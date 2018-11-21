alzay/iStock via Getty Images

Jason Capul: Welcome to Let's talk ETFs. I'm your host Jason Capul, and I've been monitoring the investment space throughout my entire career. Here at Seeking Alpha, I'm an ETF strategist, and my role is to uncover and bring forward news and information to the investor community that is meaningful and actionable. Each week, a different guest and I will take an in-depth look at a particular aspect of the rapidly evolving exchange traded funds space, with a focus on how investors can best utilize ETFs to reach their investment goals.

For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the afternoon of September 13, 2021.

For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the afternoon of September 13, 2021. Joining Seeking Alpha today is our guest, Paul Kim, who's the Chief Executive Officer over at Simplify ETFs. Paul holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, as well as a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Dartmouth College.

Additionally, Paul is a CFA Charter Holder as well. And prior to Co-Founding Simplify, Paul was the Managing Director of ETF strategy at Principal Global Investors. He's also held roles at PIMCO, Willis Stein & Partners, Lazard as well as others. But Paul has spent the bulk of his career as a key innovator and architect in the ETF industry. And we're very excited to have him here to join us and discuss our topic around how the options exchange traded fund markets can be utilized inside of an individual's portfolio.

So without further introduction, I'd like to introduce our guest today, Paul Kim.

Paul Kim: Thanks, Jason. What a great intro. And I thank you for this opportunity.

JC: Absolutely. How's everything going over there today?

PK: We've been busy. We're growing very quickly, in terms of both people, in terms of assets and clients, and increasingly, the number of funds that we have listed. And so all of those things mean, we're constantly busy talking to and working with and learning from our clients. It's been a really, really fun ride so far.

JC: Great, I love to hear it. I'm glad that the ball's going in the right direction. So Paul, the way we usually like to kick things off and kind of start off the podcast, is to allow our audience to learn a little bit more about who we're speaking with. So I know I gave you a little bit of a brief introduction, but I think it's always a little better from the -- directly from the horse's mouth itself, kind of see if you could give us a little bit of a detailed introduction, I guess, to both yourself, Simplify ETFs, what you guys are all about your objectives and information kind of around that space.

PK: Sure. So Simplify is a SEC registered RIA. We only focus on ETFs. And our particular focus within ETFs because it's obviously very competitive and fairly mature market at this point, is in the realm of using options or quote-unquote, long volatility type strategies to enhance potential returns, to hedge against risks and just deliver very unique profiles of investment strategies. And so that's been sort of fun in building. It's essentially a FinTech startup.

And then, in terms of my background, this is my third. Simplify will be my third startup ETF platform. The first two were with very big branded asset managers. So my first job in the ETF industry was with PIMCO, really as an intern in '08 and right during the crisis. And then I joined full time after my MBA in '09. And it's been -- it was a fun ride about almost eight years, and really helped start PIMCO's ETF platform from ground zero, encompassing mostly fixed income ETFs, initially, some passive strategies, but mostly actively managed fixed income strategies, which were a novel innovation at the time, and continue to be a very small fraction of the market, but growing much faster than the broader market at this point.

But it was fun. It was fun having a startup experience within a very large established brand, and sort of navigating the dynamics of trying to matter to a big behemoth of organization and sort of marshal resources and things like that. So that was a great experience, culminating sort of halfway through in the launch of bond with Bill Gross, where we took the flagship strategy, his total return fund or strategy and brought it into ETF vehicle. And again, that was a very big sort of innovation at the time. And it was kind of surprising to see such a large flagship strategy being brought into the market.

So that was a great foundational experience, where I made a lot of relationships, learned the ropes of the industry, learned the challenges and the advantages of the ETF vehicle. And then I took that learning, I was hired by Principal in early 2015, and really mandated to build out an ETF platform for them, from again from scratch. And this one had a different sort of puzzle in that Principal was an established asset manager with a lot of assets and mandates across different vehicles. And unlike PIMCO, which was very particularly focused on fixed income, Principal was much more of a multi-asset, an asset allocation focused provider, probably a little less of a brand name, right versus PIMCO, which is super well-known in fixed income.

