RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) operates in the UCaaS industry, which boasts significant growth potential in the upcoming decade. The company successfully cooperates with thousands of partners to expand its operations. High retention rates and switching costs associated with the business model allow us to assume that the company has a highly loyal user base and is able to maintain and grow its market share. Our valuation analysis indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued, thus, we’ve assigned a Buy rating to the stock. The unified communications as a service (UCaaS) industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. It is expected to have a 25.3% CAGR in the 2021-2026 period. Analysts expect the industry to reach $140 billion by 2025, almost tripling its current level of $46 billion. The industry is also projected to reach 34% penetration in the US corporate world by 2023, almost doubling its 17% penetration level in 2018.

The UCaaS market offers quite a large package of services that causes corporations to migrate from on-premise telecom services towards UCaaS providers. UCaaS providers offer corporations video conferencing solutions and unified messaging opportunities, among other services. This added value pushes the traditional telecom industry downwards, as it is expected that the industry will decline by 7.9% annually until 2023. UCaaS services are used to increase the productivity of every industry. Healthcare providers are adopting UCaaS solutions, as doctors and nurses require access to all the information about their clients and need to keep this data confidential. Financial companies also need to adopt technology that will facilitate contact between employees and with clients and keep private data secure. Public service providers also require secure communication channels. Unified communications improve the productivity of public sector providers, as a combination of different communication channels (phone call, video call, messaging, etc.) enables employees to use an all-in-one platform across the entire working communication channel.

RingCentral generates the majority of its revenue (more than 90%) from RingCentral Office, which allows users to communicate using voice calls, messaging, video conferencing, etc. Due to the package of proposed solutions, RingCentral is rapidly grabbing market share from traditional PBX phone providers who lack this flexibility. The simplest example that illustrates the advantages of RingCentral’s products over traditional on-premise phone systems is evident in the work-from-home culture. When an employee decides to do their job from home, they cannot make and receive calls using the office number. However, the UCaaS model makes this possible from anywhere in the world. Currently, the UCaaS industry has only achieved 12 million PBX seats in the world, while traditional PBX providers hold about 450 million seats. RingCentral has claimed 2.5 - 3 million seats, which represents tremendous growth potential for the business.

The business records strong consumer loyalty results with a net monthly subscription dollar retention rate above 99%. The most important target markets for the company are mid-sized businesses and enterprises, where RingCentral records more than a 120% retention rate. The main reason for this high retention rate is the switching costs, which users may incur when switching UCaaS providers. For example, if a business decides to change its UCaaS provider, it disrupts communication channels and impedes the timely transfer of information, which can hurt business efficiency. This can also disappoint consumers, significantly harming business operations.

RingCentral is actively partnering with thousands of other businesses to expand its operations. Recently, the company announced its partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, as it launched its Rainbow Office service built on RingCentral Office. The new service is a combination of RingCentral's UCaaS technology and Alcatel's networking expertise. This partnership presents a unique opportunity to expand internationally, as Alcatel boasts more than 40 million users internationally. The new service is set to launch in 8 European countries: Germany, France, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Ireland. RingCentral has a strong strategic commitment to expanding its operations in Europe and has doubled its employee base in the continent over the last 18 months. RingCenter is also cooperating with Atos SE (OTCPK:AEXAF), Avaya (AVYA), and thousands of other telecom players, which, in combination, increase RingCentral’s potential end-user base to 180 million—significantly higher than its current user base of 2.5 - 3 million.

The rule of 40 says that the sum of a business’s growth rate and profitability margin should be higher than 40% to be qualified as a sound company. RingCentral’s 2-year CAGR was 33.1%, while its 2-year average EBITDA margin is -1.7%. The sum of these two rates is 31.4%, which is below the 40% threshold. The reason for the low rate is the low profitability margin However, RingCentral’s management has been able to successfully improve the margin in recent years. The company achieved gross profit improvement from 58.17% in 2011 to 72.66% in 2020. At the same time, its operating margin improved from -29.54% in 2012 to -7.01% in 2020.

RingCentral is one of the most undervalued stocks in the market when we compare its price to Wall Street's average target price of $407, which is 85% higher than the current market price. The company is covered by 24 analysts - 16 with a Strong Buy rating on the stock, six with a Buy rating, and only two with a Hold rating. None of the analysts has a bearish outlook on the stock.

Risks

Competition is a major threat for the business, as industry behemoths are grabbing market share in the UCaaS industry. Microsoft (MSFT) and Zoom (ZM) achieved 10% market share increase in 2020. These two companies attained almost 1 million additional subscribers each in 2020. RingCentral was able to keep its leading position in the industry and maintained its market share of 20%. Meanwhile, Cisco (CSCO) and 8x8 recorded market share losses. In 2020, the remote work experience pushed UCaaS demand up by 41%, offsetting market share losses for certain players. The industry is expected to see a double-digit growth rate, which will be beneficial for RingCentral. However, larger competitors possess enormous capital and can invest heavily in the development of innovative technologies. This can have harmful consequences for RingCentral’s business and lead to market share losses.

Due to the increased competition, RingCentral is urged to spend lots of cash on marketing and R&D. In 2020, marketing expenses comprised 53.7% of the company’s sales, while R&D made up 17.8%. This huge spending lowers the profitability of the business and results in a negative bottom line.

Valuation

We used the DCF model to calculate the stock’s intrinsic value... For the WACC calculation, we used a 60-month beta coefficient of 1.03, a risk-free rate of 1.34%, and an equity risk premium of 4.61%. As a result, our model yields a WACC of 5.9%.

In the past ten years, the company was able to generate a 30% revenue CAGR. For the next ten years, we project the business to grow in line with the total industry at a 25.3% CAGR. For the terminal growth rate, we assume a quite conservative rate of 2%. For the EBITDA margin in 2030, we assume a 30% level and expect the current EBITDA margin to climb to the 30% level gradually.

As a result, we arrive at an intrinsic value of $570.7. However, we adjust this value for expected shares outstanding growth. In the last five years, shares outstanding grew at a 4.8% CAGR. However, note that this is significantly lower than the 10-year CAGR of 15%. We expect the growth rate to be 3% in the upcoming 10-year period. Upon adjusting the intrinsic value, we arrive at a value of $424.6, which is 91.3% higher than the current stock price.

To calculate the potential growth rate for the next ten years, we estimate a Price to FCF ratio multiple of 30 in 2030. Upon adjusting the expected rate for shares outstanding growth, we arrive at an estimated annual return of 11.4%.

To build a scenario analysis table, we changed the expected growth rate and WACC. Given a 20% growth rate in the next ten years, we get an adjusted intrinsic value of $263.5, which is 18.7% higher than the current market price. This indicates that even in the case of losing market share and growing at a slower rate than the total industry, the stock is undervalued at its current price.

Conclusion

RingCentral operates in a fast-growing industry that is revolutionising the traditional PDX phone system. The company boasts a leading position in its industry and is currently cooperating with huge market players to expand its operations. Wall Street analysts have quite a bullish outlook on the stock, while the market understates its growth potential. We believe that the company can justify strong growth expectations and are, therefore, assigning a Buy rating to the stock. Our valuation model indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued. Thus, our price target for the stock is $424.6.