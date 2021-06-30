CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Now that the small and relatively underfollowed, Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) managed to avoid bankruptcy during 2020, they stand to offer multibagger returns for investors heading forwards as they deleverage, as my previous article discussed. This article provides a follow-up analysis that reviews how they progressed during the second quarter of 2021, which thankfully saw green shoots emerging in their most heavily impacted business segment.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Upon first seeing their results following the second quarter of 2021, investors could be forgiven for being concerned, especially with their headline operating cash flow down what appears to be a near-wipe out at only $6.1m versus the previous $44.6m during the first half of 2020. Thankfully this was actually due to several moving parts skewing the results with most notably being the very large and abnormal working capital draw they saw during the first quarter of 2020 that skews the first half year-on-year comparisons.

When zooming into their second quarter of 2021 cash flow performance, it appears more favorable with their very little operating cash flow of only $2.2m actually besting their negative $0.3m result during the second quarter of 2020. Whilst this obviously appears soft on the surface, it actually stems from the normal seasonality in their operations that was recently discussed during their recent conference call, as per the commentary from management included below.

“As the second quarter begins our seasonal NGL inventory build, I want to remind everyone that our debt ratio includes adjustments from the working capital carve-out sublimit, which allows us to exclude debt attributed to the NGL inventory build…” “Looking forward to the third quarter, which is historically our lowest cash flows due to the seasonality of butane and fertilizer businesses, we anticipate leverage to increase slightly as we continue to build NGL inventory…”

-Martin Midstream Partners Q2 2021 Conference Call.

This situation means that there are no reasons to be concerned at the moment but it nevertheless will be important to review their results later in 2021 to ensure that this working capital build reverses and see their operating cash flow surge to its normal full-year level. Although their cash flow performance remains at the core of generating value in the long-term, it can be worthwhile to review how their accrual-based earnings faired across their various business segments during this downturn and their resulting outlooks, as the graph included below displays.

It can be seen that the majority of the impact they saw from the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting economic downturn related to their transportation business segment, which saw its adjusted EBITDA plunge by $13.8m or a staggering 40.83% year-on-year. On a side note, it should be noted that their adjusted EBITDA as displayed for 2019 excludes the portion of earnings attributable to their now divested cardinal operations that were within their natural gas liquids business segment.

Whilst it is still too early for management to issue any guidance for 2022, thankfully operating conditions appear to be shaping up positively with Western Texas Intermediate oil prices often trading near $70 a barrel, despite the continued risks from the Delta wave of COVID-19. This has seen green shoots emerging in their most heavily impacted transportation business segment is further broken down into two sub-segments, as the graph included below displays.

It can be seen that during the second quarter of 2021, they have recorded both the highest land-based adjusted EBITDA since at least the start of 2019 and also, their marine-based adjusted EBITDA has seen two consecutive quarter-on-quarter improvements. Whilst the appeal of the former is more easily apparent, these two consecutive quarterly improvements are the first of such since the downturn began in 2020 and thus hopefully marks a turning point with a recovery is starting. If these green shoots continue growing, it stands to reason that they could at least recover the $13.8m of adjusted EBITDA they lost during 2020 versus 2019, thereby providing a 14.54% boost their 2020 results of $94.9m and as subsequently discussed, expedite deleveraging.

Following their normal seasonal working capital build and its resulting soft cash flow performance, it was not surprising to see their capital structure barely change with their net debt climbing slightly to $516.9m from its level of $512.5m at the end of the first quarter. When looking ahead, there should be a meaningful change throughout the second half of 2021 when this working capital build reverses and their net debt finally decreases and thus despite the non-existent progress deleveraging so far into 2021, investors simply need to remain patient.

Throughout the second quarter of 2021 their financial metrics continued fluctuating due to their seasonal earnings, which has now seen their net debt-to-EBITDA climb back to essentially the same level as the end of 2020 at 4.95, versus its earlier result of 4.25 at the end of the first quarter. Whilst my analyses utilize net debt-to-EBITDA to increase comparability between different partnerships and companies, in this instance management places their similar but still technically different leverage ratio at the center of their deleveraging target, as per the quotes included below.

“Management continues to focus on retaining cash flows to further our debt reduction to reach our goal of 3.75 times calculated leverage. As our revolving credit facility covenants restrict us from increasing our distribution from the current $0.02 annually until our leverage drops below that ratio.”

-Martin Midstream Partners Q1 2021 Conference Call.

“As of June 30, 2021, our first lien leverage ratio and adjusted leverage ratios were 1.6x and 5.31x, respectively.”

-Martin Midstream Partners Q2 2021 Conference Call (previously linked).

When conducting the previous analysis, it was estimated that they could reach their targeted leverage ratio of 3.75 within three and half years but this assumed that the earnings component of their leverage ratio remained broadly in line with their downturn impacted results from 2020. If the previously discussed green shoots in their transportation business segment bear fruit and thus the earnings component of their leverage ratio increases by the previously estimated near-15%, it will naturally reduce this timeframe down considerably.

Even without considering the additional free cash flow that they would likely generate from their earnings recovering, their adjusted EBITDA increasing by 15% would push down their leverage ratio from its current 5.31 to only 4.61. This would close around 40% of the gap between their current leverage ratio and their target, which would eliminate at least one and half years of my previously estimated deleveraging timeline and thus bring the wait down to around two years. If interested in further details regarding my previously estimated deleveraging timeline, please refer to my previously linked article as recovering this would be redundant.

Despite seeing their normal seasonally soft cash flow performance during the second quarter of 2021, it was positive to see that their liquidity remained essentially unchanged with their current ratio only edging slightly higher to 1.75 versus its previous result of 1.73. This has ensured that their liquidity is still adequate and if interested in further details regarding their debt maturity profile or credit facility aspects, please refer to my previously linked article since these have not changed since being published.

Conclusion

Whilst the second quarter of 2021 was not a roaring success on the surface given their normal seasonality, thankfully under the surface, their most heavily impacted transportation business segment has seen improvements that hopefully foretell a recovery starting. Following these green shoots emerging, I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate with patience required before seeing material visible improvements later in the year.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Martin Midstream Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.