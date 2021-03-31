Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), long one of the darlings of the market, has underperformed the S&P 500 by 16% over the last year. Does that mean there is a problem with the stock, or is the lagging share price a buying opportunity?

On the other hand, shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are on a tear, having bested the market by roughly the same percentage as AMZN has fallen behind over the last twelve months.

At times, the businesses of both companies intersect, particularly in the cloud. MSFT also has a strong position in online gaming, an arena into which Amazon recently tossed its hat.

Gaming and AR/VR also provide Microsoft with strong growth prospects. Amazon’s avenues for high growth lie in subscription services and advertising. The cloud is a sure source of growth for both firms.

Both companies have wide moat business segments that dominate a given industry and provide large, but low margin revenue streams. While this provides some safety in each investment, it presents a problem with investors seeking rapid growth.

The Strengths That Are Weaknesses

Microsoft Office and Office 365, growing at low-single-digit rates, account for 26% of the firm’s revenue. Office 365 is the cloud-based version of Microsoft Office and is available through a subscription. 365 now constitutes more than half of Office revenue.

Office provides as wide a moat as one can imagine. Consequently, it ensures a robust, near bulletproof revenue stream. The problem, if it can be called that, is that many investors view MSFT as a growth investment. While there are multiple positives associated with Office, it will not serve to drive the sort of growth associated with FANG stocks.

The same conundrum holds for Amazon’s e-commerce business. The following chart documents AMZN’s dominant position in US e-commerce.

Source: DazelInfo

Amazon’s share of the e-commerce pie is more than 50% larger than the next nine retailers combined. However, just as Office weighs on Microsoft’s growth rate, the share of revenue AMZN derives from e-commerce also inhibits Amazon’s growth.

With revenue of $114 billion last quarter, $98 billion flowed from retail sales. With an operating margin of 3.6%, that means a large percentage of the firm’s sales will not spur the profit growth needed for this gargantuan company.

Don’t misinterpret my meaning. eMarketer forecasts AMZN will tally $463.10 billion in e-commerce sales in 2022. That’s up from $299.285 billion in 2020. Microsoft’s Office products revenue will also continue to grow at a rapid pace. However, Office and e-commerce will not provide the growth for these stocks that investors seek.

One more consideration regarding Amazon’s growth prospects lies in the enormous capex the company is devoting to its logistics network. During the Q4 earnings call, management stated the company's logistics network increased by fifty percent in 2020.

There are plans to increase the number of delivery stations from 159 in 2019 to grow that number to 506 by year's end. All of this speaks to heavy capex spend for a business that provides low margins.

Microsoft’s Growth Targets

Fortune Business Insights forecasts the global cloud gaming market will post a CAGR of nearly 41%, with sales of $121.2 million in 2020 reaching $1.86 billion in 2028.

Microsoft is moving aggressively to gain a large share of that market as it moves from console-based gaming to cloud streaming gaming products. Game Pass, the company’s video game subscription service used with Xbox Cloud Gaming, reached 23 million subscribers in April, an increase of 8 million from a year ago.

Sarah Bond, Microsoft’s VP of Gaming, reported Game Pass subscribers spend 20% more money on gaming overall, devote 20% more of their time to playing games, play 30% more games, and play 40% more genres.

An example of the impact Game Pass has on the gaming community might be measured by the following excerpts from Game Rant. Game Rant “delivers content written by gamers for gamers with an emphasis on news, reviews, unique features, and interviews.”

The following is from a Game Rant piece that debuted in May.

It feels nearly impossible to discuss anything Game Pass-related without saying the phrase "it's the best deal in gaming."

From a Game Rant article published in August:

The number of subscription services that offer free, quality games to subscribers seems to be on the rise in recent years, but nothing has quite rivaled Xbox Game Pass. The subscription service is unmatched when measuring its monthly cost and weighing that with the sheer number of games available for subscribers.

A report by Forbes provided the following:

Tracking the growth of Xbox Game Pass over the past years is nothing short of eye-popping, and it seems pretty clear that Microsoft is going to be reaching some massive milestones soon enough here.

Forbes went on to predict Xbox Game Pass will tally 30 million subscribers in 2021, following the release of Halo Infinite.

To power its gaming offerings, Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, thereby increasing the number of video game studios in its portfolio from 15 to 23.

PlayStation Now, Sony’s answer to Xbox Game Pass, only had 3.2 million subscribers as of the end of FY 2020.

