8vFanI/iStock via Getty Images

Business Development Companies offer high-yield access to privately-held and venture capital-backed companies, a part of the market otherwise unavailable to most retail investors.

Houston-based Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) is an internally-managed BDC which specializes in equity capital to lower middle market - LMM companies, with revenue between $10-$150M, and EBITDA between $3-$20M. It was founded in 2007.

It's one of the largest BDCs with a $2.8B market cap. It has $4.9B in capital under management, with $3.8B internal, and $1.1B in advising other companies.

MAIN also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one-stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Its third area is private loans: First lien, senior secured debt investments in privately-held companies originated through strategic relationships with other investment funds.

MAN also has two small business funds, SBIC's organized in 2002 and 2016, which provide access to 10-year, low-cost, fixed-rate government-backed leverage:

(MAIN site)

MAIN's investments are dominated by refinancings, at 46%, and leveraged and management buyouts, at 40%. It also has 11% in acquisitions, and 3% in growth capital:

As of 6/30/21, MAIN had investments in 177 portfolio companies, spanning across more than 50 industries.

Its largest industry is Aerospace & Defense, at 9%, followed by Healthcare Providers & Services, at 8%, Internet Software & Services, at 7%, and Communications Equipment, at 6%. Telecom Services, Specialty Retail, IT Services, and Machinery each form 5% of the total portfolio:

(MAIN site)

Lower Middle Market:

MAIN's LMM investments are 99% 1st Lien, while its equity investments fall into three rungs of percentage ownership, with 25 - 49.9% at 40%, 50% or more at 32%, and 1 - 24.9% at 28%. This is a big market, with 175,000-plus domestic LMM businesses, which management feels are underserved by the capital markets.

(MAIN site)

MAIN's LMM debt investments are primarily for five years, with 91% of them earning 10% or more. 16% of its coupons earn 13%, its highest rate, with 29% of them earning 12% interest, while 36% of its coupons have a current floating average rate of 10.3%:

(MAIN site)

Private Loan:

Its private loan investments are dominated by leveraged and management buyouts, at 45%, followed by recapitalization and refis, at 38%, acquisitions, at 15%, and growth capital, at 2%. It has 69 investments, with a fair value at $864M, and an average investment size of $12.8M. In total, 97% of its private loan debt portfolio is first lien term debt, and 94% of private loan portfolio is secured debt.

94% of MAIN's private loan debt investments bear interest at floating rates. This debt yields an average of 8.4%, with a ~550 basis point net cash interest margin vs “matched” floating rate on MAIN's credit facility.

(MAIN site)

Middle Market:

MAIN had 39 Middle Market investments, worth $434.7M at fair value, comprising 15% of its total portfolio, as of 6/30/21. The average investment size was $12.1M, less than 1% of MAIN's total portfolio. 97% of the Middle Market debt portfolio is first lien term debt, while 94% of it is secured.

95% of MAIN's Middle Market debt investments bear interest at floating rates, with an overall yield of 7.7%, and a 475 basis point spread vs. the matched floating rate on MAIN's credit facility.

Non-Accruals:

As of June 30, 2021, MAIN had nine investments on non-accrual status, which comprised ~1.2% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and ~3.9% at cost.

Earnings:

Like many other companies, MAIN had a sub-par 2020, with declines in total, net and distributable net investment income, NII/share, and a -6.5% drop in NAV/share vs. 2019.

However, earnings have rebounded strongly in Q1-2 2021, with total Investment Income up 20%, NII up 21%, DNII up 18.7%, and NAV/share up 12.3%.

Q2 '21's ending Net asset value of $23.42/share rose $0.77/share, or 3.4%, vs. $22.65/share in Q1 '21, and $1.07/share, or 4.8%, vs. $22.35/share at the end of Q4 2020.

Net investment income and distributable net investment income on a per share basis for Q2 2021 both increased $0.14/share vs. Q2 2020, to $0.62/ share and $0.66/share, respectively.

