Introduction

We review our investment case on Swedish Match AB (OTCPK:SWMAY) (referred here as "SWMA") after recent news on spinning off its U.S. Cigars business and the FDA acting against e-vapor through the Premarket Tobacco Application ("PMTA") process.

We initiated our Buy rating on SWMA in September 2020, and have reiterated it regularly since. In the year since our initiation, SWMA stock has returned 14.3% (in SEK, including dividends), including 29.7% year-to-date. Measured in U.S. dollars, year-to-date SWMA shares have performed roughly in line with Altria (MO) (Buy-rated) but behind Philip Morris (PM) (Buy-rated):

We view the latest developments as supportive of SWMA's key ZYN nicotine pouch business. Our updated forecasts show a total return of 54% (14.5% annualized) by 2024 year-end. The current Dividend Yield is 1.8%.

Buy Case Recap

Swedish Match is a Sweden-listed tobacco company that has a $14.8bn market capitalization and currently generates nearly two thirds of its EBIT in the U.S.

More than 70% of its current EBIT is from Smokefree products, including both traditional oral tobacco (moist snuff, snus and chewing tobacco) and modern nicotine pouches; another 25% is from its U.S. Cigars business:

SWMA Revenue & EBIT by Segment (2020) Source: SWMA results release (Q4 2020).

Our investment case on Swedish Match has been focused on its ZYN nicotine pouches, which are growing rapidly in the U.S. and elsewhere, with the rest of its businesses maintaining steady growth. In our last update in July, we pointed out how we believe U.S. ZYN sales growth will help EPS nearly double from 2019-24.

Spinning Off the U.S. Cigars Business

SWMA announced on September 14 that it will spin off U.S. Cigars as a "stand-alone company". The plan is for a "listing on a major U.S. securities" exchange", and for this to be completed during H2 2022 "at the earliest".

SWMA described the reasons for the separation as follows:

To focus SWMA on smokefree products "in line with societal trends"

To provide "even greater focus" on modern oral tobacco

To allow the cigars business "a broader scope of growth opportunities" and "to optimise its operational set-up and capital structure"

Specifically, CEO Lars Dahlgren predicts that U.S. Cigars will be able to carry more debt on its own, with proceeds returned to SWMA shareholders:

"We expect that the new stand-alone cigar business, with its strong cash flow profile, could be capitalized at a higher level of leverage than has been the case for Swedish Match historically, which would create the opportunity for Swedish Match to use financing proceeds upon separation to further enhance shareholder returns." Lars Dahlgren, SWMA CEO (SWMA press release)

We view the separation as positive, in particular in creating a smokefree SWMA that will be even more ESG-friendly and merit higher valuation multiples.

U.S. Cigars Business Overview

SWMA's U.S. Cigars segment is a resilient business with strong growth.

It generated $493m (SEK $4.53bn) of sales and $195m (SEK 1.80bn) of EBIT in 2020. Volume has been growing at double-digits, except during supply chain disruptions (shortage of cigar wrappers in 2018-19, and COVID-related plant shutdowns in H1 2020). As is characteristic for tobacco businesses, sales growth typically exceeds volume growth due to price/mix, and EBIT growth typically exceeds sales growth due to operational leverage:

SWMA U.S. Cigars Volumes, Sales & EBIT NB. Financials not separately disclosed before 2019. Source: SWMA company filings.

Volume growth in the U.S. cigars industry has been structural and long-term, with a CAGR of 8% during 2011-17 (before the wrappers shortage):

SWMA U.S. Cigars is a mass market cigars business, with a 22% share of the industry by volume. Compared to the industry, it has a larger (45%) mix in the fast-growing natural leaf segment, where it has a 35% share:

SWMA U.S. Cigars Market Share & Volume Mix Source: SWMA results presentations.

"Slightly less than 50%" of SWMA's business is in flavoured products (as of Q1 2021 earnings call), and the FDA has announced in April 2021 a plan to ban these. However, we believe the consequences of this will be manageable - SWMA has a broad portfolio overall, the faster-growing natural leaf varieties are less reliant on flavours, and any ban would take time to enact.

