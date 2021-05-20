BeyondImages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) is one of the most well-known and largest mining companies in the world. While having a complex dual listed share structure, Rio Tinto Plc (UK based) and Rio Tinto Limited (Australia based) are effectively the same company. Consequently, investors purchasing the stock on the NYSE, LSE or ASX have equal equity ownership.

Rio Tinto’s operations are mainly concentrated within mineral-rich Western economies of Australia, Canada and the United States. Only 17% of assets are located in developing and emerging economies. For investors concerned about jurisdictional risk, this factor is one of the strengths Rio holds over some of its diversified mining competitors or smaller pure-play commodity producers.

Rio derives 66% of its revenue from iron ore. The massive Hamersley mine in Western Australia accounts for a large proportion of this figure, with the rest coming from other Australian sources and Canada. Aluminium is the next largest commodity produced at 20%. The bauxite ore is largely derived from Australia with the remainder from minority investments in Guinea and Brazilian mines. All aluminium end production is obtained from Western sources. After aluminium, copper is the next most significant commodity at only 5%. All current copper revenue is derived from Chile, Mongolia and the USA.

Over half of Rio’s revenue is gained from Chinese sales with Japan and the rest of Asia being the next closest. North American and European markets comprise only a small proportion of Rio’s revenue base.

Rio Tinto’s development pipeline includes projects across various commodities. The Gudai Darri iron ore mine in the Pilbara region entered the first phase of production this year and is expected to ramp up production to 43 million tonnes annually by 2023. Rio also has a couple of copper projects in the pipeline. Along with further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, Rio Tinto has the Winu copper and gold project in Western Australia. This site is currently in the study phase and is yet to have an investment decision made. The large Resolution Copper mine, a joint venture with BHP, is also an asset in Rio Tinto’s portfolio. However, continuous delays dating back 25 years mean investors should weigh this project as a low probability of ever reaching production. Aside from copper and iron ore, Rio Tinto has the Jadar lithium and borate project in Serbia.

Iron Ore & China

Given the business dynamics outlined above, it is very important to scrutinise these two factors in an analysis of Rio Tinto.

Global iron ore prices are heavily influenced by Chinese demand, with around 67% of global demand driven by this single economy. Iron Ore is utilised as a component in the production of steel and therefore is a key signal of economic activity within a country. Up until mid-July, iron ore was close to record highs on the back of strong steel demand and supply disruptions in Australia and Brazil. However, with the Chinese government stating steel production should not exceed the 1.065 billion tonnes produced in 2020, iron ore exports to China slumped and along with it the price of iron ore. Adding fuel to the fire have been the recent slowdowns in the Chinese real estate market due to the forced deleveraging of property developers and the looming $300 billion bankruptcy of Evergrande. In this context, it is fair to say the Chinese economy will be in for a shaky period and a quick rebound in iron ore prices may be overly optimistic.

Longer term, I also see some headwinds for Australian iron ore producers. Growing geopolitical tensions between Australia and China have already resulted in China blocking Australian coal and copper exports last year. While the supply of iron ore is more highly concentrated in Australia’s favour, China has already indicated a desire to shift away from Australian iron ore exports towards supply from domestic sources (greenfield exploration projects and scrap) and political allies such as Russia, Kazakhstan or Mongolia. Deals struck between Brazilian firm Vale and the Chinese provide further evidence for this intensifying trend of decoupling from Australian iron ore. Will it be possible for China to fully source the necessary amount circumventing Australia? In my opinion, it is not likely. However, a marginal shift away in the longer-term could presents itself as a problem for Rio Tinto as they now need to find new demand from the rest of the world for the residual supply.

Dividend Policy

One of the attractions of Rio Tinto’s stock is the dividend. Rio Tinto’s management has a policy of returning 40-65% of underlying earnings back to shareholders with some discretion to payout additional amounts in periods of strong performance. Along with the regular semi-annual dividends summing to $6.85, two special dividends of $0.93 and $1.85 per share have been issued for 2021. The special dividends are possible due to the strong balance sheet which turned into a net cash position earlier this year. This has resulted in a historically high dividend payout rate of 75% of earnings. Prospective investors looking at the current high dividend yield of 10.4% (14% inclusive of special dividends) as attractive should be warned that this exceptionally high amount may not continue if iron ore prices continue to fall.

Capital Structure

Rio Tinto has a market capitalisation of $105 billion, cash on the balance sheet of $17 billion and debt of $14 billion, resulting in an enterprise value of $108 billion.

Rio’s debt maturity profile shows most of its debt is longer dated with an average maturity of around 12 years. Interestingly, Rio Tinto has a policy of converting debt interest payments from fixed to floating rate payments through interest rate swap agreements. Given 3-month Libor has remained pegged close to zero over the past 18 months, this move appears to be positive so far as Rio can effectively reduce its interest expense.

Observing Rio Tinto’s leverage ratios shows it to have one of the most robust balance sheets in the sector. Debt to equity along with the included debt service capacity ratios are the strongest in the peer group. Given the cyclical nature of commodities, the prudence in this area by management puts Rio in a fantastic position for returning capital to shareholders, investment into existing operations and future strategic M&A.

