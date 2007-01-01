BraunS/E+ via Getty Images

Bulls looking forward to Arcimoto's (NASDAQ:FUV) fiscal 2021 second-quarter results were left shocked when the company reported a near $1.5 million miss on consensus and negative EPS that came in 6 cents worse than expected. For Arcimoto bears, this was nothing short of what they thought would play out as the company continues to be averse to any sought of shareholder value creation vis-a-vis actual operational momentum from growing sales in pursuit of profitability.

Hence, even against rising demand for zero-carbon transportation bolstered by new timelines for a phasing out of the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles, the company continues to be suspended in a near-zero revenue state. This has been characterized by poor quarterly sales, high free cash outflows, and shareholder dilution to remain a going concern. Further, these are never attributed by management to the underlying business model, which is either constantly besieged by outside factors "beyond the control of the company". Throw in the eternal fight against the 'other', short sellers, and you have the conditions that Arcimoto has operated in the years since its founding.

The Non Q2 Results

Arcimoto was able to recognise year-over-year revenue growth of 148% in its fiscal 2021 second quarter as revenue reached $720,000 from $270,000 in the year-ago quarter. This was on the back 30 new vehicles sold and 74 vehicles manufactured during the quarter for an average price per vehicle sold of around $23,200 when pre-owned vehicle sales are considered.

Data by YCharts

The company continues to lose money on every car sold with negative gross margins that deteriorated during the quarter to $2.53 million from a loss of $900,000 recorded in the year-ago quarter. The entrenchment of negative gross margins despite production rising from the previous quarters conveys operational headwinds and difficulty scaling the business. The company makes a loss on every car sold, a poignant reality for the fledgling company.

Bulls would be right to point out that Arcimoto has made it a mission to address with its management stating a push to volume production to be their most important overarching objective. They believe that greater scale will allow them to reduce vehicle costs to a more competitive, affordable, and profitable level. Hence, the company also closed the purchase of a new 200,000 square feet facility during the quarter, with Munro & Associates also having completed the architectural down selection of all major vehicle subsystems. Arcimoto aims for an ambitious production rate of 50,000 vehicles per year from the new facility, a more than 176x increase from the current production rate.

Overall, the quarter was a disappointment for bulls with the most material updates mainly being operational. This was either from the debut of the first production Roadsters, the first driverless Fun Utility Vehicle, the new torque vectoring technology that the company aims to use to improve the handling of future Arcimoto vehicles or the Arcimoto Flatbed utility vehicle. While important, all these seem to be a distraction for what continues to be a core fundamental and material part of Arcimoto's inability to realize operational momentum.

Poor sales

The company is likely constrained by a lack of strong demand with less than half of produced vehicles sold during the quarter. Hence, the launch of new vehicles fails to address this core fundamental issue that exists for an entity that was founded 14 years ago in 2007.

2020 was an exceptional year for electric vehicle stocks with behemoth and leader Tesla (TSLA) growing more than 10x from its lows. With the rush of EV manufacturers having gone public via special purpose acquisition companies or going public traditionally via IPO like Rivian, already lessened market sentiment will evolve to more heavily emphasize strong financial results versus perceived operational momentum. This places Arcimoto at risk as with a current market capitalization of $420 million against expected fiscal 2021 revenue of not more than $5 million, the company's full-year 2021 price to revenue multiple stands at 85x.

Chasing Vivid Dreams Of An All-FUV Future

Arcimoto success would legitimately bring about much needed positive change to America's urban landscape. This would stem from the broader benefits to cities from single passenger commuters switching from gas-guzzling automobiles to fully electric FUVs. Less pollution, less noise, less need for asphalt parking spaces. This could see roads transformed to areas filled with trees, one where cars silently drive past al-fresco restaurants and cafes.

But the current FUVs are too expensive for what they are. This has expressed itself as a bottleneck to demand and is a difficult problem to address with the company currently still making a loss on every new car sold. Management needs to become more focused on drumming up demand from current levels as well as limiting its current state of ketosis by becoming more efficient.