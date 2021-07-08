Dzmitry Skazau/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis and background

The Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) offers diversified exposure to high-quality and investment-grade corporate bonds. It provides a low-cost and convenient option for investors seeking exposure to corporate bonds with a high and sustainable level of current income. My last article described my methods of using VCLT to build a conservative model portfolio. This article provides an update of the conservative model portfolio given the changes in macroeconomics over the past three months since my last article.

It would help to provide a broader context of my general investment style and how I use VCLT first. I have been applying a variation of Ray Dalio's All-Weather Portfolio ("AWP") for years - a variation that made it more conservative to suit my goals and needs. I am on my way to early retirement as long as I avoid disastrous mistakes, and capital preservation is of primary priority for me. Here, for readers who would like to follow this method in real-time, I will start providing regular updates of my portfolio composition and provide commentaries. The portfolio consists of:

About 10% cash or cash equivalent. The level of cash is dynamically adjusted based on the valuation of the stock and bond market. It can (and did) go to 0% when the market is undervalued like during the 2020 pandemic turmoil.

10% gold and silver using a gold-silver trade strategy as detailed in my earlier article

15% intermediate-term bonds such as VCLT and other treasuries

15% long-term bonds

The remaining are invested in stocks with equal exposure to US large-cap, US small-cap, internal stocks, and REITs.

So overall, the major tweak from Dalio's original AWP is to replace commodities with cash or cash equivalent to make it more conservative. Plus, I am not a believer in the long-term prospects of commodities, especially after the fees.

The performance of my conservative portfolio on a weekly basis since May is summarized in the following two charts. Its performance is benchmarked against the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). Though it has been a really short time compared to my horizon and there is no need to read too much into the specific numbers, you can already see its conservative nature. It lags the overall market in general (for one thing - due to the cash holding). But it fluctuates a lot less. As seen, it has not lost money since May 2021 even though VOO showed some negative returns.

Source: author.

Source: author

VCLT: Overview and recap

Much of the detailed information about this fund has been covered in my previous article and won't be covered here anymore. Here, I will just provide a recap of the most relevant information to facilitate the new discussions - its updated holdings in my conservative model portfolio.

VCLT is one of the Vanguard ETFs with a relatively small AUM of $5.4B. It charges a rock-bottom low fee of 0.05%. It trades with a decent daily volume and a very tight spread of 0.06%.

The detailed exposure of the VCLT fund is shown below. The fund is primarily exposed to bond holdings in the United States. Exposure to the US bond occupies more than 90% of the asset. In terms of sector and industry breakdown, the largest exposure is industrial at more than 70% of the total assets, followed by financials and utilities. These top three categories occupy more than 95% of the total asset. As can be seen from the second chart in this section, the fund is almost exclusively exposed to investment-grade corporate bonds with credit quality between BBB and AAA.

Source: ETF.com

Source: The Vanguard Group

VCLT: Interest rate sensitivity

A bit of bond 101 in case you are not familiar with it. In case you are, definitely skip this paragraph. A few key parameters for a bond fund are effective duration, yield to maturity, average coupon rate, and average maturity. The average maturity for the VCLT fund is 23.3 years as can be seen below. That is why I use it as a long-term bond fund in my conservative portfolio. Also, the price of a bond goes up when its yield goes down and vice versa. And a primary driving force for bond yield is the interest rate. The effective duration is a quick (but reasonably accurate) way of estimating the price change of a bond fund as a function of yield. When the yield rises by 1% (e.g., caused by a 1% interest rate hike), the price of a bond decreases approximately by its effective duration in percentages. So in the example of VCLT, its price will drop by about 14%.

Source: The Vanguard Group

The price of a bond is fully determined once the yield, coupon rate, and maturity are known. And all this information is already provided in the above chart. So we can calculate the bond price and study how it changes with yield (or interest rate), as shown in the next two charts. The first chart shows how the price of VCLT will change if yield changes assuming the other two things remain the same. The price is normalized to $100 at the current yield of 3.3%. As seen, the price indeed decreases as yield increases and vice versa. The second chart shows the percentage change of the price as a function of yield. And as can be seen when the yield changes by 1%, price change changes by about 13.6% (highlighted in the green box). And this result is pretty close to the estimation mentioned above using the effective duration.

So in summary, for a long bond fund like VCLT, the sensitivity to interest rate change is pretty large. And its implication in a conservative portfolio is detailed next. Since my last writing on July 8, 2021, the yield has declined by about 0.1%, leading to a return of about 2% (adjusted for coupon payment) - good news to VCLT investors like myself.

Source: author

Source: author

The conservative portfolio

As aforementioned, the conservative portfolio consists of the following assets,

About 10% cash or cash equivalent. The level of cash is dynamically adjusted based on the valuation of the stock and bond market. It can (and did) go to 0% when the market is undervalued like during the 2020 pandemic turmoil.

10% gold and silver using a gold-silver trade strategy as detailed in my earlier article

15% intermediate-term bonds such as VCLT and other treasuries

15% long term bonds

The remaining are invested in stocks with equal exposure to US large-cap, US small-cap, internal stocks, and REITs.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

The next chart shows the backtest results based on the composition shown in the pie chart above (with all the data available to me since 1994). As seen, the performance of my conservative portfolio lags the overall market in general (for one thing - due to the cash holding). But it fluctuates a lot less and does a much better job preserving my capital, as seen in the next chart. As highlighted by the blue boxes, its standard deviation is about half of that of the overall market, its worst year performance is about 1/3 of the overall market, and finally, the maximum drawdown is about half of the overall market.

The preservation capabilities are even more impressive when we look at the historical drawdowns during all the market crises. In the past three decades or so since 1994, there have been 4 major market crises. As highlighted in the orange box, the overall US markets suffered drawdowns of 50%, 44%, 15%, and 5% respectively. In contrast, the conservative portfolio only suffered one double-digit drawdown of 26%. And all the other drawdowns are in the single-digit range, from ~2% to 8%.

Lastly, while doing an excellent job preserving capital, the conservative portfolio also kept handsome growth. The CAGR during this relatively long backtest period is almost 8%, not too far from the 10.4% offered by the overall market.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Conclusions and updates to conservative model portfolio

Due to the above considerations, VCLT is a part of the long-term bond holdings in my conservative portfolio. It provides low correlation and relatively low volatility to my other asset classes, providing a high level of current income and serving as a terrific diversification.

The current composition of my conservative portfolio is detailed in the chart below. As seen, long-term bond is 15.4% of my portfolio. Compared to the composition of my conservative model portfolio in July, the weight of long-term bonds has been slightly reduced due to the decline in long-term bond yield as discussed above.

Thx for reading and look forward to your comments!

Source: author.