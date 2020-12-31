jhorrocks/E+ via Getty Images

Linde's (NYSE:LIN) internationalization plan and successful management of the cost of energy will most likely lead to a valuation of $391. With an even more enthusiastic thesis, if the company's R&D efforts are very successful, I am expecting a valuation of $625. Notice that I used very conservative financial figures like sales growth of 8%-7%, CFO/Sales close to 26%, and the FCF margin of 14%. The downside risk is also not very significant. Under my worst-case scenario, the share price could decline to $256.

Linde Is Well Diversified, Which Will Help The Management Launch Internationalization Initiatives.

Incorporated in Ireland, Linde plc bills itself as the largest industrial gas company in the world.

Besides, Linde also engineers equipment useful for the production of industrial gases, natural gas plants, air separation plants, and hydrogen among others. I believe that the business model is well-diversified. The international expansion of the business gets very easy when you have many products to offer to international clients:

Source: Linde - Making our world more productive

Source: Linde - Making our world more productive

The company was founded in 1879, so the management owns a significant amount of know-how accumulated for many years. Many people want to work with Linde. It does not matter whether you need industrial gases or engineering solutions, Linde plc is the right door to knock.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, the company reported $7.4 billion in cash with an asset/liability ratio of 2.2x. With this in mind, I wouldn't be worried about the company's financial obligations:

Source: 10-Q

Note that Linde reports short-term debt worth $3.6 billion with long-term debt worth $9 billion. I am expecting a 2023 EBITDA of $11.6 billion, so the company's leverage ratio does not appear very risky.

Source: 10-Q

I believe that market analysts are quite optimistic about the future of Linde plc. Notice that most analysts are expecting sales growth close to 9% from 2020 to 2023, and the FCF margin of 16%-15%. The company will most likely continue to be positive at the net income level from 2021 to 2023:

Source: Market Screener

Internationalization And Successful Costs Management Lead To A Valuation Of $391

Linde's most relevant item for the production of industrial gases is energy. Under each case scenario, we need to establish exactly whether the energy costs will increase or not. I am talking about the cost of electricity, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

Linde tries to reduce the impact of changes in energy by using large customer contracts. They help the company scale, reduce costs, and pass-through clauses to recover energy. In this case scenario, I will be expecting that the company manages energy costs. As a result, the CFO/Sales stands at a solid level of 25%, and the company's FCF margin stands at 14%.

Linde's international expansion will most likely help the company release sales growth. I will be expecting sales growth of 8%-7% in the next five years. I also expect that Linde will not find significant problems abroad. It means that the management may not suffer transportation delays, imposition of duties and tariffs, labor unrest, or any other dramatic adverse effects.

Linde is a global enterprise with approximately 69% of its 2020 sales outside of the United States. The company also has a majority or wholly-owned subsidiaries that operate in approximately 45 European, Middle Eastern, and African countries, approximately 20 Asian and South Pacific countries, and approximately 20 countries in North and South America (including Canada, Mexico, and Brazil). Source: 10-k

I have shown my numbers in the table below. They include sales of $31 billion in 2022 and $36 billion in 2025. At the same time, I will be assuming CFO/Sales close to 26% and a free cash flow margin of 14%. Putting everything together, the free cash flow stands at $4.5 billion in 2025:

Source: Author

Let's say that I was not very optimistic with the WACC used in the DCF. Most competitors report a WACC of 8%-4%. In my model, the discount stands at 4.7%:

Source: GuruFocus

As shown in the image below, I also included an exit multiple of 47x and a terminal FCF of $5.406 billion. If we assume a share count of 529 million, the implied price is equal to $391. LIN trades at $300-$312, which means that there is significant upside potential in the share price:

Source: Author

I Believe That Research And Development Efforts Could Lead To Proprietary Technologies, Which Would Mean A Valuation of $625

In the most optimistic case scenario that I can imagine, I would include the assumptions made in the base case scenario besides something else. I would assume that the company's R&D efforts lead to the development of improved methods for the production and distribution of industrial gases. With the design of new applications, the company may enter new markets, and sales growth could increase more than expected. That's not all. The company would also obtain a competitive advantage that would benefit customers.

Under these particular assumptions, I assumed sales growth of 8.5%, CFO/Sales of 25.45%, and a free cash flow margin of 13.5%. Just to have an idea of the results, the free cash flow increases from $3.7 billion in 2021 to $4.5 billion in 2025:

Source: Author

When the company announces the results of its R&D efforts, I would be expecting a lot of demand for the shares. As a result, the company's beta would decrease, which would lead to a reduction in the discount used by market analysts.

In this case, the WACC stands at 3.955%, the exit multiple is equal to 75x, and the implied result is $625 per share. Of course, I am very optimistic in this case. Notice that the largest target price of other analysts doesn't touch $400.

Source: Author

Reputation Damage, Product Defects, And An Increase In Energy Costs Lead To A Valuation Of $256

In my opinion, if Linde cannot retain qualified personnel, the management may not be able to sell products or successfully execute research and development. As a result, Linde's financial results would not be as good as expected.

Besides, the company may also lose its reputation if customers commence filing liability claims. Notice that customers could receive an inadequate level of customer care, or may see product defects.

Source: Author

In this case, I used a WACC of 4.93%, which is larger than that in previous cases because the demand for the stock would diminish. The exit multiple also stands at 34x because the company's sales growth and FCF margin would be lower than that in previous cases. Putting everything together, the implied equity per share is equal to $256.

Source: Author

Risks From An Eventual Increase In The Price Of Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, and Calcium Carbide

The company uses different raw materials to produce specialty gases and other products. These raw materials are acquired from third parties. If, for whatever reason, outside providers decide to increase the price of certain raw materials, you can expect many troubles. First, the company may not be able to deliver as much production as expected. Finally, inflation could erode the company's FCF margins, which means a drastic reduction in the company's total valuation.

Risks From Impairment Of Goodwill

The total amount of goodwill is very significant. In the last quarterly report, it was equal to $27 billion, which represents more than 26.6% of the company's total amount of assets. The largest part of goodwill comes from the acquisition of Linde AG. If the company didn't calculate the synergies correctly, it may impair some of the goodwill. In addition, the company may lower its sales expectations or diminish its expected margins:

Significant negative industry or economic trends, disruptions to business, unexpected significant changes or planned changes in the use of the assets, divestitures, and sustained market capitalization declines may result in recognition of impairments to goodwill or other indefinite-lived assets. Any charges relating to such impairments could have a material adverse impact on Linde's results of operations in the periods recognized. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

With the correct internationalization plan, successful management of energy costs, and R&D, Linde would be worth $391-$625 per share. I assumed conservative CFO/Sales close to 26% and the FCF margin of 14%. In the worst-case scenario, by assuming product defects and an increase in energy costs, I believe that Linde could be worth $256. Taking into account the current investment symmetry, I feel very comfortable buying shares at the current share price of $304-$313. In my view, once other investors make their own numbers, they will realize that the real value of Linde and the share price will increase.