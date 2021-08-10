peeterv/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Jumia (NYSE:JMIA) is certainly the pacesetter in Africa's young e-commerce market. While I do believe the reward of investing in Jumia could be colossal down the road, the company's inconsistent financials and lack of growth are turning me away as of today. As an investor seeking to buy disruptive companies in high-growth industries, Jumia should be a no-brainer. That is what I thought until I began researching the company's financial situation. Despite Africa's projected e-commerce growth moving forward, Jumia has struggled since its IPO in 2019 to grow its top line. Add this to Jumia's incredibly high operating expenses, and it almost looks impossible that the company could be profitable in the near future. If investors can remain ultra-patient and Jumia can sustain a solid cash position, there is definitely a chance that the company experiences tremendous success in the very long-term. That said, the current state of the company has me feeling very indifferent about Jumia's future. My base case FY22 price target for Jumia is $19/share, offering 0% upside as of today.

Jumia's Story & Business Model

Jumia, an e-commerce platform in Africa, was founded in 2013 by ex-McKinsey consultants, Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec. The company, headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, was originally backed by German venture capital firm, Rocket Internet. Rocket Internet is notorious for investing in companies with business models that have succeeded in Europe and the United States and then cloning them in emerging markets. In April 2020, Rocket Internet announced that it had sold its 11% stake in Jumia, starting in early November and leading up to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time period, Jumia's share price was in the $2-$6 range. When observing Jumia's stock chart below illustrating the company's share price since its IPO in 2019, you can see that Jumia investors have been on an adventurous ride. Historically, Jumia's stock has traded primarily based on sentiment rather than fundamentals. The company originally listed at $14.50/share ($1.1B valuation), and just four days after its IPO, the stock was trading at $50/share, or a $3.8B valuation. Soon after going public, however, Jumia faced fraud allegations for falsifying financial figures, causing the share price to tumble. Jumia's stock did not recover until late 2020 and early 2021, when the stock went on a tremendous surge, reaching all-time highs above $60/share. This drastic increase in share price had little to do with the fundamentals of the company. In reality, the stock price was driven by a host of new investors interested in cheaper, small-cap stocks as a result of the pandemic. Since then, Jumia's share price has contracted to its current levels of around $19/share. All in all, the company's stock price is up ~38% from its IPO price of $14.50. Source: Seeking Alpha

Similar to other early stage e-commerce companies around the world, Jumia has historically focused less on profitability and more on rapid top-line growth. Recently, however, the company has begun to target profitability through its investment strategy, which is an interesting shift in Jumia's business model. In 2020, Jumia adjusted its business model to focus more on the company's third-party marketplace and place less emphasis on its first-party model. In other words, Jumia is shifting toward the collection of commissions on items listed and sold on its platform, rather than buying products itself and selling them to consumers. Jumia has also begun concentrating less on more expensive goods like electronics and phones and dialing down more on fast-moving, every day product categories like groceries and beauty products. The image below illustrates Jumia's mix shift toward every day product categories.

Jumia distinguishes sales between marketplace revenue and first-party revenue. Marketplace revenue consists of sales from third-party sellers and from services provided on Jumia's platform. First-party revenue is generated from sales where Jumia is the direct seller. The company divides marketplace revenue into the following four categories:

1. Commissions: Charged to third-party sellers based on the value of goods and services they sell to consumers on Jumia's marketplace (a percentage of the sale they make)

2. Fulfillment: Delivery fees charged to customers for delivery of goods purchased on Jumia's marketplace

3. Marketing & Advertising: Revenue generated from the sale of ad solutions to sellers and advertisers

4. Value Added Services: Revenue from services charged to the company's sellers, such as logistics services, packaging, or content creation

Jumia operates in over 15 countries and continues to expand throughout the African continent. See the pie graph below for a breakdown of the company's revenue by geographic region. West Africa covers Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Cameroon, and Ghana. North Africa covers Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, and Algeria. East and South Africa covers Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and South Africa.

Inconsistent Financials Lead To Consistent Losses

Jumia's financials have been extremely unpredictable since the company's IPO. For an emerging market company in a secular growth industry, Jumia's revenue figures have been blasé from an investor's standpoint. The company's FY21 Q2 revenue was $40.2M, only 4% higher than the same quarter in 2020. The revenue mix-shift has helped Jumia grow its gross profit 4% to $26.8 million in the most recent quarter, when measuring it against its year-ago comparable. Gross profit after fulfillment expense did expand 16% in the second quarter of 2021 to $7.7 million, one of the few positives to take away from the company's most recent financial report.

With plans to continue aggressive spending on sales & advertising and tech, Jumia's extremely high operating expenses are becoming increasingly alarming. In FY20, total operating expenses were 176% of revenue, a figure that does not seem to be in check from a management perspective. Without the proper combination of revenue growth and operating expense reduction, the company will be unable to survive in the long run. As a result of increased expenses joined by insufficient revenue growth, Jumia's adjusted EBITDA worsened to -$41.6M in FY21 Q2, a 15.1% increase (or more negative) from the same quarter a year ago.

Jumia's gross merchandise value, or GMV, also decreased 11% in the second quarter of 2021, which is partly due to the company's change in business model. GMV is a term used in the online retail space that details the sum of all merchandise sold through customer-to-customer (C2C) marketplaces. A consistent increase in GMV is a good indicator of a healthy e-commerce business. Jumia's annual active customers increased 3% in the second quarter of 2021, and total orders increased 13%. This good news was offset by the 11% decrease in total payment volume. The disparity in Jumia's financial reports from a quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year basis is startling to investors who are looking to buy high quality companies.

