Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Article Thesis

The market worries about DRAM pricing right now, but it looks like this worry is overblown. Micron (NASDAQ:MU) will become even more profitable in 2022 compared to this year, and the company's long-term outlook is great thanks to secular tailwinds and Micron's less pronounced cyclicality. At current valuations, Micron looks like a solid long-term pick.

Overblown Worries Lead To Share Price Decline

Micron has seen its shares peak at $97 this year, since then they have moved down by about 25%, with MU currently trading at $73. The reason for this share price decline is that some investors started to worry about DRAM pricing. Since Micron derives roughly 70% of its revenue from DRAM, it naturally is exposed to price movements, but some investors may be overestimating the impact of DRAM spot declines. First, Micron's business with large-scale customers, such as Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is done at contracted prices, thus spot price changes do not impact Micron's very near-term results in an overly large way. On top of that, when analysts and investors look at DRAM pricing, they mostly focus on PC DRAM, whereas this is just a portion of Micron's overall DRAM business. DRAM pricing for other use cases, e.g. for servers or smartphones, is less visible and may not necessarily move in the same direction as PC DRAM prices. Even if PC DRAM prices do decline, that does thus not necessarily impact Micron's near-term profits in a big way -- contracted pricing with large customers and the opaqueness of some of the DRAM business mean that Micron's top line may very well remain pretty stable, despite some PC DRAM price swings.

Let's look at earnings per share consensus estimate as modeled by Wall Street analysts:

Data by YCharts

We see that, indeed, Micron's earnings per share estimates were even higher during the summer months compared to where they stand today, but the decline has not been very large. In fact, with EPS estimates for the next two years falling by 10%-15%, a 25% share price decline seems somewhat overblown. When we account for the fact that, using a discounted cash flow logic, Micron's profits in 2022 are just a small portion of the overall value of its shares, the price decline we have seen in recent months seems even more overblown. Micron's profits in 2024, 2025, or beyond will not be impacted by current DRAM price movements, but rather by industry growth and the behavior of the other two players in the oligopoly, Samsung (OTCPK:SSNNF) and SK Hynix. Since those profits are an important factor for the ultimate value of Micron's shares, the current share price decline, which seems to be driven by near-term EPS projection revisions, seems overblown to me. This does hold true even more when we account for Micron's very inexpensive valuation, but more on that later.

Taking a closer look at Micron's actual performance in recent quarters, and at the forecasted performance in coming quarters, we see that the company isn't actually in a phase of decline. Instead, the company is still expanding, just at a slower pace:

Data by YCharts

Revenue grew by 36% year over year during the most recent quarter, and revenue will grow by about 35% this quarter. For the current year, overall, analysts are predicting 29% revenue growth, while revenue growth for the following year is forecasted at around 9% [$39.9B/$36.6B]. Overall, growth thus remains positive, it is just that the still positive growth rate will be somewhat lower than it is today. This is, of course, also reflected by the fact that Micron's earnings per share estimates for the coming years, currently in the $11 range, are well ahead of the profits the company will have generated in fiscal 2021 (current estimates stand at $6).

Is a deceleration in Micron's revenue and earnings growth great news? It's not, of course, but everyone basically knew that Micron wouldn't be able to grow its revenue by 30%-40% a year forever -- that's a mathematical impossibility. And revenue growth slowing down to around the high 20s and to around 10% in 2022 and 2023, respectively, is far from bad -- many companies would be quite happy to grow at that pace, especially among those companies that trade at single-digit earnings multiples.

Micron Is In Great Financial Shape, Allowing For Strong Shareholder Returns

Micron's business is capital intensive, but the company still managed to clean up its balance sheet tremendously in recent years. Right now, it operates with a cash position that is larger than its total debt:

Source: Micron's 10-Q

With $8.4 billion in cash and equivalents and $6.7 billion in short-and long-term debt, Micron has a net cash position of around $2 billion. Note that this data is from June 3, and Micron's cash position will most likely have grown since then, as its fiscal Q4 (which has ended, but not yet been reported) will likely have been a pretty strong quarter.