So challenging that and creating sort of an ETF platform that took advantage of again, the strength sort of made do with the relative weaknesses and took advantage of the respective distribution. Lo and behold, sort of five years into Principal, I, along with some of my co-founders thought of a really, really interesting development on the horizon. And specifically, I noticed that the ETF sort of vehicle was positioned to take advantage of a very important regulatory change in the regulation of derivatives.

The SEC came out in October of 2020 -- 2019, regulations around the use of derivatives. And it's been long proposed in the past, but the new rules took all registered investment companies, including ETFs, from a very limited use of derivatives into a much more flexible one. And I thought that would allow ETFs to essentially provide institutional caliber strategies, think private funds and hedge funds inside of the ETF wrapper. And so that's really what motivated this third platform that we're working on, is that sort of change. But bigger picture is democratizing and providing access for investors.

JC: Yeah, that's very interesting. It's obviously you have a kind of well engrossed background of just years and years of being in this space. And growing out and learning all the ins and outs of ETS, on multiple different layers. And it's interesting that you guys are using this technique with options layered into the ETFs, which is to some degree relatively new in the aspect of how it's being brought forward to the market. I was curious if you could elaborate, some of the reasonings behind that approach. How's it actually even done? And I guess, what are some of the pros and cons or maybe perhaps risk reward might be a better way to place it? What's that approach all about?

PK: So options are interesting, because they provide very, very unique exposures, right. So I think the ETF landscape has done very well providing vanilla market exposures as well as non-vanilla, right? It's your sector funds and thematic ETFs, for example. Options create the possibility of creating non-linear or custom payoffs. So if you have a broad range of potential returns from any portfolio, putting in options means you could put floors, you could put ceilings, you could transform, and move around the belly of the distribution. And really, for us, we're focused a lot on the tails in particular.

And so risk assets generally have a profile that looks like generally positive because you're compensated for taking risk. But at the same time, every once in a while, extreme markets kick in and you have the potential downside of that risk, right. You have a chance to lose a lot of money. And so options are interesting in that they create new ways of protecting portfolios from that downside, or trading off some of that upside return and protecting some of that downside. So it just creates another toolkit.

And in the ETF wrapper, it's particularly interesting because some of the common knocks against options are that hey, look, these are very -- they lack transparency in some forms, right? If they're embedded inside of a hedge fund, how do you know what someone is doing is what they claim they're doing, in an ETF portfolio. Some of the key disadvantages of options is the past complexity, sort of opaque use of them, and pricing, all of these things. And increasingly potentially even tax efficiency lend themselves well for the ETF vehicle.

So a couple of our strategies we have, I'll talk about simple one, our downside hedged S&P Strategy, ticker SPD. We basically take almost 100% exposure to the S&P 500. And we lay our -- layer on an option overlay. So we're buying puts, and the combination of equity plus puts creates basically a downside hedge strategy that the hedges can protect when markets sell off. In normal environments, the S&P 500 that it holds is expected to generate a positive return. And during sort of most years, you pay a little bit of insurance costs, and sort of suffer a drag on performance. But hopefully, the downside protection more than makes up for it over time and at least provide some sort of much needed diversification and risk mitigation when markets sell-off.

JC: Yeah, it's interesting, because I think obviously, one of the main cornerstones to investing, which I think everyone will agree on is it's all about risk management and how you manage your positions, depending on your portfolio, per se. And just looking at some of the ETFs that you guys have, some of them, I found to be pretty interesting. Obviously, they all, to some degree, manage risk. But with interest rates, you have another one, I believe that's around volatility, SVOL and PFIX. And it's just an interesting approach that you guys can use.

And I was hoping that you can maybe speak on behalf of a little bit of that space, specifically, in my opinion, I would I personally would love to hear about the volatility aspect to be protected against and what that kind of looks like. And I assume that most of the funds that you guys have follow a similar strategy options layered. And I'm just curious if there's anything different about them in terms of types of options -- or not types or amounts of options that you're using within a ETF and kind of just what that looks like?