Some Positives

Although I must admit that there are very few positives in respect to Jumia's financial situation, the company can be content about a few components. Jumia has successfully increased its gross profit margin since its IPO, which is largely due to the company's ability to decrease COGS as it continues to scale up. Jumia's gross profit margin was 67% in FY20. Likewise, despite being known to burn its cash, I would still say that Jumia has a healthy cash position, at least when looking out to the near to medium term future. As of June 2021, Jumia reported having no debt and $639M in cash. With the company's TTM cash burn of $126M, Jumia has a cash runway of about 5.1 years, which should provide some comfort to investors. Although JumiaPay experienced a 4% decline in total payment volume in FY21 Q2 compared to the same quarter in FY20, the opportunity that the platform presents is exciting. Recently, Jumia partnered with the largest state-owned bank in Egypt, the National Bank of Egypt, to offer financial services via its JumiaPay platform.

We Have To Be Patient

It took Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA) nine and three years after inception to turn a full year profit, respectively. Consensus estimates indicate that MercadoLibre (MELI) will achieve a full year profit in FY21, over 20 years after its inception in 1999. Because each of these companies belong to different geographic regions around the world, it is difficult to compare their progressions. Africa continues to lag behind the rest of the world in e-commerce sales growth due to poor infrastructure and lack of internet access. As of 2020, the Middle East and Africa experienced 20% e-commerce sales growth compared to the 28% growth on average worldwide.

This does not seem like it should be the case, given Africa as a continent has the most runway for growth. That said, only 22% of Africans have internet access, which is more than 20% less than the next lowest region, Asia & Pacific. While the total addressable market for e-commerce in Africa is clear, the continent's current state begs the question: Is Africa simply not ready for e-commerce yet? While I do not necessarily know the answer to that question, it is an interesting concept to consider. I have no doubt that e-commerce will eventually soar throughout the continent; however, I am not sure when it will happen or if Jumia will be the company to lead the charge. E-commerce growth in Africa is inevitable, but will the growth be rapid enough to allow current e-commerce companies on the continent to succeed? Right now, it is difficult to tell, which is why I am neutral on Jumia at this point.

Competition

While there has been an emergence of other e-commerce startups throughout Africa, I still view Jumia as today's frontrunner if the continent is ready to take the next step in the online retail space. Jumia has >10M more monthly visits than the next company, which is Takealot.com in South Africa. The table below illustrates the different e-commerce players in Africa, the region/country in which they do business, and their total monthly visits. As you can see, Jumia is the only company that has a truly pan-African business.

Valuation

Bullish Case

Price/Sales: 9x | FY22 Price Target: $23/share

According to my bullish case, I forecasted Jumia's FY22 revenue to be $257.4M compared to consensus estimates of $208.7M. Using a price/sales ratio of 9x, which was derived from taking an average of Jumia, MercadoLibre, Alibaba, and Amazon's price/sales ratio, I arrived at a FY22 price target of $23/share, a 22% upside from the company's current stock price.

Base Case

Price/Sales: 9x | FY22 Price Target: $19/share

According to my base case, I forecasted Jumia's FY22 revenue to be $203.3M compared to consensus estimates of $208.7M. Again, using a price/sales ratio of 9x, I arrived at a FY22 price target of $19/share, suggesting 0% upside.

Bearish Case

Price/Sales: 9x | FY22 Price Target: $16/share

According to my bearish case, I forecasted Jumia's FY22 revenue to be $177.4M compared to consensus estimates of $208.7M. Using a price/sales ratio of 9x, I arrived at a bearish FY22 price target of $16/share, suggesting a -16% downside.

It is important to mention that while this valuation methodology is commonly used when observing unprofitable growth stocks, there are several downfalls to this approach. For instance, Jumia's ability to increase revenue does not necessarily mean that the company will eventually turn a profit. As I discussed earlier, the company is currently dealing with extremely high operating expenses, which are not displayed in my valuation. I chose to evaluate Jumia on a price/sales basis simply because I believe the company's inconsistent financial results make it very difficult to accurately forecast down to net profit. If Jumia cannot control its expenses moving forward and steadily grow its revenue figures, the company will never become profitable.

Risks

As portended above, there are many risks that come with investing in Jumia. For starters, Jumia is currently trading at a price/sales multiple of 11x, over double that of the average in the online retail industry (4.5x). This overvaluation, linked with Jumia's extreme trading volatility, poses a substantial amount of risk to investors. Another risk associated with Jumia is political instability. Given that Jumia does business in over a dozen African nations, it is important that these countries exhibit strong political stability. Political instability in the countries it does business in could lead to logistics problems and increased expenses for Jumia, among many others issues. In my opinion, the most important risk factor to consider is whether or not Africa is ready for e-commerce on a large scale. If the continent is ready, then Jumia sits at the forefront to lead the way. On the contrary, if Africa is simply not ready for e-commerce, Jumia will ultimately fail and other players will eventually rise.

Conclusion

I truly want to believe in Jumia; however, most signs right now are pushing me away. There is nothing to argue about when observing the e-commerce potential in Africa. That said, great potential only matters when the timing is right. The paramount question when analyzing Jumia is whether or not the African continent is ready for e-commerce on a mass scale. For Jumia's sake, I hope the answer to that question is yes - Africa is ready.