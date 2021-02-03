Win McNamee/Getty Images News

Perhaps the most important response to the words of Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, following the Fed's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, was the rise in short-term interest rates.

After Mr. Powell spoke on Wednesday, discussing the recent meeting of the FOMC, yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note climbed to 0.240 percent. This yield closed the day at 0.242 percent.

The underlying message coming from Mr. Powell, as reported by Sam Goldfarb in the Wall Street Journal, is that by the end of 2022, short-term interest rates should be rising.

Mr. Powell noted, in his remarks that

"more officials now believe that the Fed could raise its benchmark Federal Funds rate above its current level near zero by the end of 2022 and that all but one now expects to raise rates by 2023."

The effective Federal Funds rate has been at 0.08 percent for the last several weeks.

Federal Reserve Concerns

For several months this year, the Federal Reserve has been very concerned about the Federal Funds rate dropping into negative territory.

With the Federal Reserve buying $120.0 billion in securities every month, the central bank was pumping lots and lots of excess reserves into the banking system.

This excessive amount of liquidity was putting pressure on the Federal Funds rate to fall, and to fall into the negative numbers.

It was this concern that served as the justification for the Federal Reserve to use reverse repurchase agreements to offset all the reserves being pumped into the banking system by the securities purchases, putting the pressure on the Federal Funds rate.

The statistics are as follows. From February 3, 2021 to September 15, 2021, the Federal Reserve added $1,064.2 billion to its securities held outright.

The amount of reverse repurchase agreements the Fed was using rose, during this same time period, by $1,166.8 billion.

In effect, the Federal Reserve removed more reserves from the commercial banking system during this time through the use of very short-term reverse repurchase agreements than it put into the commercial banking system through the outright purchase of securities in the open market!

But, the effective Federal Funds rate stayed in positive territory.

Defensive Sales

Looking at the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note, we see that the market rates moved around a little bit more.

But, note that the yield on the 2-year note did not move above 0.180 percent until the middle of June 2021. Looking at the Fed's balance sheet we see that the majority of reverse repurchase agreements, over 60 percent of them, came after the beginning of June.

From the following chart, it is obvious that a change had taken place in terms of short-term interest rates. The Federal Reserve was removing funds from the short-term market to offset all the liquidity it was pumping into the market at the same time.

The market reacted as market rates of interest rose.

On June 21, the yield on the 2-year Treasury note hit 0.280 percent.

It dropped off after that and traded around 0.220 percent over the past few weeks.

Significant Climb

The move that took place after Mr. Powell spoke, to me, was a significant rise, not based on anything other than Mr. Powell's comments.

Investors in the short-term market, I believe, are behind what Mr. Powell and the Fed seem to be doing.

Investors believe that short-term interest rates should rise and have been concerned about the Fed's failure to move to taper the amount of securities it was purchasing and to allow the policy rate to go up.

Although the Fed hasn't really acted yet, it seems as if confidence that the Fed will move has risen.

The yield on the 2-year note was trading around 0.250 on Thursday morning.

What Will The Story Be?

Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve still have to construct a viable story for why it is going to start tapering its securities purchases.

The results of the recent FOMC meeting have just given market participants a little more to keep their confidence up.

These market participants now believe a little more strongly that the Fed will begin to taper its purchases in November.

These market participants now believe a little more strongly that the Fed's policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate, will be increased in 2022.

And, so, Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve have kept up trust for another month.

There still is a lot of uncertainty surrounding what might happen in the banking system and in the economy over the next several months.

Lots and lots of different things could happen.

But, the Fed has got some more time to breathe because it looks as if some of the short-run pressure for short-term rates to go negative has been relieved for the time being.

Still, however, it doesn't appear as if the Fed has a strong, viable picture to present to justify reducing its security purchases. So, it remains to be seen whether or not the Fed actually does move into a program of tapering security purchases.

So, investors will have to wait a little bit longer for the reasoning behind a change in stance.

But, for now, it appears as if some of the pressure is off short-term interest rates to go negative.