Microsoft’s cloud gaming platform, codenamed Project xCloud, has access to one of the largest networks of data centers on the globe. By reducing latency (time lag), Project xCloud provides an enhanced gaming experience. xCloud will eventually eliminate need for consoles and PCs by providing access to games through any device with a screen and internet connection,

Another arena in which Microsoft is making headway is in the Augmented Reality (AR) / Virtual Reality (VR) market. AR/VR is evolving from a sideshow designed to enhance gaming experiences to uses as far-ranging as training combat troops, and increasing production, safety levels, and enhancing training at manufacturing facilities.

Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 recently won a U.S. Army contract valued at up to $21.9 billion. The HoloLens devices will be used for training and in field operations. Because the contract spans a decade, the sums involved are not a game-changer for a business the size of Microsoft; however, it may be a potent of things to come.

Other examples of applications for HoloLens devices can be found in its use by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) to speed production and improve training for new staff. Airbus has identified 300 potential uses for HoloLens. The company claims the devices can increase worker productivity, cut manufacturing time by a third, and that design processes are up to 80% faster when using HoloLens.

Mixed reality can help us to increase quality, safety and security. The level of human error is significantly reduced, and in aerospace, increased quality is increased safety – and needless to say, security goes with that. Jean-Brice Dumont, executive VP of engineering at Airbus

Boeing (BA) reportedly uses HoloLens to fight wildfires.

With a wide range of practical uses, it should come as no surprise that the market for the technology is projected to grow at a rapid rate over the next half decade: one forecast has the AR/VR market reaching nearly $163 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 46% during that time period.

Clash Of The Titans

The chart below provides evidence that Microsoft is slowly but surely winning the war for the cloud.

Source: CloudHealth

Even so, AMZN appears to be maintaining its share, largely at the expense of almost every other competitor save Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Azure. What is important to note is that unlike revenue from e-commerce and Office, cloud provides wide margins as well as robust growth.

For Amazon, AWS recorded $14.8 billion in revenue last quarter and $4.2 billion in operating income. Amazon’s overall operating profit margin is 6.8%, while AWS has an operating profit margin of 28%.

Source: ParkMyCloud

Likewise, Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud EBIT margin is 36% compared to 25% for the personal computing segment, including devices and gaming.

Simply put, the cloud generates greater margins for both companies and is a guaranteed source of growth. A report by IDC forecasts this market will generate a CAGR of 28.8%, growing from $127.1 billion in 2021 to $338.3 billion in 2025.

Amazon’s Other Avenues Of Growth

Although AMZN does not break out its advertising, management has stated the Other category consists primarily of advertising revenue. The following chart provides a picture of the increase in Other revenue over the years.

During the Q4 2020 earnings call, CFO Brain Olsavsky noted growth in Other revenue of 41% in Q2, 49% in Q3, and 64% in Q4 “that is primarily advertising.”

AMZN dominates this space by a wide margin: with the company expected to bring in from $18 billion to $21 billion from that source this year, the next closest rival is Walmart (WMT) with an estimated $1.55 billion in revenue from e-commerce channel ads in 2021.

The chart below forecasts that market will more than double from 2020 through 2024.

Source: Insider Intelligence

Recent Developments

In the battle between the two for cloud superiority, Microsoft scored a coup when it hired Charlie Bell, heir apparent for Amazon’s head of AWS following Andy Jassy’s promotion to CEO. Bell served as senior VP of AWS for two decades before his departure.

Of course, AMZN struck its own blow against MSFT when the Department of Defense canceled the $10 billion JEDI cloud storage system contract. In a less prominent case, Microsoft filed a protest against a contract codenamed WildandStormy that was awarded to Amazon. Like JEDI, it too has a potential value of $10 billion.

Last July, Canalys reported total Cloud services infrastructure spending was up 36%. Outlays for cloud stood at $47B in the second quarter, with AWS accounting for 31% of that sum and Azure with 22% of the total.

In a little noted development, Amazon has thrown its hat into the cloud video gaming arena. Known as Luna Games, Amazon’s gaming platform was launched with 100 games, including Resident Evil 7, Panzer Dragoon, and A Plague Tale: Innocence. Luna will be based on AWS cloud and can be played using connected TVs as well as PC and Mac computers.

Amazon’s efforts took a blow when it axed what was to be its first big-budget video game. Early this month, the company announced it was ending development of Crucible, following negative reviews for the game after its launch in May.

The firm recently lured Alexandre Parizeau away from Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) to head the company’s Montreal studio.

Aside from its foray into gaming, AMZN also launched its own line of TVs. Ranging in size from 43 inches to 75 inches, and costing $370 to $1,100, the sets offer Ultra HD and Alexa connectivity. Those higher in price, the Omni series, will provide smart home integration that includes smart camera and Ring doorbell views, a smart home dashboard, and access to Zoom video calling.

