.