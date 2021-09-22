z1b/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) again began to lag behind its peers in terms of stock performance - over the past week, its stock price fell 17.67%, while the entire industry corrected by only 6.95% (on average). Having studied the latest news, I conclude that such a huge dip can serve as a new starting point for a new stock rally.

What's happening and why?

More than 20 days have passed since the publication of my article on GRIN, and during this time the stock has experienced both an up and down - at the moment, the drawdown is 6.71%:

Most of the fall occurred on September 20 (-11.69%) - on that day, the whole market was plummeting due to investors' "concerns over the pace of global growth and a possible spillover from China Evergrande's troubles." Bad news from China could not but affect the quotes of dry bulk carriers, to which GRIN belongs, since this is their main market for supplies.

However, for most players in the industry, such a significant drawdown ended with a buyout - the 1-week dip amounts to just 6.95% (on average). This is partly due to the strong growth yesterday - the "Marine Shipping" industry surged by 3.40% (on average). However, GRIN is not like the other companies in this regard. Not only has the stock dropped by 17.67% over the past week - it's in no hurry to recover, falling even deeper.

Moreover, the stock is correcting on the post-market as I write this article:

Of all the recent news there was only one that could affect this drop - the announcement of the secondary offering.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. <...> today announced that certain existing shareholders of the Company (the "Selling Shareholders") have commenced a secondary offering of an aggregate of 1,841,962 ordinary shares. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders. Source: From the announcement

The volume of the offering is ~1188% of the usual trading volume (3-month average volume equals 155.01K), therefore, the stock will undoubtedly be under pressure until the shares are fully allocated.

However, it's important to keep in mind that the company does not receive a dime from this offering, and therefore, there is no dilution - it is not GRIN that sells, but its large shareholder. That is why I believe that this is positive news for us, retail investors - due to the new number of shares in circulation, which by their appearance did not dilute anything, we can buy more. GRIN's liquidity is going to be increased significantly and now it'll be much easier to trade the stock on NASDAQ - exactly what the CEO was striving for.

Another positive news is the continuation of the uptrend of the Baltic Dry Index:

As I've noted last time, GRIN has 90% of its fleet predominantly trading either on index-linked cargo contracts, short-term time charters or in the spot market. That's why the company is "exceptionally well-positioned to take advantage of the strong freight rate environment" illustrated by the graph above.

The company also completed the takeover of IVS Bulk and announced the IVS Pinehurst charter extension. This should also have a positive effect on revenue and EPS because the catalysts I mentioned in my last article (besides the growth of the Baltic Dry index) have not gone anywhere:

transition to quarterly reporting of financial results and the new dividend and capital return policy, (effective from Q3 2021);

the order book is still quite low;

China's ports congestion and equipment shortage are still affecting the industry.

Based on the above, I conclude that the recent severe drawdown is only a temporary headwind, which after the full allocation of the announced secondary placement will be bought out to catch up with peers - the performance of GRIN is still significantly ahead of the industry's average and median values:

Source: Author's calculations

Valuation

Since the drop in quotes occurred against the background of the lack of new financial news, the stock became even more attractive - the stock price growth is ~5 times outpacing the growth in EV/EBITDA (FWD) multiple:

If we compare the company with its closest peers using the approach I described earlier in my previous articles, the results will turn out to be mixed:

Source: Author's calculations based on SA's data

Let me briefly recall the essence of this valuation method:

Step 1: divide the peers' multiples by the corresponding indicators of business growth;

Step 2: calculate the average and median values of the resulting values;

Step 3: calculate the average of the values in Step 2 and multiply by the growth rate of our company. Source: From my article on Costco

However, I like that the company looks cheap enough based on how its expected EBITDA growth compares to its forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.49x:

Source: Author's calculations

Therefore, I think that GRIN is at least not overvalued compared to other companies, and given all the prospects, there is still room for growth.

Final Thoughts

On the whole, hardly anything has changed in the company's business over the past month, so the fall is due to the secondary placement of shares, which, in turn, is not dilutive. The additional liquidity, on the contrary, will be advantageous for GRIN, so I regard the current market reaction as a short-term effect that will evaporate as soon as the new offering's shares run out.

All those catalysts, which have been contributing to the growth of dry bulkers, still exist, and the Baltic Dry Index again rushed up. Given the company's desire to "make the most of the current market environment," I expect the third quarter to be very strong.

GRIN's momentum is much stronger than the average company in the industry - this should give retail investors confidence that with such low valuation multiples, the company has more room to grow after the recent correction.

However, it should be borne in mind that the risks are still quite high. As I noted earlier, "strong momentum also has a flip side - it must be interrupted someday. The tripling over the past year is good, but we cannot know for sure when this strong rally will dry up, which adds certain risks if we buy out the current dip." Moreover, we do not know exactly why a large investor decided to sell so many shares.

Despite that, I confirm my earlier conclusion about the attractiveness of buying GRIN's dip and recommend adding more if you already hold a LONG position.