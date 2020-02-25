FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is a global leader in the food catering and uniform rental industries. Globally, the company is the third largest player in the Food and Support Services (FFS) industry and the second largest company in uniform rentals in North America. If you've ever eaten at a hospital or school cafeteria, chances are you have transacted with Aramark.

The company has a diversified revenue stream across several different industries.

As one can imagine, the FFS industry was decimated by COVID-19. At trough, sales were down 50%. We all remember the sad sights of sporting events without fans and for ARMK last year was a horror show. Worse still, ARMK has a highly leveraged balance sheet with $8.1 billion of debt.

Aramark is diversified across industries. However, the company is largely dependent on the North American market.

As the United States continues to reopen, ARMK should be a prime beneficiary.

Valuation

ARMK has a market cap of $8.2 billion and an enterprise value of $15.7 billion.

The company expects revenues to fully rebound by 2022. Revenues before COVID-19 were $16.2 billion. Trailing revenues over the last twelve months were only $11.2 billion. After 2022, the company has guided 5% organic growth. Over the 2014-2019 time period Aramark was effectively a no growth business. However, the CEO has greatly increased the sales team to boost sales.

FFS is a relatively low margin, yet stable business. Operating margins were between 6.5%-7.3% prior to the pandemic. The company forecasts that margins can expand to 8% by 2022E. I modeled adjusted EBITDA margins of 6.5-7.0% and an organic growth of 5%.

Historically, FFS companies trade at 10-12X EBITDA multiple. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.45 billion for 2022E equates to a 10.8X EV/EBITDA. Thus, ARMK is trading at a fair value relative to historical valuations.

Potential Spinoff

84% of Aramark's business is food services. The other 16% are uniform rentals. It has long been rumored that ARMK might spinoff of the uniforms business. This business would receive much higher multiples than the FFS business. CEO John Zillmer is aware of the possibility of a spinoff that many analysts have pushed for.

That idea has come up for years and years and years. I don’t have any preconceived ideas about what to do or what not to do. First and foremost, I want to run the business the best that it can be run. Are there ways that we can improve the margins in that company, in that part of the business? I think we’ve got very good leadership in it. We have a very strong base of business. There are some things we can add to the capabilities. There are some things we can add to the product portfolio that would enhance the margins, but I don’t have a solution that I’m willing to sell to the street yet.

It is estimated that the uniforms business has a $4 billion enterprise value. A spin off would be an instant way to reduce leverage and receive a higher multiple for higher quality business than the FFS business.

Risks

ARMK is directly exposed to the risks of another lockdown due to COVID-19. Right now, sporting events, schools and universities have largely reopened. For example, the NFL is currently at 100% capacity. However, if infection rates climb or another variant is introduced, it is possible that new restrictions will be placed on sporting events, schools and other mass gatherings.

The second major risk are inflationary pressures. Most of Aramark's contracts are for multi-years usually ranging between 5-15 years. Most contracts allow for some ability to raise prices. Nonetheless, it is more cumbersome for ARMK to keep up with inflationary pressures than a simple restaurant or fast food chain.

During the most recent quarter, the company suggested that they had a good grip on inflationary pressures.

Yes, for Q3, there wasn't a massive impact in the input costs. I think they really started to accelerate right at the end of the quarter. As we get into this quarter, I mean, we're expecting the U.S in the fourth quarter to be sort of in the 3.5% range on product costs. Europe, well below that. It's remained actually below expectations at the moment. So there's a bit of an offset there. Asia have been pretty steady and as about as expected. So, the impact is really just coming through the U.S business on product costs. And as you well know, the business model is set and we're pretty adept at being able to manage those costs. As always, we're trying not to lean completely on passing that through as our contracts primarily allow us to do and manage it in other ways to provide that value to customers. So, it's not really a driver too much for us in the Q4 guidance. We feel we can manage through it both on the product costs and the labor side.

Aramark is a business that has both high labor costs and food costs. Both cost inputs are trending northward. If these cost pressures are not "transitory," ARMK could see significant margin pressure.

The final risk with ARMK is due to high debt levels. The company has $480 million of cash and $2.1 billion of total liquidity. There are no major debt repayments until 2024.

Final Thoughts

Aramark is a turnaround story wrapped in a reopening story. You would be hard pressed to find a company more directly exposed to COVID-19. However, the reopening is in full swing and the ARMK revenues should be at 2019 levels at some point in 2022.

I was expecting that ARMK would be offering a deep value opportunity. Unfortunately, after doing a deep dive, I've concluded that the shares are fairly valued given the risks.