This strong cash position, coupled with strong cash generation throughout the cycle, allows Micron to be generous with its shareholders.

Data by YCharts

From the fact that EBITDA and cash from operations were pretty close to each other in recent quarters, we can guesstimate what cash flows during the current year could look like. Current EBITDA estimates call for $21 billion, which would lead to $21 billion of operating cash flow if Micron manages to keep the cash flow conversion unchanged. In order to be conservative, let's reduce this estimate to $18 billion, to account for higher cash taxes and potential working capital changes. If Micron spends $10 billion on capital expenditures, then free cash flow during the current year would come in at $8 billion, or roughly 10% of the company's current market capitalization. EBITDA is forecasted to grow further in 2022 and 2023, thus free cash generation during the coming years should at least remain strong, and likely improve further from the already pretty attractive level expected for the current year.

Micron could, of course, let this cash pile up on its balance sheet, but due to the fact that Micron already holds a net cash position, there would not be any big reason to do so, I believe. Instead, Micron should use the coming cash flow to ramp up shareholder returns, something management has guided for already. This will happen through the introduction of dividend payments, although, at $0.10 per share per quarter, those will cost the company less than $500 million a year, which means that ample free cash is left over for other purposes. Management will continue to buy back shares, but with a shift towards value in its approach -- "We're changing our buyback strategy to be more opportunistic.", Micron's CFO David Zinsner states. This will mean that buybacks will be more dependent on current share prices, with more cash being allocated to repurchasing shares when MU trades at an inexpensive price/valuation, while fewer dollars will be used for buybacks when shares are soaring. This seems like a sensible approach, of course, as this will maximize the value creation from buybacks, as more shares are bought back at the most opportune times. Whether Micron sees the current share price as especially cheap isn't known, but based on the fact that shares change hands for just around 7x this year's earnings and at a ~10% FCF yield, one could assume that ramping up buybacks now will create shareholder value.

Secular Growth At A Cheap Price

Micron's business and its results are cyclical, but they have become less cyclical over the years:

Data by YCharts

At past cyclical bottoms, such as in 2013, Micron reported steep losses, but that changed over the years, with the company breaking even at the bottom of the following cycle. At the most recent bottom, Micron was still easily profitable on a trailing-twelve-months basis. The reasons for that are consolidation in the industry, with the oligopoly acting reasonably so far, guaranteeing healthy margins for all three companies. On top of that, industry tailwinds and improving scale do also help lessen the cyclicality. I believe that this trend will remain in place, and Micron should thus be able to reduce the swings in its profitability further in the coming years. With memory usage growing around the world, and memory-using devices and technologies becoming ever more important, pricing for DRAM and NAND should experience less pronounced swings in the future. MU's growing exposure to GPUs used in machine learning, AI, etc. will further lessen the cyclical impacts, I believe, as these products will experience ongoing healthy growth no matter the stage of the economy. On top of that, moving into these high-value technologies could also allow Micron to expand its margins due to less pricing focus, and Micron gains upside versus megatrends such as gaming, crypto mining, etc.

Takeaway

Trading at a ~7x forward earnings multiple and an estimated double-digit FCF yield, Micron is pretty inexpensive today. The price decline we have seen over the last couple of months has resulted in a bargain opportunity, and I believe that investors buying at current prices will do well in the long term. With cyclicality waning, secular growth tailwinds remaining in place, and the oligopoly in the memory space allowing for attractive margins for all players, Micron should be able to deliver healthy profits throughout the coming years. The fact that Micron seemingly sees value in improving its shareholder returns by introducing dividends and being more opportunistic with buybacks is another positive. It is, of course, possible that MU continues to experience selling pressure in the near term, although I don't see good reasons for that. Nevertheless, I focus on the longer-term future, and I believe that the outlook for Micron is attractive.