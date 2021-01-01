4kodiak/E+ via Getty Images

I've written about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) a few times in the past, mostly to discuss the company's investability at certain price points that the company, for the past year or so, hasn't really touched for very long.

However, due to some rate-related news over the past week/s, it seems that investors are once again able to pick up this company at a steep discount compared to forward earnings for the next few years.

This causes me to create an update article where I line out my thesis for the next 3 years for PNW.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation - How has the company been doing?

I've spoken about this company a few times. Investing in a utility that yields over 4.5% and has a 10-15% annual upside, with the fundamentals that PNW has, is to me an excellent sort of choice. Because of the slow-growing nature of utilities, I'm very selective in which ones I invest in and when. My Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF) investment has not been refreshed with new shares for years at this point. I bought E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) at a steep discount, enjoying double-digit capital appreciation. This, I believe, is the choice that we want to be looking at when investing in Utilities - otherwise the overhanging risks include poor near-term returns.

PNW's 2Q21 was good. You're looking at an increase in EPS on a YoY basis due to a number of variances.

The company waits with its EPS guidance until an APS rate case conclusion, which is understandable - and we'll get back to that. However, PNW has grown its customer base by 1.5-2.5% during 2021 (expected), with 2021 expected sales growth being about 1-2% as well. The company expects similar numbers for 2022 and 2023 as well. Slight growth, stable earnings - like with most utilities at most times.

Debt isn't an issue.

The underlying economic development of the company's geography, Arizona and the Phoenix area, also remains one of the most-growing and most appealing regions and geographies in the entire continental United States.

You may expect the tailwinds to continue here, in the form of population growth, job growth and overall business/infrastructure growth. Arizona moves in the opposite direction of the rest of the US, with annual employment growth up even during the pandemic, and Arizona seeing a 20% CAGR in Single/multifamily housing permits in Maricopa County alone, which houses 62% of the state's population.

The company's capital expenditures are set to expand to about $1.5B per year for the next few years, this includes increases in costs for traditional generation, but most of all increased costs for Clean generation. There are large planned outages for all of 2021, most of which are now past, with the Palo Verde plant being out for around 30 days in 4Q21.

Like most utilities, the company has a clear pathway to a green/clean energy generation.

As I've mentioned in previous articles, I support a more stable dialing down of all fossil assets across the globe in a way that doesn't impede or cause troubles for the current grid - not what most western nations currently seem to be doing, where assets with plenty of lifetime left are being cycled down without any plans for replacement when there's a shortage. However, I don't see a significant negative for the company here in its current plans, and thus I can tolerate their forward plans here.

We also must remember the company's fundamentals - which is one of the primary reasons for investments here. PNW is one of the best-capitalized utilities in the nation.

Under current plans, the company has no real issues in meeting dividends or its other economic plans.

A word or two about the recent dip, which after all has been significant enough to push the company near the valuation where I bought in at a YoC of 4.7%, and loaded up yesterday. Goldman cut the company's price target to around current levels given rate uncertainty and EPS/equity risks. Expectations for the rate case conclusion is in 3Q21. Remember, that the company has the option of petitioning the commission for reconsideration, or even to file another rate case. The rule of thumb here, as well as the historical cases here support that the company might receive a rate case that is less positive than expected. Still, given the risk, we can at least mention that this rate case outcome would mean deferrals and write-offs of about $75M. While this could trigger a need for funding, PNW remains with a superb balance sheet. The overall picture here is, of course, that PNW is unwilling to accept the current indicated outcome, and will do whatever it takes/needs to in order to change a potential outcome here - be that appeal, separate new rate case, or some other legal avenue.

For now, the outcome is cloudy - but I see the company's fundamental position and possibilities as positive.

In the end, I see it as inevitable that costs are passed along to consumers in one way or another, and that a company like PNW will remain profitable - however, the question is at what level or cost.

Let's look at the valuation.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation - What is the valuation?

This is also why investment valuation is absolutely crucial. Because I invested at such a low valuation, I'm even now significantly in the green -even more so including the company's dividends. Others who invested at over $80/share are now firmly in the red, locking in a lower dividend and a capital loss. It goes back to the rule we all want to follow 100% - never lose money.

Well, I haven't lost money on PNW, and I don't intend to start now. Even with the current expected, rate-case-inclusive earnings beyond 2022, the company will still act like most utilities - a conservative cash flow generator with a growing dividend.

Current expectations for the rate case impact is a 5% EPS impact in 2022, but overall a 4-5year EPS growth rate of 1-2% based on overall population, volume and sales growth for the company.

Here it also becomes intuitively evident why valuation is so crucial. Because we're buying at a traditional valuation bottom of sub-15X P/E, our upside even including the rate case is 10-14% annually on a forward P/E valuation of 15.5-18X, which is the range where PNW typically trades. If you bought at above $80/share, that number now would be below 5-6%, and you couldn't "get out" without losing capital. Valuation is key.

None of the company's fundamentals have changed. PNW doesn't miss estimates. It's A-rated. It grows its dividend. Its the utility in one of the most-growing states and areas in all of the US. The rate case represents a bump in the road, not a fundamental variable that derails profitability for a significant time.

Because the impact is, in the end, limited, I view the downgrades and new PT's for PNW no different than they should have been all along. You shouldn't buy PNW above $77/share, or even necessarily above $76. Your investments should come at cheap valuations with conservative upsides.

That's what I've been doing for years, and what I will continue to be doing.

PNW now fulfils the expectations I set for my investments, and because of this I'm investing more - slowly, but surely.

Here are the current analyst targets for Pinnacle West.

Note also that Goldman is one of the few that have lowered, but the average price target is still above $80/share.

While we'll likely see some increased fallout and risk from this current rate uncertainty, cutting the company as Goldman has done is, I see, as typical an overreaction as you can expect.

Thesis

This is my stance on Pinnacle West:

The company is a massively appealing utility with solid fundamentals and one of the best geographies in the nation, as well as a great dividend. I recently bought more.

The current set of risks from the rate case is, at worst, only a stumble for the company's longer-term ambitions, and should not be seen as thesis-breaking.

My price target for "Buying" PNW remains at $75/share due to these advantages and upsides - essentially unchanged, and I currently consider the company a "BUY".

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is currently in a position where #1 is possible in my process, through #3 and #4.

Thank you for reading.