PK: Sure. So how do we think about the use of options? Again you could have an infinite combination of these things, right. And that's a lot of customization and power. But on the other side, what you build matters a lot, right? So it's an open sandbox. Our core suite, three sort of SP 500 products, as well as our first NASDAQ 100 ETFs. And then increasingly, we'll have other betas. The core suite is really intended to give a relatively low tracking error, exposure to underlying betas. And then overlaying puts in our calls to sort of push around distributions, so manipulating sort of the tails.

PFIX is really interesting. It's our simplify interest rate, hedge ETF. And unlike all of our other ETFs, that primarily rely on listed options, PFIX really reaches into the sort of toolkit we've signed is does and these are agreements governing access to large derivatives providers, like the Goldmans and Morgan Stanleys of the world, and really access the part of the world that's been really only accessible by the largest hedge funds and asset managers, right, the PIMCOs of the largest hedge funds out there.

Certainly most retail investors as well as even high net worth investors are not able to access that part of the world. But why is that access interesting here, in the world of interest rate derivatives, the largest transactions and the most flexible coverage is actually in the OTC world where again, large corporations and asset managers sort of hedge interest rate risk or trade off fixed versus floating exposures. And so that sort of marketplace is inaccessible to the normal listed option. So yes, you could buy puts on treasury bond ETFs, but they don't go very far. They tend to be very expensive.

If you are able to access that OTC world, in our case, the world of swaptions, all of a sudden, you could get a very long term interest rate option. In our case, we're looking at the seven year right, so very distant in the future. Why? Because sometimes one wants to hedge the direction of a move, in this case, interest rates. We think there's a lot of reasons why interest rates will go up, but it's really hard to know when or why. And so if you wanted to hedge a long term problem, but not have to exactly get that timing right, a very long maturity option could be really interesting.

The price you pay though is they tend to be expensive. And so in this strategy, what makes it really, really interesting is that the cost of that insurance is heavily subsidized by writers of that insurance, in this case, international insurance companies that need to get some of this risk off their books. So it creates this really, really compelling long term interest rate hedge that really doesn't cost a lot of carry as it's called, i.e. the cost you pay for that insurance. And it packages this product that was again not accessible to your average investor inside of an ETF. And so now, any ETF user could access the OTC market and hedge their portfolios from interest rates, using a very convenient ETF wrapper.

And that's sort of the sort of DNA we're trying to get to right, provide institutional caliber, almost hedge fund like exposures, but in an accessible way, where RIAs and advisors and your, just generally do it yourself investor could start looking at these tools and get world class institutional caliber access.

JC: Interesting, because I feel like it's an area that's untapped to some degree. And I was actually going to ask you, are there any areas of the ETF market that options are maybe underutilized? Kind of what I'm driving at is, is there a sector or industry that options based ETFs might not even be available or are very limited? I know that you guys cover the FinTech area, the Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption, ETF, ticker VFIN. But are there obviously many other industries, sub sectors and gaps out there that can potentially be filled in the near future? And I was just kind of curious to see what that landscape looks like in your eyes.

PK: Yeah, so if you look at the current sort of use of options in the ETF world, the predominant two buckets are income, right call write type of strategies. That's where a lot of the assets are, and a lot of history is and selling options, i.e. selling some form of insurance is a very high income generating strategy. And you see yields often in the double digits for some of these type of strategies. And in a world where yields are so low, you can see why it's attractive.

On the other side, you see a lot of assets in hedge strategies, whether they're buffered strategies or sort of collard type strategies. And there these types of strategies have been around again, often decades in other vehicles like mutual funds or structured notes, and you're trading off some degree of certainty, i.e. bands of potential distributions, but you're paying for that by getting off and giving up meaningful upside or incurring a lot of cost.

So I think that type of sort of those two buckets still have room to run, right? They're generally only offered in some of the largest betas. You could see these types of strategies slowly rolling out to sectors and industries as well. So I think that could be ongoing. The third bucket is sort of where we specialize in and sort of, hey, let's try to really, really do what's not been done recently. Let's look at tail strategies, let's look at creative ways to not give up the upside, but try to meaningfully protect against sharp moves down.

