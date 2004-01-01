mi-viri/iStock via Getty Images

8x P/E, 12% FCF yield, 24% net cash

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is a company focused on developing scientifically backed products in the personal product and wellness space with a focus on nutrigenomics. We are enthused by the company’s ability to generate growth, its strong free cash flow generation, and the 24% net cash on its balance sheet. These factors, coupled with cheap valuations and ongoing stock buybacks, we believe, makes the stock attractive to investors at its current price. With new product launches, improving diversity in product offerings, entry into new geographies (especially China), in our view bodes well for the company’s growth prospects. The company’s 8.0x FY06/22 estimated P/E to us looks very attractive. Additionally, no debt and net cash to market cap of 24% provides investors with a safety cushion.

We value LifeVantage’s stock at 12x P/E, arriving at a target price of $10.00. This represents a 46% upside from current stock levels.

68% net income CAGR over the last 4 years

Over the last four years, LifeVantage has demonstrated a good track record of financial performance with revenues growing 2.5% CAGR. This has been supported by a huge rise in operating margins that have expanded from 2.2% in FY06/17 to 8.0% in FY06/21. Overall, net income has demonstrated a phenomenal 4-year CAGR of 68.2%. This growth has been led by an expansion in the number of independent distributors that sell LifeVantage’s products, an increase in the company’s product portfolio as well as sales to new geographies. Some of the new geographies the company has entered since 2018 include Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Singapore, Belgium, and Ireland. In addition, the company has launched new products too each year since 2018. As of FY06/21 the company has a total of 63,000 active independent distributors. For FY06/22, management has guided for revenue growth of 4.5% YoY and EPS decline of 5.9% YoY at the mid-point.

Source: Company Presentation

US is the largest market for LifeVantage

The company sells its products across a range of countries including the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, and Singapore. Moreover, in China, LifeVantage sells its products through an approved ecommerce business model. The US is LifeVantage’s largest market accounting for 66% of the company’s revenue. Japan is the second largest market contributing 19% to total sales. LifeVantage operates in seven of the world’s 10 largest direct selling markets. These are the US, China, Germany, Japan, Mexico, France, and Taiwan, China.

Source: Company Presentation

Source: Company Presentation

Company has been diversifying its product portfolio

LifeVantage’s product portfolio is comprised of nutrigenomic products, nootropics, pre-and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The science of nutrigenomics is focused on “cracking the human aging code” and is in-line with industry trends. From 2005 to 2009, the company essentially only sold one product – Protandim. Post this however, the company has been working to diversify its product offerings. The company’s range now includes the Protandim line of dietary supplements, TrueScience bath and body products and LifeVantage Omega+ to name a few. Of these, the Protandim line, which now has three products, is responsible for generating 68% of LifeVantage’s T2021 sales. The TrueScience line is the next largest at 10% of sales.

The company is constantly working towards introducing new products and in FY06/21 alone has launched several products across its different lines. With the consistent new launch of products, we believe LifeVantage can continue to diversify its portfolio and over time reduce reliance on Protandim. New product launches will also contribute to overall growth for the company. LifeVantage’s product portfolio falls under the two largest selling categories in direct selling – cosmetics and personal care, and wellness which together account for nearly 60% of global direct sales. Additionally, the company focuses on generating sales through subscriptions and nearly 70% of their revenue is derived through these means. This ensures higher margins for incremental sales.

Source: Company Presentation

Source: Company Presentation

Sales are driven by independent distributors

LifeVantage sells its products via direct selling through independent distributors. The company provides these distributors with support, samples, marketing material, etc. and in turn the independent distributors are primarily responsible for sales to customers. Additionally, they can enroll new independent distributors to sell LifeVantage’s products. As of FY06/21 LifeVantage had 63,000 active independent distributors, down from 73,000 in FY06/20. The company’s “Red Carpet” initiative is designed to attract and onboard experienced sales leaders to improve the demographic and skill set of their distributor base. This we believe is a long-term positive and can drive growth in revenues for LifeVantage.

Source: Company Presentation

Inexpensive valuations

For a company that has demonstrated growth, the ability to generate solid free cash flows and has 24% net cash per share on its balance sheet, we believe LifeVantage trades at very cheap valuations. On a P/E basis, the stock is at 8.0x FY06/22 and 7.0x FY06/23 on our estimates. In addition, the company trades at a very attractive free cash flow yield of 12.8% on its historical FY06/21 numbers. Looking ahead, we estimate FY06/22 and FY06/23 FCF yield to be 11.8% and 13.4%. In addition, net cash to market cap of 24% is very significant and we believe provides investors with ample comfort on the balance sheet. Ongoing stock buybacks further indicates to us that the company’s stock is undervalued. With growth expected to continue as the company launches new products and enters new markets, we believe the stock is poised for a rerating.

