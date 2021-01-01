John Li/Getty Images News

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) has made a huge business overhaul over the past few years and now has a unique profile among European insurers, but its premium valuation already reflects this and investors should wait for a pullback to enter into this growth pick.

Company Overview

Prudential plc is an international financial services group based in the U.K, but its business is well diversified geographically and it has broad exposure to Asia and some African countries beyond its domestic market.

It has a market capitalization of about $48 billion and trades on the New York Stock Exchange through its ADR program. Its closest competitors are other large European insurance companies, such as Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) or Aviva (AV), and AIA Group (OTCPK:AAGIY) which is an insurance company with exposure to several Asian countries.

Since my previous article on this company, a few years ago, Prudential has made significant changes to its business profile and has demerged M&G, its asset management unit, and more recently spun-off its Jackson National Life Insurance Company (U.S. operations) to shareholders.

This streamlined Prudential to the Life and Pensions segment, being heavily exposed to Asian markets, providing it with a unique investment profile within the European insurance sector. Even though the company is still headquartered in the U.K., its business is exclusively exposed to Asia and Africa, being well-diversified by country and type of product.

Source: Prudential.

Growth

Prudential is nowadays present in the savings, health & protection products and services in several growth markets, including China, Singapore, and Indonesia being well-positioned to benefit from aging population and the rise of the middle-class across Asia.

Following the separation of the asset management unit and its U.S. operations, Prudential’s main business is now health and savings in Asia, even though it also has some exposure to Africa. This means that Prudential has much better growth prospects over the long term compared to most European insurance companies, which rely much more in mature markets that offer rather limited growth prospects in the next few years.

Its growth history is quite good, given that the value of new business and operating profit has grown consistently over the past decade, a trend that is not expected to reverse soon. Indeed, over the past decade, its operating profit in Asia increased at a compounded annual growth rate of 18%, showing that this geography was clearly its growth engine.

Source: Prudential.

Going forward, Prudential has very good growth prospects given that it is now present only in growing markets, being a fantastic backdrop for its operations.

The company has nowadays about 17 million customers and is targeting about 50 million customers by 2025, which is an ambitious target. To achieve this, Prudential is targeting products for all customer segments, from retail clients to affluent and high net worth individuals, and a multi-channel distribution model to reach the highest number of clients possible.

This growth target is also supported by strong economic growth across its geographies, favorable demographics and relatively low penetration rates of health and savings products across its markets. For instance, compared to the U.K. or the U.S. the life insurance segment is much smaller in Asia (ex-Japan) and the penetration of this industry measured relative to GDP is much smaller, boding well for growth over the coming years.

Source: Prudential.

This means that growth opportunities are strong across several markets over the long term, with Prudential well positioned to benefit from these trends due to top-3 positions in most markets where it is present.

Prudential is bullish on China, where its presence still has a lot of room to grow due to very low level of penetration of the insurance market, which is lower than most Asian countries. Nevertheless, growth potential in Asia is widespread and Prudential’s selected growth markets include the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, and India.

Financial Performance & Dividends

Regarding its financial performance, Prudential has reported good results over the past few years even though due to the significant business overhaul performed in recent years, its financial history is not necessarily a good indication of its future performance.

Nevertheless, during the past six months, Prudential maintained a good operating performance, reporting strong growth in most of its key measures despite some disruptions caused by Covid-19 in Asian countries.

New business profit increased by 29% YoY to close to $1.2 billion, operating profit was up by 14% YoY to nearly $2 billion and cash flow generation was also quite strong (+13% YoY) to $1.1 billion. These numbers show that Prudential’s growth remains on the expected path and its business is highly cash generative. Moreover, its profitability is also quite good and has been quite stable over the past few years, showing that Prudential has a recurring business and its return on equity (ROE) ratio is not expected to be volatile over the medium to long term. Going forward, Prudential is expected to deliver strong growth figures in Asia and its ROE should remain at very high levels, with ROEs above 20% being sustainable in the medium term.

Source: Prudential.

Regarding its capitalization, Prudential is very well capitalized given that its coverage ratio was 383% at the end of June (ex U.S. operations), which means that on this measure it does not need to retain much profits. On the other hand, regarding financial leverage, Prudential’s ratio was close to 30%, which is acceptable, but the company wants to improve even further its credit profile to target an ‘AA’ credit rating (currently a single ‘A’) and therefore wants to perform a capital increase of $2.5-$3 billion in the next few months to enhance its financial profile.

Source: Prudential.

This will dilute somewhat current shareholders, but will put Prudential in a stronger position in terms of credit profile, which is an important factor within the insurance industry to gain more customers in the health and savings units. Additionally, when Prudential reaches its medium-term target of a leverage ratio between 20%-25%, it will be in a position to return a good part of its profits to shareholders.

Since 2019, Prudential started to determine its dividends in USD, which in the last year amounted to $0.16 per share. This means that Prudential currently offers a very modest yield of less than 1%, but this is set to increase in the coming years, as earnings should grow and Prudential’s financial profile clearly allows for a higher dividend distribution going forward.

Nevertheless, according to analysts’ estimates, this is not expected to change much in the next few years, which I think it is quite conservative and there is plenty of room for Prudential to beat dividend expectations as the market is not currently expecting a different dividend policy in the next 2-3 years.

Conclusion

Prudential has a unique profile among European insurance companies, given that after its business overhaul performed in recent years it is now completely focused on growing markets in Asia and Africa. This is a strong backdrop for a sustainable path of revenues and earnings growth over the long term, a very different outlook than most European insurers that are mainly exposed to mature markets.

Reflecting its better growth profile and solid financial position, Prudential is currently trading at a premium valuation to its peers (price to book value of 3.2x vs. 1.17) and somewhat above its historical average (2x over the past five years), thus investors should wait for a pullback to buy Prudential as the current valuation is not exactly cheap.