With its resilience and strong growth, we believe SWMA U.S. Cigars deserves solid valuation multiples and can easily borrow at low rates.

Comparable Companies & Transactions

There are some comparable listed companies and precedent transactions, though they are of smaller and/or lower-quality businesses.

Turning Point Brands (TPB), a U.S. seller of rolling papers, cigar wraps, chewing tobacco, snuff and alternative products, has an Enterprise Value of $1.18bn (including Net Debt of $272m). With sales of $405m and Adjusted EBIT of $85m in 2020, TPB is trading at an EV / 2020 EBIT multiple of 13.9x.

However, we believe that SWMA U.S. Cigars deserves a higher multiple because it is a higher-quality business, with its branded cigars more defensible than TPB's cigar wraps and having stronger long-term potential than TPB's chewing tobacco and snuff. SWMA U.S. Cigars is also 2.3x the size of TPB (by EBIT), so its stock will have a larger market capitalization and more liquidity.

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) agreed to sell its Premiums Cigars business in April 2020 for €1.225bn, representing an EV / FY19 EBITDA multiple of 11.8x. (This implies an EBITDA of €104m, or $122m.) Assuming the same EBITDA/EBIT ratio as SWMA U.S. Cigars, this implies an EV / EBIT of 12.8x. However, we believe that SWMA U.S. Cigars deserves a higher multiple because premium cigars have much lower growth than mass market cigars (a business which Imperial Brands kept), and Imperial Brand's asset was also lower-quality. It is also about 40% smaller than SWMA U.S. Cigars in EBIT terms.

For SWMA U.S. Cigars, we believe the ideal outcome would in fact a sale to a strategic buyer or a buyout by private equity.

Among strategic buyers, Altria and Imperial Brands are likely precluded by anti-trust issues, and British American Tobacco (BTI) is still trying to deleverage, but Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) is a possibility - it currently sells filtered cigars and pipe tobacco in the U.S. under brands such as Prime Time and Gold Rush. There are also private companies that have low public profiles.

Japan Tobacco U.S. Cigar and Pipe tobacco Brands Source: Japan Tobacco website.

A leveraged buyout by private equity could also make sense, because it would allow more debt and thus enhanced equity returns.

SWMA has stated that a final decision has yet to be taken, and the targeted completion date after H2 2022 leaves plenty of time for buyers to emerge.

Illustrative Spin-Off Valuation

Our illustrative valuation analysis shows that the U.S. Cigars spin-off could increase the value of each SWMA share by 5% to SEK 85.30.

The key constituents and their per-share values include:

SEK 65.44 in New SWMA , which loses the current EBITDA and EBIT contribution from U.S. Cigars, but keeps all of the existing debt. Net Debt / EBITDA would be a manageable 2.3x. We believe New SWMA deserves a P/E of 25.0x, an uplift from the current 22.3x because of its smokefree nature and higher-quality earnings

, which loses the current EBITDA and EBIT contribution from U.S. Cigars, but keeps all of the existing debt. Net Debt / EBITDA would be a manageable 2.3x. We believe New SWMA deserves a P/E of 25.0x, an uplift from the current 22.3x because of its smokefree nature and higher-quality earnings SEK 15.22 in U.S. Cigars SpinCo , which is levered to 3.5x Net Debt / EBITDA (or SEK 7.29bn) (in line with what British American Tobacco had) and cost of debt of 3.7% (in line with what Imperial Brands has). The equity trades on a P/E of 18.0x, which implies an EV / EBIT of 15.6x, compared to 13-14x for TPB and Imperial Brands premium cigars

, which is levered to 3.5x Net Debt / EBITDA (or SEK 7.29bn) (in line with what British American Tobacco had) and cost of debt of 3.7% (in line with what Imperial Brands has). The equity trades on a P/E of 18.0x, which implies an EV / EBIT of 15.6x, compared to 13-14x for TPB and Imperial Brands premium cigars SEK 4.63 in New Cash for SWMA, the cash from the new borrowings at U.S. Cigars SpinCo, returned to SWMA shareholders

SWMA Illustrative Sum-Of-The-Parts NB. LTM financials as of Q2 2021. Net Income adjusted to exclude SEK300m settlement gain. Source: SWMA company filings, Librarian Capital estimates.

