phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

Anticipated loan growth will likely be the biggest driver of earnings in the coming quarters for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: NYSE:WAL). Low interest rates and economic recovery will likely drive loan growth. Further, the recent acquisition of AmeriHome Mortgage Company will likely keep the non-interest income high. On the other hand, the net interest margin will face pressure from excess liquidity, low reinvestment rates, and sticky deposit costs. Overall, I'm expecting Western Alliance to report earnings of $4.2 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $8.2 per share. The year-end target price suggests a small downside from the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Macroeconomic Factors Likely to Help Maintain a Robust Loan Growth Rate

Western Alliance Bancorporation's loan portfolio continued to grow strongly in the first half of 2021. Loans increased by 6.3% sequentially in the first quarter, and then by 4.7% in the second quarter of 2021. Despite what its name suggests, Western Alliance Bancorporation serves clients across the country. As a result, national-level macroeconomic factors will determine the loan trajectory in the coming quarters. In my opinion, loan growth will likely remain healthy in the coming quarters because yields have continued to remain low despite inflation. The current 10-year treasury yield is lower than the yield at the end of the last quarter, as can be seen on U.S. Treasury Department’s website.

Additionally, mortgage rates are still hovering near record low levels, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

The substantial improvement in the U.S. unemployment rate will likely further boost credit demand in the coming months. The unemployment rate reached a pandemic-low of 5.2% in August 2021, according to official sources.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely slightly dent loan growth. According to details given in the second quarter's 10-Q filing, Western Alliance had approximately $864.8 million worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of the last quarter, representing 2.9% of total loans. I'm expecting most of these loans to get forgiven before the year-end.

The management mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call that it expects loans and deposits to grow between $1 billion to $1.5 billion per quarter in the second half of 2021. Considering the factors mentioned above and management’s guidance, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 8% in the second half of 2021. For 2022, I'm expecting the loan growth to be as high as the pre-pandemic average (from 2017 to 2019). The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Combination of Low Yields and Sticky Costs to Pressurize the Margin

Anticipated pressure on the net interest margin will likely counter the impact of loan growth on the net interest income. I'm expecting the following factors to pressurize the net interest margin.

The company's asset mix has shifted towards low-yielding assets in recent quarters, which will likely continue to negatively affect the margin in the remainder of the year. Western Alliance improved its asset mix in the second quarter relative to the first quarter of 2021, but the problem of excess liquidity remains. The company’s Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Financial Institutions declined from $5.1 billion at the end of March 2021 to $3.1 billion at the end of June 2021, which was still much higher than the pre-pandemic level of $248.6 million reported at the end of December 2019. The deposit costs will likely remain downward sticky as they are already quite low. As mentioned in the second quarter's investor presentation, interest-bearing deposit cost was only 0.22% in the second quarter of 2021, unchanged from the first quarter of 2021. Moreover, non-interest-bearing demand deposits make up almost half of the total deposits. Therefore, there is hardly any room for further deposit mix optimization. The management also mentioned in the conference call that it expects funding costs to have generally stabilized at these levels. The maturity of fixed-rate loans and the origination of new loans at lower rates will hurt the average portfolio yield.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by 12 basis points in the second half of 2021 from 3.51% in the second quarter of 2021. For 2022, I'm expecting the net interest margin to remain unchanged. Although the U.S. Fed now projects a small rate hike in 2022, the hike will likely provide limited relief to WAL’s margin because deposit costs will also increase from their extremely depressed levels.

Based on the loan and margin projections, I'm expecting the net interest income to be around 11.8% higher in the second half of 2021 compared to the first half. For 2022, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 17.6% year-over-year.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $8.24 per Share

The loan growth will likely drive earnings in the coming quarters. Further, the acquisition of AmeriHome Mortgage Company will likely keep non-interest income elevated in the coming quarters. Western Alliance completed the acquisition of AmeriHome in April 2021, according to a press release. Due to the acquisition, the non-interest income jumped by 590% sequentially in the second quarter. Moreover, subdued provisions expense will likely support the bottom line. Western Alliance currently has a high reserve for loan losses, which will likely keep further provisions expense subdued. According to details given in the investor presentation, allowances made up 0.88% of funded loans at the end of the last quarter while net charge-offs were just $0.1 million, representing 0.0% of loans.

On the other hand, pressure on the net interest margin will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.2 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $8.2 per share, up 64% year-over-year. For 2022, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $9.7 per share, up 17% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Delta variant.

Current Market Price is Above the Year-End Target Price

Western Alliance is offering a forward dividend yield of only 1.4%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.35 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 15% for 2022, which is in line with the average for 2019 and 2020. Therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level next year.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Western Alliance. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.16 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $36.6 gives a target price of $78.9 for the end of 2021. This price target implies an 18.7% downside from the September 22 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.4x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $8.2 gives a target price of $102.5 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 5.6% upside from the September 22 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $90.7, which implies a 6.6% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 5.3%. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Western Alliance Bancorporation.

I like the company because of its strong earnings and balance sheet growth prospects. However, the stock price is too high. I'd wait for price dips of around 15% from the current level before considering investing in the stock.