Investment Thesis

Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) is a rapidly growing mobile-first healthcare company. Despite being only 3-years old, this hasn't prevented it from gaining meaningful market share of a healthcare system highly prone to disruption.

Investors wrote to me questioning why I would be willing to buy this stock at near all-time lows? Surely, catching the falling knife rarely works out favorably? Here I address that question head-on. This is why I'm buying Hims & Hers right now.

Revenue Growth Rates Sizzling Hot

Anyone interested in Hims is very familiar that we are talking about a company that's growing at very rapid rates. Yet, the share price continues to bump near all-time lows.

So I make the case that, as we look beyond its strong growth rates, there's clearly plenty to be compelled by. So let's go ahead.

Digging Into Hims Prospects

Hims goes to great lengths to highlight to investors that Hims isn't trying to position itself in the commoditized business of selling ED and hair loss drugs online to patients' door steps. Instead, Hims is focused on the patient experience, particularly focusing on millennials and getting these younger customers earlier on in their healthcare journey.

Hims allows patients to reach qualified clinicians seamlessly - not by having to wait in lines for specialists or pharmacies but by reaching out to healthcare physicians on the patients' terms. These are patients that are seeking treatments for stigmatized health conditions.

Furthermore, Hims is attempting to position itself as a high-quality consumer-like platform, where patients link up to Hims' dashboard to see their patient history and allow clinicians to offer personalized patient treatment.

The idea here is that patients build trust with Hims. This will lead to a sticky customer base that's going to feel both comfortable and confident in making repeat prescriptions.

Part of the doubt over Hims is that the company is very young, just 3-years old, so cohort data is limited.

Yet, as you see in the cream line above, the oldest subscriber cohort is reporting 88% long-term revenue retention in year-3 compared with the $102 revenue per subscriber in year-2.

And as noted previously, Hims' 2018 cohort spent $383 over three years, cumulatively, whereas the 2020 cohort has spent $363 in the first 12 months.

Thus, we can see that not only is the customer base incredibly sticky, but that Hims' customer acquisition strategy is evidently working as customers stick around and continue to spend beyond the first year of the customer's acquisition.

Thinking Through Its Path towards Profitability

Presently, Hims is attempting to invest for growth and will continue to double down and seek out customers as it grows its business beyond sexual health and hair loss and builds its psychiatric services, therapy, and broad behavioral health.

Hims' ambition for 2022 will be to develop Hims into a central point of affordable mental health care services.

Moving on, for a company with a huge ambition to disrupt the healthcare system with its mobile-first platform, affordable care, and strong revenue growth rates, its bottom line isn't faring too badly.

As you can see above, Hims' adjusted EBITDA margin is negative 7% during Q2 2021. That being said, as look ahead for the rest of the year, Hims' EBITDA margins are going to finish 2021 at close to negative 16% - a meaningful step in the wrong direction.

On the other hand, as others have noted, many healthcare players are moving along the same path as Hims, to get personalized drugs to patients' doorsteps. Thus, it's really too early to make any conclusive argument as to whether Hims will be the biggest and best player in this space in the decade ahead.

That being said, right now, investors are not having to figure out the biggest winner is going to be, as the valuation affords investors ample margin of safety.

HIMS Stock Valuation: Forget The DeSPAC Trade

Hims has seen its shares sell-off meaningfully in 2021 as investors have unwound SPAC stocks, with this group of stocks unwinding as a basket irrespective of underlying fundamentals.

Consider that, looking out to next year, Hims is priced at 5x its 2022 revenues. This may not seem that cheap, particularly if we note that Hims is likely to remain unprofitable for some time still.

For reference, note that if we assume that Teladoc (TDOC) is able to grow its operations at close to 30% this implies its market cap is valued at 8x next year's revenues.

In that light, Hims is strikingly cheap, even if we consider that we'll have to wait a considerable amount of time until it starts to breakeven on its profitability, the company is clearly growing very rapidly.

Moreover, the consensus from analysts following the stock is for Hims' revenue growth rate to decelerate from the 70% y/y revenue growth rates this year to less than 30% in 2022.

Indeed, not only do I seriously believe that analysts will soon raise these estimates, but more importantly, this means that Hims is priced even cheaper than 5x next year's earnings right now.

The Bottom Line

Hims is trying to marry up the convenience of online patient care and drugs to doorstep delivery through an affordable health care platform. Hims declares that its biggest opportunity is in reaching patients that feel stigma in talking about their health conditions and seeking to branch out to behavioral health in 2022.

On balance, at 5x next year's sales, I make the case that this stock is not going to stay this cheap for long. Happy investing!