peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

The semiconductor chip shortage is worsening:

The global semiconductor shortage that has paralyzed automakers for nearly a year shows signs of worsening, as a new wave of coronavirus infections halts assembly lines in Southeast Asia. Now coronavirus is worsening the problem, as Delta-variant infections force chip suppliers in Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines to halt production, according to industry executives and administration officials. The infections are “shutting down factories and hurting the back end of the semiconductor process,” one of the administration officials said Wednesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview Thursday’s meeting.

This will lead to additional upward price pressures for larger durable goods.

Yesterday, the Fed released its latest round of economic projections:

Let's go left to right:

For 2021, the new projections for... Median 2021 GDP declined 1.1% Unemployment rose .3% 4.8% PCE inflation rose .8% to 4.2% Core PCE inflation rose .7%

Slower growth (although still a solid rate); higher unemployment (although at a low level) and higher inflation.

For 2022, the new projections for... 2022 GDP were up .5% Unemployment was unchanged Inflation was up .1%

Unchanged growth, unemployment, fractionally higher inflation. In other words, the Fed still sees the current situation as transitory.

The central tendencies and range for GDP are all lower by pretty large amounts. The Fed clearly sees growth slowing. Unemployment is modestly higher while inflation projections are just around the unchanged level.

Finally, here's the dot plot from the report:

More Fed presidents see rate increases next year. But, the biggest is .5% - not exactly a massive spike.

Markit released its flash estimate of the EU PMI:

“On one hand, some cooling of growth from the two-decade highs seen earlier in the summer was to be expected. On the other hand, firms have become increasingly frustrated by supply delays, shortages and ever-higher prices for inputs. Businesses, most notably in manufacturing but also now in the service sector, are being constrained as a result, often losing sales and customers. For now, the overall rate of expansion remains solid, despite slowing, but growth looks likely to weaken further in coming months if the price and supply headwinds show no signs of abating especially if accompanied by any rise in virus cases as we head into the autumn.”

Now I'm curious to see the upcoming ISM report for the US.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from StockCharts.com:

Today was the day when the markets really tried to rebound. The QQQ had the smallest equity market gain, and it was up nearly 1%. Micro-caps topped out at just over 2%. The treasury markets were off. The bottom four slots are populated with the four defensive sectors: utilities, real estate, consumer staples, and health care. Energy was up strongly, as were financials, industrials and basic materials.

Let's check on the status of the counter-trend trade. DIA 3-Month from StockCharts.com

The DIA broke through the downward sloping trendline. Prices closed just shy of the 50-day EMA. SPY 3-Month from StockCharts.com

The SPY closed just above the trend line and right above the 10-day EMA. QQQ 3-Month from StockCharts.

The QQQ continues to advance but is still below the trend line.

Overall, the rebound trade continues. Let's see if the market ends the week with a complete rebound.

I'll be back over the weekend with my weekly summary.