Peer Comparison

To facilitate comparison with the other diversified miners and base metal producers, included is a revenue breakdown by commodity based on FY2020 figures. Given different commodities result in differing margins, further peer comparison requires contextualising this information.

Iron ore is a substantial revenue source for both Rio along with Brazilian miner Vale. BHP’s revenue is still highly influenced by this commodity while Anglo American has a much more diversified revenue mix. Rio Tinto is one of the only firms in this comparison with a significant exposure to aluminium at 20% of revenue derived from this commodity. For investors looking for exposure to this metal, only smaller firm Vedanta is an alternative in this comparison. At only 4%, copper on the other hand is currently a much smaller component for Rio compared to its major competitors. Glencore is the firm in this comparison with the greatest exposure while BHP, Teck and Vedanta all derive similar proportions of their revenue from the red metal. Higher margin commodities such as gold and diamonds comprise a small proportion of revenue for Rio. Anglo American has exposure to diamonds through the DeBeers operating unit in addition to investment in the profitable spinoff Anglo American Platinum.

Analysing margin and return metrics show Rio Tinto to be one of the strongest in the peer group. Return on Assets is the highest while ROE and ROIC are the second highest behind Vale. Decomposing return on equity for Vale and Rio Tinto indicate the slightly higher ROE achieved by Vale is attributed to its higher financial leverage rather than margin or turnover performance. Margins likewise are impressive for Rio. Net Margin and EBITDA margins were the highest in the peer group with the Operating Margin the second highest. Given Rio and Vale both had the highest proportion of revenues from iron ore, a conclusion drawn from this analysis is exposure to this material provides greater opportunity for Rio and Vale in expanding profitability and margins during periods of high industrial metal demand compared with their peers.

Current Valuation

The strong iron ore price during the past 12 months has provided Rio Tinto with fantastic profitability. This results in Rio Tinto appearing extremely cheap to investors based on various multiples. In the table below, Rio Tinto is shown to be trading at historically favourable valuations by all included metrics on a TTM basis.

However, interpreting these measures this way fails to account for the denominator (or numerator in the case of yields) in each metric being at historically high levels. In the table below, across four of the five variables Rio Tinto is at 10-year highs on a TTM basis. To contextualise the magnitude of these figures, I have included the z score for each. Across four of the metrics, Rio Tinto is approximately two standard deviations above average with revenue, the only metric not at ten-year highs, still 1.4 standard deviations above mean. Consequently, value style investors should proceed with caution as these valuation metrics could be at their strongest for the immediate future.

Analysts appear to have not caught up with the underlying commodity market as forward EPS estimates remain high, albeit softening slightly from the high. 3-month upwards revisions still also out number downward revisions 3 to 1. Consequently, forward valuation metrics continue to mirror the strong TTM values showing Rio Tinto to be undervalued.

Within Rio Tinto’s investor presentation for H1 2021, a sensitivity analysis has been included for EBITDA regarding changes in commodity prices. As of writing, Iron Ore 62% futures are sitting at $120, 29% off the average published price. Holding this price level constant, we could expect a $12 billion hit to EBITDA. Admittedly, EBITDA is still strong and the EV/EBITDA multiple remains cheap at these estimated levels. However, further downside to iron ore prices should not be discounted if problems within the Chinese real estate market worsen causing a blow to the broader Chinese economy in subsequent quarters.

Conclusion

At this point in time, I believe investors looking at Rio Tinto have numerous conflicting factors they need to consider. On the one hand, Rio has shown to be one of the most profitable diversified mining firms demonstrated by industry leading margins and return on capital metrics. In addition, Rio is the most prudently managed firm in the sector regarding its balance sheet. This factor means management can provide investors with an attractive dividend policy that includes additional distributions in periods of strong earnings. For investors seeking income generation, Rio Tinto is one of the best firms in the commodity sector to gain exposure to.

I do however have some reservations about Rio Tinto. Firstly, as an investor who is bullish long term on copper, a diversified miner with a higher weighting to this metal would be ideal. Projects in the development pipeline will increase exposure but in the case of Resolution, continuing setbacks with permitting mean investors should not base their investment decision on this mine going into production. Anglo-Australian rival BHP provides investors sharing this investment thesis better copper exposure in my opinion.

Secondly, I perceive the longer-term geopolitical tensions between Australia and China as a mild headwind to Rio. While it is not possible for China to fully decouple from Australian iron ore at their current consumption levels, I do believe efforts will be made at the margin to shift towards countries perceived by the Chinese government as more friendly. Investors solely looking to profit from Chinese iron ore demand may be better served looking deeper into Vale or smaller Canadian producers.

Finally, investors should be cautious as iron ore prices have softened over recent months on the back of slowing Chinese demand. Given Rio derives 66% of revenue from iron ore, a large slowdown will materially hurt profitability. Potentially, iron ore could follow the lead of other commodities such as lumber and copper in settling at a new higher base. In this case, Rio Tinto will remain reasonably profitable and continue to be able to payout decent dividends. However, a further economic deterioration in China could mean further downside to Rio’s share price.

Current valuations account for Rio Tinto’s historically strong past 12 months, making the stock appear extremely attractive to value-oriented investors. Investors looking at Rio’s stock as deeply undervalued should, however, proceed with caution as softening earnings in subsequent periods could result in their investment thesis being disproven.