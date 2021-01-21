jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) China segment has grown increasingly important, not just in terms of deliveries but as an export hub to SE Asia and Europe. As the winter months near, seasonally strong demand in the Chinese market for EV emerges. Competitive pressures from other EV giant BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) and up-and-coming new manufacturers NIO (NIO) and XPeng (XPEV) remain on watch for the next few months, as XPeng kicks off deliveries of its new P5 amid high interest and capacity expansion. Given its importance, can Tesla keep winning in China through the winter and beyond?

Q4's levels of local deliveries versus exports should shine a brighter look on those prospects as the company faces recalls and investigations about self-driving features. Tesla's near $750 billion valuation implies that China's segment commands a fair proportion of that, up to ~20% or $160 billion in a sum-of-the-parts valuation, at ~11x projected geographic revenues for FY21; if Tesla faces some challenges in the winter with deliveries lagging in favor of exports, giving up some strong market share growth in the process, shares could see a bit of weakness through the end of the year.

China's Growth

In 2020, China accounted for nearly 30% of Tesla's annual deliveries, with 147,997 vehicles, primarily the Model 3, delivered in the country. China's deliveries drove about 21% of the year's automotive revenue for Tesla, lagging below its proportion of deliveries due to lower ASPs.

For 2021, China kicked off the year on a strong foot, increasing both its contribution to deliveries and revenues. In Q1, China's tally of 69,280 vehicles equaled approximately 37.5% of Tesla's total vehicle deliveries for the quarter. Revenues generated by the segment were just over $3 billion, accounting for 33.8% of total automotive and 29.3% of total revenues as "lower ASP China-made vehicles became a larger percentage of our mix." For Q2, the tally slipped slightly to 61,745 units delivered in China, as GF Shanghai shifted to an export hub; overall, 92,463 units across the Model 3 and Y were sold in or exported from China, accounting for 45.9% of Q2's 201,250 total deliveries.

This broader shift to a higher contribution from China is more evident in results - in Q2, Tesla's overall vehicle ASP declined 2% as China's vehicles accounted for a larger portion of that vehicle mix above. Shanghai is running above its 450,000 annual capacity figure, lending to market share gains both in the country and in main export nations across SE Asia (Australia, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and in Europe.

Graphic from Tesla

China's market share is growing quickly, up 0.5% in just four quarters, outpacing other geographies at the moment. Shanghai's cost advantages and shift to a primary export hub can aid market share growth in Europe, where Tesla saw some stagnation through 2020 as European ICE manufacturers ramped up competition. However, with the shift to exports over local deliveries, and some weakness in local deliveries in Q3, China's market share could dip through the end of the year, with more vehicles heading to other nations as competition in the region expands.

Competition Heating Up?

The Chinese market is fragmented, with dozens of manufacturers all fighting for a piece of a quickly growing EV market, whether than be in EREV, PHEV, or BEV. Tesla faces stiff competition from BYD, as the manufacturer has now out-delivered Tesla for the past three months; as Shanghai shifts to the primary export hub, deliveries in September and Q4 will be crucial to establish 2022's trajectory in China. While Tesla has pushed monthly numbers to a record, locally delivered, made-in-China models have slipped dramatically, potentially allowing other manufacturers to start to close the gap.

Since Q2 began, Tesla's change in strategy saw a sharp shift in its deliveries versus its exports, surfacing in July - expected, given that exports at the front month prepare those shipments to be delivered to respective geographies before the quarter ends. However, BYD has demonstrated continual strength, with deliveries across PHEV and BEV vehicles rising to over 60,000, increasing by ~10,000 units each month since June. XPeng's trajectory is improving, with deliveries up nearly 60% in July compared to April, with more catalysts on the way. NIO has faced some supply/production issues, with deliveries slipping over 25% from June's high.

Data from CPAC and company reports

For Tesla, May proved quite strong - deliveries nearly doubled to over 21,000 units, gaining almost 29% to over 28,000 in June as exports dropped to just over 5,000. The shift to Shanghai's export hub status emerged in July, with deliveries dropping significantly to under 8,700 units as exports surged to over 24,000 vehicles; August's deliveries ticked higher to nearly 13,000 units as exports rose again to over 31,000, pushing to a monthly high. Putting this in perspective with market share figures, July's drop correlated to just under 4.0% share in BEV for Tesla, whereas June saw just over 12.5% share.