So that combination of looking again, quote-unquote, towards the extremes or the tails of a distribution, I think that is very early innings. That's where we're really focused on and trying to build that kind of concept into portfolios, i.e., people care when they lose money a lot. So try to find a way to add more downside protection in. But people also need to keep up with inflation and their investment objectives. And it's getting increasingly hard to do. So last thing you want to do is give up too much of the upside. Right? So that combination, the sweet spot, we think there's a lot more to come there.

JC: Yeah, that balancing act of finding exactly what the investor is looking for, obviously, like you mentioned, to cover both ends. A question I did want to kind of run past you is, who do you believe are the right investors that should be considering option based ETFs as a part of their underlying strategy? I think that certain people might think that it's a more of an advanced investor, perhaps it doesn't have to be. And I was just kind of curious to understand a little bit of your take and insight on the types of individuals that might be in a position to look into it in more detail, learn a little bit more about it, how does it fit into the traditional portfolio? Is it supplemented, supplementative, additive, kind of curious around more of that?

PK: Sure. So it depends, again, on the sort of desired outcome, I think, if the investor's trying to optimize for income, right, that's often a very broad spectrum of investors, often retirees often very detail. I think, income generating strategies, using options continues to be bigger and growing part of that sort of toolkit. So I think that is more of your average investor, right, with advisors, again, optimizing for income.

The buffered strategy similarly, I think those have been much more of a retail/retiree play as well, because, hey, as you're getting closer, as a client is getting closer to retiring or just entered retirement, the last thing they could do is stomach a long cycle of a drawdown right. And so buffer strategies, again, exchange, much more certainty of downside protection, but give up a lot of the upside. And it makes sense in that context, right? You're more about protecting the nest egg, then trying to really swing for the fences.

The last bucket again, where we traffic, it's really thinking about what's the very quantitative and probabilistic view of the world? Are there ways to manipulate portfolios and distributions that again, diminish the probability of significant downside, maintain a reasonable probabilities of upside and embed some sort of potential option payoffs, that if things go just the right way, for a very modest cause, you have a lot of upside what's called asymmetric payoffs, like the building of portfolios, using those kind of sophisticated lenses of probabilities of risk premia, this is getting into the quad world, right of systematic hedge funds and sort of that sort of realm, which is still very, very minority of the sort of assets today, but a growing share.

And so I think that lens is also interesting. And we could play in all three buckets and have strategies that attract the end users in all three. But I think the third one is really where there's a lot of novelty and a lot of innovation going on.

JC: Yeah, it's interesting. It appears that it could fit for a lot of individuals. And I guess, maybe market education might be something that's just growing like you mentioned, in the space, overall, people are becoming more and more aware of this type of investment vehicle and how it can be introduced to their portfolio and advantages that they can take out of it. So it's kind of just with the course of time, it'll become more and more prevalent to each individual, depending on their overall situation.

PK: Yeah, especially if it's in a very transparent vehicle, like an ETF, it's going to have price history, it's going to have portfolio disclosure. Education is a little easier, right, when you know what a portfolio comprises than it is when you have sort of a black box where you get sort of quarterly statements, right. And so I think that's part of the opportunity. It also keeps away a lot of sort of providers who value that sort of disclosure, sort of protection. But our perspective is we're embracing the transparency of ETFs. We're providing access and democratizing it.

So we, we love sort of showing our portfolios and our approaches, and we get comments back from our clients as well. And so we're constantly trying to iterate and improve.

JC: Yeah, absolutely. And you guys kind of are on that frontier of kind of bringing this to market to some level. And I was just going to ask you what sort of response have you seen from the market participants out there? Not I guess only just around Simplify ETFs, but also kind of the idea of options and ETFs marketplace as a whole. I know, you guys are relatively new, launched back in 2020. But what sort of receptions you know, been like that out there for the market? And is there I guess you could say longer term trends that you could see down the road in that five year span. Not -- obviously you don't have a crystal ball in front of you, but you could kind of get a feel for what might be the future.

PK: Yeah, and that's -- in some cases, necessity is the mother of invention, right? And so we have these big portfolio problems, where there are again, elevated and almost your nosebleed valuations and concerns around sort of the sustainability of these prices, on one hand, low bond yields and sort of inability to hedge and protect portfolios, low yields and incomes. So how do people sort of take care of themselves and their increasing cost of living, right?

