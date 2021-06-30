landbysea/iStock via Getty Images

Despite increased efforts to diversify away from its core offshore oil and gas business, seismic data provider ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) or "ION" continues to suffer from the ongoing weakness experienced in its so-called "E&P Technology and Services" segment.

Despite a strong recovery in oil prices, total revenues for the first half of the year came in lower than expected by management and free cash flow was negative an eye-catching $32.7 million. With backlog down by more than 30% sequentially to just $14 million at the end of Q2, it's difficult to see the business turning around in the second half of the year.

On the Q2 conference call last month, management openly admitted to the issue:

However, our core seismic market is expected to remain challenging in the near term as energy company's capital discipline remains firmly in place with a priority on cash flow generation. The majority of spending today is tied to legacy projects and existing commitments with very limited discretionary funds.

Despite a successful debt restructuring in April, the weaker-than-expected H1 performance has resulted in another going concern warning being included in the company's most recent 10-Q:

While the Company completed the Restructuring Transactions and revenues in the second quarter improved sequentially, the timing of the market recovery remains uncertain and revenues for the first half of 2021 were lower than expected. These lower than planned revenues will have an impact on second half cash collections necessary to fund the Company's operations and meet its debt and other obligations. This raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for the next twelve months.

In fact, the company needs to raise additional capital to fund its operations and an estimated $7.5 million bond redemption including accrued interest in the second half of the year.

We will continue to explore additional funding opportunities through private or public equity transactions, debt financing or other capital sources such as the sale of non-strategic assets to meet our ongoing cash needs. In addition, we are implementing a significant cost reduction program, building on the over $40 million eliminated last year, in an effort to right-size our business. These additional cost initiatives are targeting between $15 million to $20 million of annualized savings through a combination of both short-term and long-term reductions. (...) Lastly, our plan to sell our 49% ownership interest in INOVA Geophysical Equipment Limited remains ongoing. (...) If we are unable to raise additional funds through equity issuances, further debt financing arrangements, sales of assets or through other means of preserving cash through cost reduction initiatives, the Company's liquidity and operations would be significantly impacted.

On July 8, ION filed a preliminary S-1 to offer 11 million shares and warrants to purchase an additional 16.5 million shares via Oppenheimer which has not yet been declared effective by the SEC.

The company also has the option to sell up to $10 million in common stock under its "At The Market Offering Agreement" with H.C. Wainwright & Co.

On the Q2 call, management stated its decision not to issue shares at current price levels but at some point going forward, the company won't have much of a choice anymore.

At June 30, 2021, total liquidity was $32.8 million, consisting of $26.7 million of unrestricted cash on hand and $6.1 million of remaining borrowing capacity under the company's credit facility.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the company repaid $0.4 million under the credit facility to avoid triggering a covenant testing event. With the credit facility effectively maxed out and limited unrestricted cash on hand, ION is likely to run out of funds in December when the above discussed bond maturity kicks in.

Clearly, something needs to happen over the next couple of weeks and raising additional equity appears to be the company's only short-term option at this point.

The review of strategic alternatives initiated last week will take time and is unlikely to result in a successful transaction anyway given the dismal state of the core business. At this point, interested parties would be far better off to wait for a bankruptcy filing to avoid dealing with ION's substantial debt.

With an aggregate $143 million in debt outstanding at the end of Q2 and limited tangible assets, it appears that equityholders will almost certainly end up being wiped out in a potential bankruptcy.

The company's stock has been volatile in recent months with last week's strategic review announcement causing a temporary spike to $2.12 on massive volume only to fall back into the $1.30 range in subsequent sessions where shares have been changing hands for the most part of this month.

Bottom Line

ION Geophysical's core business continues to suffer from key E&P customers' limited spending on seismic data acquisition with no real turnaround in sight.

The company has been burning cash at an alarming pace in H1 and with limited unrestricted cash on hand, the credit facility effectively maxed out and an approximately $7.5 million bond repayment due in December, ION needs to raise additional cash as soon as possible with selling more equity likely the only viable short-term option.

Admittedly, it's a tough call to short a volatile stock of a company with a $40 million market capitalization and a review of strategic alternatives ongoing, but I am willing to take the risk and used last week's spike to initiate a short position in the shares based on my expectations for either massive dilution or even an outright bankruptcy filing before the end of this year.

Speculative investors looking for a gamble might consider using one of the occasional spikes in the shares to enter a short position but current borrowing rates of 34% at Interactive Brokers make a longer-term bet against the stock appear difficult.

Given this issue, I decided to take a good chunk of my gains off the table this week but remain short some shares in case the company comes to market with a near-term equity offering.