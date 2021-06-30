PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Augmedix (OTCQX:AUGX) has filed to raise $40 million in an uplisting IPO to Nasdaq of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a platform for medical practitioner documentation.

AUGX’ revenue trajectory has likely been slowed by the 2020 pandemic period but the firm appears to be growing revenue at a faster rate of growth so far in 2021. However, its high operating losses are a concern.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Augmedix was founded to develop a SaaS-based platform that enables physicians and other care providers to electronically document their patient care activity with improved efficiency.

Management is headed by president and CEO Emmanuel Krakaris, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously CEO of Streetline and CFO of Command Audio Corporation.

Below is a brief overview video of a recent executive interview:

(Source)

The firm provides the ability for medical practitioners to use either their smartphone or Google Glass to communicate in real-time with its network of MDSs (medical data specialists) who observe the patient interaction (with patient approval) and take relevant notes for the physician and upload them to the electronic health record system.

Augmedix has received at least $88 million in equity investment from investors including DCM, McKesson Ventures, Redmile Group and Mark Thompkins.

Customer Acquisition

The firm uses its in-house direct sales force to sell its solutions to physician groups and health systems.

Management says its solutions have generated over 5 million medical notes for clients.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 33.1% 2020 26.7% 2019 25.4%

(Source)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 0.7 2020 0.5

(Source)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

AUGX’s most recent calculation was negative (55%) as of June 30, 2021, so the firm needs improvement for this metric, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 29% EBITDA % -85% Total -55%

(Source)

Average Revenue per Clinician for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $29,344.

The firm’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 120%, a good result.

The dollar-based net revenue retention rate metric measures how much additional revenue is generated over time from each cohort of customers, so that a figure over 100% means that the company is generating more revenue from the same customer cohort over time, indicating good product/market fit and efficient sales and marketing efforts.

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, as a proxy for the medical note market, the overall electronic health records [EHR] market was an estimated $26.8 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $36 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued government initiatives to increase the adoption of healthcare IT solutions to improve efficiencies and information sharing and analysis within the industry as it transitions to a value-based care model of healthcare delivery.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has served to delay and reduce new business bookings as client purchasing processes were slowed due to diverting focus to the pandemic crisis.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Nuance Communications

M-Model

IKS Healthcare

AQuity

Robin Healthcare

DeepScribe

Financial Performance

Augmedix’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Growing gross profit and gross margin

Increasing operating losses

Higher cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 9,963,000 29.5% 2020 $ 16,483,184 16.8% 2019 $ 14,107,681 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 4,537,000 55.9% 2020 $ 6,793,657 45.2% 2019 $ 4,679,227 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 45.54% 2020 41.22% 2019 33.17% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (8,439,000) -84.7% 2020 $ (13,692,345) -83.1% 2019 $ (16,742,709) -118.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (9,541,000) 2020 $ (15,603,716) 2019 $ (18,498,341) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (7,853,000) 2020 $ (14,398,853) 2019 $ (14,645,437) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of June 30, 2021, Augmedix had $16.4 million in cash and $27.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($14.3 million).

IPO Details

Augmedix intends to raise $40 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may vary.

The firm’s shares are currently quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol “AUGX”.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to fund increased investment in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative costs as the company increases its scale. While there are no acquisition opportunities currently being contemplated nor have we made an acquisition in the last three years, it is possible that an acquisition opportunity could arise that meets our strategic and financial internal return requirements. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is 'not a party to any material pending legal proceedings.'

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are William Blair, B. Riley, Benchmark and Lake Street.

Commentary

Augmedix is seeking to uplist to the Nasdaq to further scale its commercial operations.

The firm’s financials show increasing revenue and gross profit, but high operating losses for its revenue level and significant operating cash burn.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($14.3 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen markedly as revenue has grown; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate rose to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period.

AUGX’ dollar-based net revenue retention result of 120% is a solid performance but its Rule of 40 metric is in need of significant improvement.

The market opportunity for providing physician note-taking services is likely moderately large as physicians seek to increase their efficiency while reducing medical errors.

William Blair is the lead underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-months.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is that its revenue has been concentrated among a few large customers, with its three largest customers accounting for 59% of its revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.