All these things are these big problems and your regular vanilla asset classes are part of that problem right there. The definition of low yields means high bond prices, the definition of high valuations means high prices and stocks. And so options create an opportunity to do something about these portfolio problems in interesting ways. And I think that's generated a lot of interest. And we're certainly seeing that when we talk to our clients, it starts with that problem.

And we help sort of address the big ones on the table. And we'll work our way through as many problems as we can thoughtfully. But big picture, I think options are benefiting from a lot of trends, not just these big problems and needing a solution there. But the stigma around derivatives and options has largely gone away. The financial crisis is very distant in the rear view, a lot of these options are listed and have no counterparty risk as an exchange listed, sort of exposure. And so that helps a lot. And the transparency of pricing and volumes available, online all help.

And then beyond that, I think demographically, if you look at the sort of younger generations, they've latched on to the upside potential right. There, certainly the Robin Hood crowd has been known to trade a lot of options, single stock options and have embraced whether they know it or not upside convexity in these specific trades. And once that sort of stigma moves towards comfort, and I think it is largely comfort at this point. I think we've seen that demand trend grow. And we've seen it particularly single stock options, increase the 2x to 5x of sort of pre-periods on sort of outstanding contracts, continue see the growth across all types of the rumors trading, especially in listed options. And asset managers are starting to use them again, for income, for hedging. So I think the growing sort of use and liquidity and comfort with options bodes well. In the grand scheme of things, it's still very small exposures relative to you know, vanilla stocks or bonds. And I think there's a lot of room to grow.

JC: That's great. And, yeah, I mean, I guess with the growing aspect of like you mentioned, the Robin Hood trader and becoming more mainstream to some level, it's an alternative that once things catch on, they can tend to be exposed and blown up on a shorter time than traditionally in the past. Which is great to hear. And I know that we are coming a little bit to the tail end of this podcast.

I did want to kind of give you a little bit of an opportunity to kind of give you the last word to our audience, I know that we obviously spoke about a couple of different funds that you guys have and around the option space, but I wasn't sure if there's anything that we didn't perhaps cover. If there was something that you wanted to outline. And also obviously, where individuals can possibly connect with you, learn more about Simplify ETFs and some of the funds that you guys have to offer.

PK: Sure, our website first is simplify.us and certainly all of our ETFs are listed there. And many of my colleagues are sort of known thought leaders, right? Think of your Michael Greens, Harley Bassmans and then increasingly others on our team have sort of this sort of social reach, which has been great, because it's a way to sort of start conversations and also just attract a lot more sort of core followers or kind of fans who spreading the awareness. And giving a lot of feedback as well.

I think, in terms of last words, I think we're very, very early innings, not just as a company, but I think as an industry, the ETS have a long way to go. And I think generationally, that preference is only growing over time. And so we just want to carve out a really thoughtful part of that market. Our brand is very much working with advisors. Although our name is Simplify, some of our strategies aren't off the cuff, simple, right? And so I think we try we strive for simplicity, but simple enough, right? And often these type of strategies, simple enough is still a pretty high bar.

But what we are doing is bringing, again, very unique tools and exposures for advisors that they just haven't had access to before and not just to provide access but to deliver meaningful access that helps their business. And so I think that's what we're trying to do is create ways to generate more attractive risk reward combinations really focused on the downside. And then as a firm not giving up to the upside, because that upside is what's going to keep up with inflation and keep up with the increasing investment needs of our clients.

JC: Awesome. Yeah. And I love it bringing a new avenue I guess to the market, in terms of exploiting the options market in the ETF world and wrapping it all together and finding new overlapping opportunities that maybe weren't previously known by individuals out there. And again, obviously want to thank you, Paul, for joining us.

Again it's Paul Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Simplify ETFs for joining us today on the Let's Talk ETFs podcast. His insights on the option based ETFs have been great and we appreciate all the knowledge you were able to share with us today. But until next time, this is your host Jason Capul signing off.

For disclosure purposes. Jason Capul is not long any ETS discussed. Paul Kim is long all ETFs discussed on this podcast.