Smart TVs are projected to garner 81% of total TV sales by 2024, while the smart TV market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 16% from 2018 through 2026. More importantly, Amazon’s move is seen by some as a challenge to Roku (ROKU), not only in terms of the streaming market but also in relation to competition for the US connected TV advertising.

The following excerpt from my article, Roku Stock Forecast: Can It Rebound Or Will August's Trend Continue?, provides insights into that market.

Ad impressions are defined as the number of times advertisements load on a screen. A recent study indicates Roku and Amazon lead the pack in terms of the number of total impressions. Furthermore, Amazon is growing impressions at a more rapid pace: Roku impressions increased 27% from Q1 while those of Amazon are up 49%. Furthermore, since Q4 2020, Roku's impression count is up 118% while Amazon’s surged 204%. Amazon also leads Roku in terms of the companies’ shares of the Streaming Media Player Market. As of early last year, AMZN held a 15.4% share, Roku had garnered 14.3% of the market, and Apple TV was in a not too distant third place with an 11% market share.

The next chart shows the potential revenue AMZN could harvest from connected TV ad spend.

Amazon is also turbocharging its streaming content with the recent deal to acquire MGM (OTC:MGMB). With a portfolio of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows, including the iconic James Bond, this also serves to strengthen Prime, which in turn buttresses Amazon’s e-commerce efforts.

This initiative will be allied with Amazon's exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football beginning in 2022, and the NFL Sunday Ticket programming package AMZN is currently attempting to corral.

I see gaming, Smart TVs, streaming, and Prime as creating a symbiotic relationship that could drive growth by serving to expand higher-margin businesses.

Last but perhaps not least, Amazon’s investment in Rivian Automotive (RIVN) may also pay off. Rivian registered last month for its IPO. If the company is successful in its target to raise $5 to $8 billion in the IPO, that could rank Rivian as the fourth largest IPO in the past decade.

Microsoft Stock Price

MSFT currently trades for $298.45 per share. The average 12-month price target of 32 analysts is $325.44. The price target of the 22 analysts that rated the stock since the last quarterly report is $337.35.

Microsoft has a P/E of 33.62x, and a forward P/E of 33.71x. The 5 year PEG ratios provided by Seeking Alpha Premium and Yahoo are 2.36x and 2.77x respectively.

Amazon Stock Price

AMZN currently trades for $3,363.46 per share. The average 12-month price target of 39 analysts is $4,172.05. The price target of the 17 analysts that rated the stock since the last quarterly report is $4201.41.

Amazon has a P/E of 58.26x, and a forward P/E of 63.51x. The 5 year PEG ratios provided by Seeking Alpha Premium and Yahoo are 1.88x and 1.49x respectively.

Analysts project an upside for MSFT stock of roughly 13% and give AMZN a projected valuation approximately 25% above the current share price. Combined with Amazon’s much lower PEG ratios, this leads me to evaluate the latter company as providing a better valuation.

Growth Prospects Quantified

The following chart uses data provided by Seeking Alpha Premium to compare and evaluate the growth rates of each company. Unless otherwise noted, all figures represent analysts' consensus revenue estimates for two fiscal years forward.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With the exception of growth in EBITDA, every metric indicates AMZN will experience a growth rate roughly twice that of MSFT. Of course, the data cannot be weighed without considering the current valuation metrics, and the P/E and forward P/E of MSFT are markedly lower than that of AMZN.

Is Amazon or Microsoft stock a better buy?

Both companies' core businesses provide a steady, wide-moat revenue stream. However, to justify current valuations, investors must evaluate each stock's growth prospects.

Once again, MSFT and AMZN have growth opportunities in multiple arenas. Microsoft’s gaming and AR/VR businesses appear to offer substantial growth. AMZN has strong growth prospects in advertising and streaming.

Both should experience long-term, robust growth in the cloud.

The next chart provides insight into the recent performance of each stock relative to most of the FANGs and the S&P 500.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I note AMZN stock has underperformed of late, and that its current P/E ratios are now roughly 50% below the stock’s five-year averages. Microsoft’s prevailing P/E ratios are around a quarter higher than its five-year averages.

When I weigh this, along with the consensus growth rates and price targets provided by analysts, as well as what I refer to as the “stock’s story” as presented in this article, I provide the following ratings:

I rate Microsoft as a HOLD.

I rate Amazon as a BUY.

I will add that I recently increased my AMZN position substantially.