Shanghai's cost advantages have allowed Tesla to reduce prices, with the locally produced Model Y; the "standard range version of Model Y in China, which starts at ¥276,000 post incentives" is eligible for government subsidies. As NIO moves to roll out its new sedan, the ET7, which sells at around ¥300,000 post-subsidy with BaaS, Tesla's pricing ability can spur demand; however, XPeng's new P5 and the P7 both undercut Tesla, at ¥160,000 to ¥230,000. XPeng could quickly emerge as a threat to Tesla, with the company seeing very high interest prior to P5 deliveries beginning in October, as the company aims to scale production up to 15,000 vehicles per month by the end of the year. BYD still remains a massive challenger, with deliveries seeing strong momentum moving in to the end of the year.

Increased Scrutiny

Since the beginning of Q2, Tesla has faced negative press, recalls, and increased scrutiny from Beijing - there have been reports of brake failures, an explosion, and safety concerns from crashes reportedly related to autopilot features.

Trust is important for businesses operating in China, as consumers can be distrusting of new, foreign, or unknown brands, sometimes putting more trust in larger, reliable brands. Domestic brand growth and improvement has seen more growth of domestic manufacturers over foreign, especially in the smartphone market, and also potentially now in the EV space. Widespread negative press and the incidents arising with Tesla can erode trust, from both the consumer and the government.

Tensions arising from state-media promoted press including break failures, accidents, safety incidents and others can promote distrust, which can impact the business-customer relationship. State-backed media have reported that the "arrogant and overbearing stance the company exhibited in front of the public is repugnant and unacceptable, which could inflict serious damage on its reputation and customer base in the Chinese market." Reports of safety issues like drivers losing control of their vehicles, whether valid or not, can spread quickly through state media and promote growing distrust in favor of domestic brands; the recent government-ordered recall for safety features will affect over 280,000 drivers, and it seems that the government is keeping a closer watch on Tesla for more issues. Distrust and spreading of negative press, especially through state media, could have some impacts on sales volumes through the end of the year, as Shanghai's factories shifts to focus on exports.

Outlook

The recent negative press and issues related to vehicles may merely be a speed bump for Tesla's growth in China, and the rising importance that the nation holds from both a domestic EV growth story and as an export hub for SE Asia and Europe. Shifting the export base from Fremont to Shanghai was linked to cost advantages, but could it have a deeper reason, from slip-ups in China making it easier to export rather than sell domestically? Deliveries for Q3 so far total just 21,506 units in China, with the majority being exported; compared to Q2, it's just over one-third of the total. With the focus on exports, deliveries for the quarter in China could total just 35,000 units, while total units could reach 115,000 to 125,000 units with a strong export month. That would mark a strong increase q/q, nearly 30,000 units, but with the emphasis on exports rather than domestic sales. XPeng has sold over 15,000 vehicles so far this quarter, NIO approaches 14,000, while BYD has already crossed the 110,000 unit threshold in BEV and PHEV.

Assuming Tesla can maintain a run rate of over 40,000 vehicles per month coming out of Shanghai, Q3 is slating to end on a strong note, while Q4 could see a larger contribution coming out of China, possibly up to 50% in terms of deliveries, with the majority being exports; this could decrease ASPs by another 1-1.5%. XPeng's figures through Q4 will shed light on the competitive side, as the manufacturer's new sedan releases in October amid elevated consumer interest. China is quickly emerging to be one of Tesla's top segments, and its ability to fend off heightened competition from BYD, NIO, XPeng and others will be vital through Q4's seasonally strong demand. Local deliveries show that domestic manufacturers can close the gap within months if Shanghai continues to focus on exports over domestic deliveries, especially if state media continues to promote mainly negative press and impact consumer demand. At the moment, Tesla is on track to see strengths from China for the winter, with exports the key driver, although BYD could retain the crown as Tesla's local deliveries have fallen from the summer months. With the geographic segment contributing an estimated $160 billion, possible market share stagnation through Q3 and Q4 as Shanghai focuses on exports over local deliveries (which could be offset by Model Y), competitive pressures heightening and negative press elevate downside risks through the remainder of the year.