Growth Strategy

Andy Jassy became CEO of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the start of the third quarter. He came with the contract that would give him more than $200 million over the next decade. He intends to make that bonus. In order to achieve it, he would have to produce substantial growth that would require him to make investments that could cause low quarters. Jeff Bezos realized that the rapid growth during the pandemic was over, and he started aggressive programs that will generate long term benefits at the cost of short-term pain

The guidance for the third quarter is revenue of between $106-$112 million. The second-quarter revenue was $113 million. However, the second quarter had a prime day so revenue will be essentially equal between the second and third quarters. This cannot be said for operating income. Operating income guidance for the third quarter is between $2.5 billion to $6 billion. Both numbers are two billion dollars less than the guidance for the second quarter. (The high number of Amazon guidance is real; the lower number is a hedge). To achieve the growth objectives, Amazon is planning to hire 55,000 technical marketing and medical employees along with 125,000 warehouse employees in North America. They will be needed for the 100 fulfillment centers opening in September.

Of the 55,000 employees, Amazon expects to have about 40,000 hires in the US with the balance in the rest of the world. The 55,000 employees will have to be recruited and trained and equipped to support the new business. Many of them will be marketing and technical people in AWS charged with selling the cloud services and developing new software. Amazon care will require the establishment of medical care for an additional 17 metropolitan areas. More people will be needed for broadband satellite and department stores, as well as robotics development. So, Amazon will be in a position of having about $2 billion of expenditures without significant revenue in the third quarter. These investments should succeed in the long term in increasing Amazon's profitability. However, nothing is guaranteed, and Amazon's performance in the third quarter will be poor.

Valuation

Amazon’s financial structure is strong. In 2020 Q2, free cash flow was $32 billion. In Q2 2021, that cash flow dropped to $12 billion. This $20 billion drop was due to the growth of 175 fulfillment centers and other expansion activities. Amazon stock is selling at around $3425 per share. This is a P/E ratio of 62 compared to Standard and Poor’s 500 index of 34. The Amazon growth should be 16% vs. 10% for the S & P. A decline of $2 billion from the second quarter income would be a decline of 26%. This would drop the Amazon stock price to around $2600. In March, the stock reached a low of $2900. Amazon will correctly point to the future growth expectations, but this will still be a large disappointment.

Business Expansions

Most of the new business initiatives will take time to develop, but they will improve Amazon's growth prospects. Amazon will argue that it should be valued more on growing revenue than growing profits for the next few quarters. It is unclear how much investors will value faster revenue growth.

The following actions are part of a massive Amazon expansion:

Expanding online distribution AWS (Amazon Web Services) New small brick-and-mortar department stores. Medical care (Amazon Care) Satellite broadband.

Online distribution

In the first eight months of 2021, Amazon opened 75 new distribution facilities. In September, they will open another 100. These facilities will be available for the holiday season. Amazon is also expanding its use of automation in the warehouses.

Amazon sells about $600 of merchandise per square foot, 34% more than Walmart (WMT) and 120% more than Target (TGT). They intend to sell more per square foot using increased automation. With more local fulfillment centers they can provide more same-day sales increasing their value to the customer.

Amazon announced plans to hire 125,000 distribution employees in North America. They had a career day beginning on September 15 to hire employees for the holiday season. In order to attract people to high turnover warehouse jobs, they are paying hiring bonuses and a starting pay depending upon the market of up to $18 an hour. They also offer vision and dental care which cost them around $3.50 an hour. Most importantly, they're offering to pay for an undergraduate degree for active employees. This is expensive. but it probably allows them to get better employees and to hold onto these people while they are working for their degree.

Normally Amazon could be expected to reduce facilities as the high growth seen in 2020 tapirs off. Instead, they are adding new facilities so that they can get faster responses including one-day delivery. Thus, they expect to have an increased competitive advantage in online sales. These actions are expensive, but they will allow Amazon to increase its market share in 2021 and 2022.

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

AWS increased spending for new product development, customer support, and marketing. As a result, the AWS margin declined from 38.8% to 28.3% in the second quarter, 2021 year-over-year. The growth was excellent. Revenue growth increased at 37% a year. Amazon is hiring 55,000 technical, marketing, and management staff in 2021. Many of these people worldwide will support future AWS product development and sales. They have even gotten to the point of using television spots to promote AWS. In the third quarter, these new hirers should further increase sales and decrease margins.

Long-term, gaining market is only going to get harder and Cloud margins will become lower over time. However, the margin decline will be painful now.

New small brick-and-mortar department stores

30,000 square-foot department stores are planned with the first units in Ohio and California. These stores will focus on clothing and home products. They will allow customers to return clothes to those stores. This will strengthen the sales of products that suffer from high returns from clothes that do not fit. As the first stores become available early next year, Amazon will be able to determine how successful this venture is and whether it should be expanded.

Medical care (Amazon Care)

Amazon currently has an online pharmacy and programs at AWS that could be used to enhance medical care. The big expansion will come from” Amazon Care”. Amazon care is currently available in Washington state, Washington DC, and Baltimore. There are two services, one virtual the other in person. The customer can interact with the healthcare professional online. In-person service is available with a healthcare professional coming to see the patient. The current service is largely used by Amazon employees. Currently, about 40,000 people use this service.

Over the next two years, Amazon plans to expand the service to 20 large cities. They have also been discussing links with health insurance companies. At this stage, it is unclear how this system will evolve. If successful, it would be a major growth business for Amazon.

Satellite Broadband

Morgan Stanley stated that satellite broadband represented a $100 billion opportunity. At present, this is a small business. Kuiper Systems LLC, which is a subsidiary of Amazon, envision a network of 3236 small satellites that can be satellite data in a place on earth. Amazon hired the leader of Space X satellite program to run this business. Space X is a competitor in this market. Amazon has purchased nine launches using the Atlas V booster for the initial satellite launches. Each booster will launch multiple satellites. The Atlas boosters will only launch a limited number of satellites The Atlas V is built by United Launch Alliance (ULA). ULA is buying Blue Origin rocket engines to use in its new booster, the Vulcan. Blue Origin is owned by Jeff Bezos. It is likely that Blue Origin would be a supplier to Kuiper. It could use the Blue Origin new Glenn booster when that becomes available in 2023. It is likely that the Internet broadband service will be sold directly to consumers rather than a corporate intermediary.

Conclusions

The online distribution expansion and AWS will be expensive in the third quarter,2021, but could result in higher profits in the fourth quarter,2021 holiday timeframe. The Small Department stores, Amazon Care, and Kuiper costs will increase as it moves into a new headquarters in Redmond Washington. However, that should not have a large impact in 2021. The brick-and-mortar department stores and medical care are not big enough to impact 2021 profitability, but the costs will increase in 2022. The growth expenditures are astonishing but in keeping with the Amazon historical pattern. The large expansion of online distribution with 175 new distribution sites and massive hiring could seriously impact third-quarter profitability. For Amazon, it is hoped that the third quarter will be followed by exceptionally strong future quarters. Prior to the third quarter announcement on October 27, 2021, Amazon is a sell.