CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) is active in the (Tech) healthcare sector and focuses on SaaS software. The company has been growing rapidly through M&A over the past few years but still trades at a P/S below 1. Based on the stellar growth and low valuation, I started a position in MTBC last year. After a year, the company's valuation is still very low, and I currently estimate it to be undervalued by approximately $20.06.

The company

MTBC was founded in 2000 as Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. by Mahmud Haq. In its early days, the company was focusing on providing transcriptions and manual medic billing. As of 2004, the company is offering a fully integrated suite of services. In 2014, the company went public, and since then, the company has grown rather quickly by pursuing an aggressive M&A strategy. Their focus on M&A led to 2 acquisitions in 2020 alone.

Now that we have a general idea about the history of the company, we will focus on what the company is like today. The company divides its services in 5 segments: Cloud-based Software, Technology-enabled Services, App Ecosystem, Additional Business Services, and On-demand Workforce.

However, for reporting revenue, they use a slightly different segmentation:

Healthcare IT, which consists of technology-enabled business solutions, professional services (such as implementation and advisory), printing and mailing services, and group purchasing services.

Medical practice management, which consists of medical practice management services (providing practices with personnel, administrative support, equipment among other things).

The largest part of the revenue comes from technology-enabled business solutions (over 80%), and this usually consists of the SaaS subscriptions in combination with revenue cycle management and related services.

How has the company been doing?

Now that we have a general idea of what the company is doing, we will look at how well they have been doing this. To start, we will look at the revenue growth over the past 5 years. MTBC has grown every year for the past 5 years, growing from $24.5 million in 2016 to $105.1 million at the end of 2020. This is a growth of 329% since 2016 or a CAGR of 43.9%.

One of the main reasons for this is that the company has been very active in the M&A department. Since 2014, the company has acquired 17 companies, with one of the largest being CareCloud in 2020. This boosts revenue, but initially also has an effect on the company’s margins.

After acquiring their targets, MTBC offshores a lot of the work to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This reduces the cost significantly, and after a few quarters, the acquired companies see expenses reduced by over 20%.

One way MTBC likes to finance their deals is through preferred shares (MTBCP). Over the past 5 years, the company has increased the preferred shares outstanding significantly, from approximately 294.6k million shares to over 5.5 million shares. The company pays an interest rate of 11% on the preferred shares, which means that the company increased its payout from 752.5k in 2016 to 13.8 million in 2020.

The preferred stocks have been addressed multiple times by analysts, and the company itself said the following about them:

And as mentioned, our preferred stock at this point is fully redeemable and it's been a great source of capital for us without having to sell shares at too lower price. Well, when the price is right, we might start selling common and we might start redeeming preferred, you never know.

This means that the company rather pays an 11% interest than to dilute current shareholders. This sounds quite generous, but at the same time, makes people wonder if this is the right move. One of the reasons why the company might not want to dilute shareholders is that Mahmud Haq, the founder and chairman of MTBC, owns over 30% of the shares outstanding, and by diluting shareholders, it would also dilute him. Nevertheless, insiders own 36.4% of the common shares outstanding and this usually means that their goals are aligned with other shareholders.

The last thing I like to look at is the debt level of the company. To do this, I like to compare MTBC to one of its bigger peers, Teladoc (TDOC). The reason for this is that it gives a general idea about the industry. Both MTBC and TDOC have a negative net debt/EBITDA, meaning their cash position is larger than their debt. And from this perspective, investors have nothing to worry about.

Risks

Additional acquisitions

In order to grow revenue, MTBC likes to acquire smaller competitors. This brings multiple risks in itself as the company could be subject to legal risks and customers of acquired companies could leave, which could lead to overpaying. The legal risks that could arise are related to creditors, customers and shareholders. As an example, CareCloud has been subject to a civil investigation since 2018, to determine if it was compliant with federal regulatory requirements.

In addition to the legal risk, there is also a chance that customers of the acquired company decide to leave CareCloud. In the past, CareCloud has already lost customers (as per the 2020 10-K) of acquired companies and this has led to a decrease in revenue.

Preferred shares

MTBC likes to use preferred shares as a way to raise capital for acquisitions. However, the company is paying 11% per year for the shares. So far, the company has been able to pay their preferred shares but this could change in the future. Furthermore, the company is allowed to have a total of 7 million preferred shares outstanding (of which around 5.5 million were issued at the end of 2020). This could significantly increase the cost it takes to service them.

Offshoring

After acquiring companies, it likes to offshore a lot of the work to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This has been very successful up until now, but it could change in the future. Sri Lanka and Pakistan aren't necessarily the safest countries in the world. Pakistan is ranked 150th (slightly above North Korea, Venezuela and Sudan) and Sri Lanka is ranked 95th (slightly above Benin, Tajikistan and Tunisia) on the Global Peace Index (the US ranks 122nd, which isn't great either). Furthermore, on the corruption index, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are ranked 124th and 94th, respectively (the US is ranked 25th), which also makes it riskier to do business in these countries.

Valuation

The last thing I'd like to discuss is the company's valuation. To determine the company's value, I'd like to look at the company's P/S ratio in comparison to a competitor. The P/S ratio is a common way to value growth stocks as they are, usually, yet to turn a profit. In the case of MTBC, I compare it with one of its largest peers: TDOC. The P/S ratio of MTBC has been below 1 for the majority of the past 5 years while TDOC has been trading in the high-single digits until the huge increase in 2020 (which has come down from recently).

One of the reasons why MTBC does not have the same multiple as TDOC is that TDOC's growth rates over the past 5 years have been higher than those of MTBC.

Another possible reason is the fact that MTBC is a small-cap and thus, in general, is more volatile than TDOC. Last but not least, MTBC comes with risks as described above under the risk header that TDOC does not have (it does have other risks). So what would be a good P/S ratio for MTBC? Should it be the 1 it has been trading for or should it be closer to that of TDOC? In my opinion, the P/S ratio of 1 is too low as the company has been growing rather rapidly with a CAGR of 43.9% since 2016. However, this is lower than that of TDOC (which trades at a P/S of 11). So that means our range should be between 1 and 11. After taking into account the growth rate and the risks discussed, I think that a range between a P/S between 3 and 6 is reasonable. If we would assume the most conservative estimation, which is a P/S of 3, the company should trade significantly higher than it is trading for right now. At the moment of writing, the price was $8.06 and the P/S ratio was approximately 0.86. This means that if we would assign a P/S ratio of 3, the shares should trade for a price of approximately $28.12 (or 248% higher than the price at the moment of writing).

Conclusion

MTBC is a wonderful company that has been growing revenue through a very good M&A strategy. During the past 5 years, revenue grew at a CAGR of 43.9% and the M&A strategy has contributed to this significantly as the company has acquired 17 companies since becoming public in 2014.

Obviously, the company does not come without risk. The company's M&A structure could lead to legal risk and acquired customers don't necessarily stay with MTBC. Furthermore, the preferred way of paying for these deals (with preferred stocks) is a very costly method, as the company pays an interest rate of 11% per year. Last but not least, the offshoring could also lead to problems as Pakistan and Sri Lanka aren't the safest countries in the world, and they are ranked amongst the most corrupt countries in the world.

The valuation of the company is also still very cheap and based on the P/S ratio of its bigger peer TDOC. Given the risks and the slightly lower growth rate, I estimate the fair value of MTBC to be around a P/S ratio of 3. This would mean that shares should trade at approximately $28.12.

Nevertheless, based on the company's growth prospects and cheap valuation, I currently rate the stock a buy.