Attractive balance sheet with 24% net cash to market cap

With no debt and a net cash to market cap of 24%, we think LifeVantage’s balance sheet looks very healthy. This we believe provides management with enough leverage to pursue organic and inorganic growth opportunities. On their most recent investor conference call, management highlighted their interest in pursuing M&A to grow the business inorganically.

Stock buybacks

Management has an authorized share buyback plan currently in place which has $11.5mn still available for repurchases as of June 2021. This represents 11.5% of market cap. The original repurchase authorization was for $35mn. Management has stated on their last earnings call that they expect buybacks to continue as they believe LifeVantage’s current stock price is undervalued. We see the stock buybacks as positive given management’s belief that the shares are undervalued and from a perspective of returning cash to shareholders.

Free cash flow yield is very robust

LifeVantage’s ability to generate free cash flows has been consistent over the last 3 years. With improvement in profitability and CAPX limited to an average of $3mn in the last 3 years, the company has generated significant free cash flows and bolstered its balance sheet. Free cash flow yield for FY06/19, FY06/20, FY06/21 has been 7.9%/7.9%/12.8% respectively. As we continue to forecast profitable growth for LifeVantage, we estimate FCF yield to be 11.8% and 13.4% for FY06/22 and FY06/23 on our estimates. The strong free cash flow generation we believe puts LifeVantage in a solid state to remain net cash positive, continue stock buybacks and pursue any M&A transactions.

Margins

Over the last couple of years, LifeVantage has seen some pressure on gross margins, more recently because of supply chain costs. This has caused gross margins to go down from 83.2% in FY06/19 to 82.7% in FY06/21. Operating margins however have been increasing from 4.3% in FY06/19 to 8.0% in FY06/21. The margin improvement in FY06/21 was especially marked as the company cut back on physical events for distributors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking ahead for FY06/22, as there is some return to normalcy in the US LifeVantage’s management expects to resume physical promotional activities. This can impact short-term margins and profit expectations for the year. While this is a short-term negative, the spends on marketing and distributors we believe will help LifeVantage improve sales in the next few years and compensate for the temporary loss in margins. On a steady state basis, management expects gross margins of 84% [82.7% currently] and operating margin of 12% [8.0%currently].

Source: Company Presentation

New hires to bolster the management team

LifeVantage has seen a shuffle in its top management over the last few quarters and continues to build on their leadership team. The current CEO – Mr. Steven F. Fife - was appointed to the position in September 2020. Previously, Mr. Fife was LifeVantage’s CFO since 2017 and has been instrumental in the company’s growth since then. He currently holds the positions of CEO and CFO. In addition, in 2021, the company hired Mr. Matthew Cooley as COO and Ms. Alissa Neufield as General Counsel.

Catalysts

Risks

Loss of independent distributors

LifeVantage’s business model depends entirely on independent distributors selling the company’s products across its geographies. The loss of large independent distributors, or the inability to attract new distributors, will directly impact the company’s ability to grow.

Regulatory pressure for LifeVantage’s products

The company’s largest product line – Protandim – is marketed as a dietary supplement. Any new regulations in the US or globally on dietary supplements will impact LifeVantage’s business and cost structure.

Competition

The market for dietary supplements is extremely competitive and any increase in competitive intensity can impact profitability for LifeVantage.

Unable to sustain margins

While management has guided to increased G&A expenses for FY06/22 on account of more live events and investments in marketing, if margins for the company fall sharply, this will impact profits and the stock price.

Conclusion

LifeVantage is a company focused on developing scientifically backed products in the personal product and wellness space with a focus on nutrigenomics. We are enthused by the company’s ability to generate growth, its strong free cash flow generation and the 24% net cash on its balance sheet. These factors, coupled with cheap valuations and ongoing stock buybacks, we believe, makes the stock attractive to investors at its current price. The company’s 8x FY06/22 estimated P/E to us looks very attractive. Additionally, no debt and net cash to market cap of 24% provides investors with a safety cushion.

We value LifeVantage’s stock at 12x P/E, arriving at a target price of $10.00. This represents a 46% upside from current stock levels.