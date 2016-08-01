alicat/E+ via Getty Images

Fundamentals

The FOMC meets today and Chairman Powell will let us know about the future of tapering and whether interest rates are going to go up, down or stay the same. Our guess is that markets may initially be bearish, if there is any kind of tapering talk. We believe that the Fed cannot raise interest rates. We are at a pivotal point in terms of the credit markets and raising interest rates at the same time we have a debt ceiling deadline, does not make any sense. The markets are volatile in anticipation of any change in interest rates. The Fed does have an enormous influence on the markets, as today shows.

The 10-year note has been trading at about 130 and we are looking at the CPI coming out at about 5.3% inflation. Based on current inflation, purchasing power is declining fast. We are still getting supply problems that are causing price inflation in addition to monetary inflation, which is caused by the Fed’s massive stimulus being pumped into the economy. The more money the Fed creates, the more the dollar’s purchasing power declines. Since Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard, the US has been exporting inflation to the rest of the world. After decades of the US dollar being the world’s reserve currency, that dominance is in decline.

The Fed may put a cap on the 30-year bond to cap interest rates, so debt payments remain manageable. In terms of inflation, we are in a situation similar to the1970s, but we didn’t have such debt levels then as we do today. In the 1970s, Chairman Volcker raised interest rates into double digits, but if that was done today, the defaults on loans would destroy the global economic system. With inflation rates where they are, we are in the land of negative interest rates already. Even if interest rates went up one percent, the increase in debt payments would cause defaults around the world. If anything, the Fed may need to bring interest rates even lower--into even more negative territory when inflation is taken into account.

It is unclear how we are going to be able to continue to take on more and more debt, while printing money to pay the interest. Fiat currencies, such as the dollar, which is solely based on trust in the government, are in dire straits. We are still dealing with the Delta variant and there are still labor shortages. Government support may be contributing to the labor shortages, although there is some discussion of a universal wage for everyone. We could be in the midst of some major changes in the world’s economic structure.

One solution to the declining purchasing power of the dollar is to slowly end tapering, which if Powell announces that today would be a surprise. Whether it is the time now to do that is highly debatable, especially with Evergrande possibly defaulting on $400 billion of real estate in China. Given China’s questionable reporting practices, the amount is probably far more than the announced amount. Could this lead to a spreading contagion? Will China be the catalyst that starts a widespread collapse? It could happen quickly and suddenly. Or it might be contained to China.

Our belief is that interest rates will not go up. It is impossible for them to go up at this point. The Fed can’t even consider raising interest rates, since doing so would cause massive selloffs in equity markets around the world. They also can’t end tapering, or the markets will plunge, which the Fed does not want. At this point, there is little the Fed can do. The Fed may talk about raising rates and slowing tapering, but such talk may be a tactic to attempt to slow inflation.

Money continues to pour into precious metals, fine art, real estate, and other hard assets. Price and monetary inflation are not temporary. They are here for a while. That is why money is pouring into hard assets in an attempt to avoid losing value in relation to inflation. Even though stocks, real estate, Bitcoin, and other assets are rising fast, much of that increase is due to the declining value of the dollar in which such assets are priced.

The Fed says that inflation is temporary. It does not seem to be that way. The economic system is changing and is coming to the end of a 40-year cycle that signifies a change from the US dollar dominating the system to a new system with multiple currencies and assets serving as the world’s reserve currency.

The IMF is preparing additional capital to countries that may require it. The IMF is expecting more crises, especially in Third World countries. The IMF is making available trillions of dollars in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) as a currency to back-up central banks around the world. SDRs appear to be being used as another currency of sorts. There is some concern that SDRs may replace gold, but gold has been around for thousands of years as an asset and currency. It seems highly unlikely that gold will ever go away as a currency and asset.

All of these factors are increasing interest in precious metals. Such fundamentals are bound to increase the price of gold and silver in the long term. Every time precious metals have a correction, we buy physical gold and silver on a steady basis for the long term.

Precious metals are critical to preserving your wealth for the long term. The gold market reacts to interest rates depending on the underlying fundamental economic condition. The current negative interest rate environment is extremely bullish for the yellow metal. It allows the purchasing and financing of the physical metal at historical lending rates, therefore reducing the cost factor of purchasing or leasing.

If the value of the US Dollar goes down as a result of the current monetary policies of unlimited stimulus to support the economy, the US Dollar reflects the loss of purchasing power of the currency in hard assets like Real State. If the economy is showing resilience or inflationary expectations it acts as a hedge regardless of any action taken by the Feds regarding interest rates and monetary policy.

Gold can act as an economic indicator or an inflation hedge to protect against currency destruction.

Unlike the dollar and other fiat currencies, or even Bitcoin, which is so volatile as to make it a highly questionable long-term asset, gold and silver have a long history of maintaining their value, especially in times of crisis and change, like we are experiencing today. We recommend taking advantage of pullbacks in gold and silver to add to your long-term position in precious metals.

Gold

If in response to the Fed meeting gold moves down to $1761 or even $1748, the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) Buy 1 and 2 levels, then it will be an excellent time to buy. If that happens, then the targets will be the VC PMI Sell 1 level of $1794 and the Sell 2 level of $1835.