MAIN's trailing DNII/share of $2.41 looks poised to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021. Its long-term portfolio growth since its IPO is huge, growing 28X, from $106M in 2007, to $2.97B as of 6/30/21:

(MAIN site)

New Business In Q2 '21:

MAIN completed $26M in total lower middle market portfolio investments, which after aggregate repayments of debt principal and return of invested equity capital from several LMM portfolio investments resulted in a net decrease of $36.9M in total LMM portfolio investments.

It completed $198M in total private loan portfolio investments, which after aggregate repayments of debt principal and exits of equity investments from several private loan portfolio investments resulted in a net increase of $104.7M in total private loan portfolio investments.

MAIN had a net increase of $17.3 million in middle market portfolio investments in Q2 '21.

MAIN exited a portfolio company equity investment in American Trailer Rental Group, realizing a gain of $17M, resulting in a total internal rate of return of 28.1% and 1.7 times money invested.

Dividends:

In August, management raised the monthly payout from $.205 to $.21, and announced the ex-dividend and pay dates for its next three distributions. At its 9/22/21 $41.48 closing price, MAIN yields 6.08%.

It goes ex-dividend next week, on 9/28/21:

Management uses DNII - distributable net investment income - as its dividend sustainability metric. DNII dividend coverage declined to .85X in Q2 '20, as the lockdowns hit the economy, and slipped further to .81X in Q3'20, before rebounding to a much healthier 1.02X in Q4 '20, and 1.01X in Q1 '21, and 1.07X in Q2 '21.

The trailing DNII/dividend coverage rate is a sub-par .98X, but that should improve back to 1X-plus with MAIN's Q3 '21 earnings, for which management gave guidance for $.65/share:

MAIN has had NAV growth of $10.57/share (or 82%) since 2007, growing from $12.85 at Dec. 31, 2007, to $23.42 at June 30, 2021, in addition to paying out $32.075/share in total dividends.

(MAIN site)

Profitability and Leverage:

MAIN's ROE and ROA both improved in Q2 '21, while remaining below BDC industry averages, while its EBIT Margin of 84.15% remained above average. Total debt/NAV leverage was roughly flat, but more conservative than the BDC industry average of 1.11X. EBIT/interest coverage improved, to 3.85X, well above the 3.15X industry average.

Debt and Liquidity:

MAIN has strong access to the capital markets through its investment grade rating of BBB-/Stable from Standard & Poor’s Rating Services. It also has SBIC debenture regulatory financing capacity of $350M, the maximum amount permitted under current SBA regulations.

MAIN enhanced its liquidity in Q1 '21, via issuing $300M of investment grade notes in January 2021 that bear interest at a rate of 3.00%/year.

As of June 30, 2021, MAIN had aggregate liquidity of $772.8M, including $58.8M in cash and cash equivalents, $686M of unused capacity under its revolving credit facility, and $28M of remaining Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") debenture capacity.

MAIN's first debt maturity is in 2022, with $185M due, followed by $16M due on SBIC debentures in 2023. Its much larger maturities come in 2024, which should give management plenty of time to refinance.

(MAIN site)

Valuations:

MAIN is one of the premier BDCs, and its valuations give you a clear picture of how strongly income investors favor this company.

MAIN is enjoying a 77% premium to NAV/Share, vs. an average premium of 6% for the BDC industry. Its price/sales and price/NII also are much higher than BDC averages, while its EV/EBIT of 20.19 enjoys a more modest premium vs. the BDC average of 17.98:

Looking back over the past 10 years shows that MAIN has normally enjoyed premium P/book values, except during the March 2020 COVID Crash, when it briefly went below 1X. Overall, its P/book has generally ranged from ~1.2X up to ~1.8X:

MAIN has outperformed the BDC industry, and the broader financials sector so far in 2021 but has trailed them over the past year. It has outperformed the S&P over the past year and in 2021.

MAIN is a very strong BDC, enjoying great support from investors. The question is, should you buy it at its 77% premium to NAV? Looking at the previous 10-year chart shows that buyers who were able to buy MAIN at lower premiums to NAV, at 40% or lower, have done well on a price basis. Meanwhile, they've collected steady monthly dividends.

We remain neutral on MAIN for the present, and will wait for the next market pullback, which could offer a much cheaper premium, hopefully below 40%.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.