The post-separation per-share value of SEK 85.30 is the equivalent of 23.4x adjusted last-twelve-month ("LTM") EPS. As we get closer to the actual separation date, both the P&L and the share values will become larger, but the valuation multiples and percentage uplift should remain similar.

The key assumptions are P/E multiples for New SWMA and U.S. Cigars SpinCo, and the table below show the different share price uplift on different multiples:

SWMA Share Price Uplift vs. Post-Separation P/E Multiples

If New SWMA trades at 27.5x and U.S. Cigars SpinCo trades at 20.0x, then the share price uplift would exceed 15%. Conversely, if New SWMA trades at 24.0x and U.S. Cigar SpinCo trades at 17.0x, then the uplift will be just 0.8%.

FDA Acting Against E-Vapor In PMTAs

Separately, in early September, the FDA has taken action against a larger number of e-vapor companies through the PMTA process.

To recap, every new tobacco product in the U.S. has to seek FDA approval by filing a PMTA, and existing e-vapor products were given a deadline of September 2020 to file their applications. A total of 6.5m have been filed by more than 500 companies before the deadline.

The FDA started releasing the results of its review in August, issuing Marketing Denial Orders ("MDO") for 55,000 flavoured e-vapor products, as well as rejecting 4.5m applications from a single e-vapor company (JD Nova) through a Refuse to File letter. Further rejections continued in September, including a MDO to Turning Points Brand for "certain" of its e-vapor products. (FDA's decision on larger brands like Juul and Vuse remain pending.)

We view these actions against e-vapor as positive for SWMA's ZYN nicotine pouches. While about half of new ZYN users are former traditional oral tobacco users, the other half have been from a mixture of sources, including former smokers and former e-vapor users. E-vapor was 5.5% of the U.S. nicotine market in 2019 and likely remains multiple times larger than modern oral tobacco (now estimated to be 2% of the U.S. nicotine market):

U.S. Nicotine Industry Value by Category (2019) Source: BAT results presentation (H1 2020).

Any setbacks in U.S. e-vapor will likely mean more growth for ZYN, as it may attract more current smokers and e-vapor users.

Valuation - Is Swedish Match Stock Cheap?

At SEK 81.20, relative to 2020 earnings, Swedish Match stock is trading at a 24.7x P/E and a 3.4% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; relative to LTM earnings, it is at a 22.3x P/E and a 3.6% FCF Yield:

SWMA Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation (2017-20) Source: SWMA company filings.

The dividend yield is 1.8%, with an annual dividend of SEK 15.0 per share (raised 20% year-on-year).

Swedish Match Stock Forecasts

We incorporate our spin-off analysis above by using its post-separation blended P/E of 23.4x. We believe this is the best approach while the timing and nature of the separation remains uncertain; it also roughly corresponds to a shareholder keeping both New SWMA and SpinCo shares.

We keep our P&L estimates unchanged from our last update:

2021 Net Income growth of 12.5%, slowing from H1's 21.7%

2022 Net Income growth of 10.0%

2023 Net Income growth of 8.5%

2024 Net Income growth of 7.5%

Share count to be reduced by 2% a year

Dividend payout ratio of 50% in 2021, and 60% thereafter

2024 year-end P/E of 23.4x (was 22.5x)

Illustrative SWMA Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at SEK 81.20, we expect an exit price of SEK 118 and a total return of 54% (14.5% annualized) by 2024 year end, in under 3.5 years.

Is Swedish Match Stock a Buy? Conclusion

Recent news on the U.S. Cigars spin-off and the FDA acting against e-vapor are both positive for our investment case.

We believe the separation will increase its per-share value by 5%.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Swedish Match stock.

