Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced by R. Paul Drake

Many REITs (VNQ) use triple-net leases for much of what they do. Under such leases, the tenant pays for all maintenance, taxes, insurance, and other property expenses.

We see examples of this in the health care, industrial, office, and other property sectors.

Yet there is a sector identified as the “Net Lease REITs” or somewhat more accurately as “Free-standing properties.”

REITs in this sector invest in single-tenant retail buildings of modest size. The classic tenants include convenience stores and drugstores.

NAREIT groups 11 REITs in this sector. Yet there are significant differences among them in business model and behavior.

We have been highlighting the excellent value in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) through much of the past year. It has failed to recover even as most other REITs rose to new all-time highs:

Data by YCharts

Let’s look more closely at what and who NNN is. We will find one surprise that impacts our future expectations.

What They Do

NNN focuses on street-facing retail net lease properties.

The word "retail" has a bad connotation in today's market, but these properties are some of the safest real estate investments that you can make:

1) No Landlord Responsibility: The tenant is responsible for all property expenses: utilities, insurance, taxes, maintenance, and anything else.

The tenant is responsible for all property expenses: utilities, insurance, taxes, maintenance, and anything else. 2) Longer Leases: The typical term starts at ~15 years and includes several 5-year extensions.

The typical term starts at ~15 years and includes several 5-year extensions. 3) Strong Rent Coverage: The properties serve as the profit-center of the tenant, and the rent is typically covered by 2 to 3 times, leaving ample margin of safety even if fundamentals deteriorate in a recession.

The properties serve as the profit-center of the tenant, and the rent is typically covered by 2 to 3 times, leaving ample margin of safety even if fundamentals deteriorate in a recession. 4) No Co-Tenancy Issues: Because these are single-tenant properties, the landlord does not have to worry about co-tenancy clauses. This is today a problem for shopping centers and malls.

Because these are single-tenant properties, the landlord does not have to worry about co-tenancy clauses. This is today a problem for shopping centers and malls. 5) Predictable Growth: Finally, the leases include automatic rent increases. The norm is a 2% hike each year or 10% every 5 years.

Unlike malls, these retail properties generate steady bond-like cash flow and they are not heavily affected by the growth of e-commerce. That's because they are mostly service, experience and/or value-oriented. Here are the types of assets that NNN owns:

Source

What you can see is that these are all “customer-facing” enterprises. NNN does not, for example, hold any industrial properties.

NNN makes the point that these net lease properties are safer because they are the "profit-centers" of their tenants.

This means that the tenants make sales from these properties and so unless they are unprofitable, they are unlikely to ever want out of them. They are unlikely to risk disrupting established customer bases to save a moderate amount of rent in a new location.

When you are dealing with a "cost-center" such as an office building, you are much less dependent on the specific property, and therefore, the risk of vacancy and volatility in cash flow is much greater.

This greater resilience is reflected in the past results of NNN. It is one of the few REITs to have not missed a single dividend hike over the past 31 years:

Source

Key Aspects of the NNN Approach

NNN emphasizes buying relatively small properties, typically for $2M to $4M. They also emphasize buying properties with a high land value component, which speaks to the quality of the location.

The approach of NNN has several similarities to that of STORE Capital (STOR), but with some nuanced differences.

Both do little or no buying on spec. They are seeking to do sale-leaseback transactions with operating, profitable firms.

NNN develops ongoing relationships with national firms and sources many tenants from them. These firms typically can access the bond markets but not for investment-grade (“IG”) debt. NNN shows pride in that a number of their tenants have subsequently obtained IG ratings:

STOR in contrast seeks out firms that cannot access the bond markets and normally depend only on banks for financing. This is how STOR generates a higher acquisition cap rate than NNN. The acquisition cap rate of NNN is higher than that of IG-focused REITs such as Realty Income (O), but below that of STOR.

Both NNN and STOR emphasize low purchase prices. I am sure they have to do some educating of owners who might expect to get paid the full market value.

Somewhat lower prices are good for both sides. The operator gets lower rent and higher rent coverage. The purchaser gets an investment they can profitably escape if needed.

Both also emphasize financial reporting at the property level. This enables them to identify and exit properties that show weakness.

NNN also emphasizes quite strongly the effectiveness and profitability of their dispositions. They brag how their …

“Highly productive proprietary www.nnn1031.com website enables property sales at premium retail pricing, at volumes far above other triple-net sellers."

CEO Jay Whitehurst reported that their disposition cap rate in 2019 was 5.9%, well below their acquisition cap rate. The acquisition cap rate has been near 7% for the past decade and was higher before that. [“cap rate” is short for capitalization rate and is the ratio of Net Operating Income, or NOI, to property value.]

NNN has averaged dispositions above $100M per year since 2015. For reference, this is more than 1/7th of their revenue.

The Business Model

We can look at the inherent profitability of the ongoing operations using the V-formula of STOR CEO Chris Volk. If you have not seen it before, here it is:

Looking at the history of the NNN financials, the various quantities here have been quite consistent over the past decade. Interest expense has come down some with declining rates. Putting the numbers together we find this:

The numbers used here are taken from REITbase, which adjusts revenue up slightly from the GAAP value to more accurately capture actual revenues as some tenants are converted to a cash basis. Also, straight-line rent adjustments are generally quite small for NNN and are left out here. [There is a more complicated story for 2020, not reflective on the business model as such, which we will not spend time on.]

If one owns a lot of triple-net properties, one does encounter a need for some level of maintenance capex. The happens for example if a tenant leaves but the property needs to be modified for the next tenant.

Despite this, NNN is adamant about keeping their maintenance capex at zero. Their investor relations has told us that they prefer to give rent relief to tenants so that the tenants can bear those costs. That way NNN never has to spend money that they have to recover later.

The lines that matter are at the bottom.

In blue, one sees the operating cap rate. This is and should be lower than the acquisition cap rate, since they are buying properties at low prices as discussed above.

In green, one sees the return on NAV, which is what we most directly care about. This is also the ratio of Adjusted Funds From Operations, or AFFO, to NAV. A few points about this quantity:

So long as it exceeds the ratio of dividend to NAV, which it does, the dividend is covered

The return on NAV does not include net profits from asset sales, which in the case of NNN add to their ability to grow

The inverse of the return on NAV (17x) is the AFFO multiple that would price the stock at NAV.

On the net, what NNN has done is to use very modest leverage to effectively offset their various costs, so that their return on NAV is about the same as their operating cap rate. They could up their profitability by adding leverage, but that is not who they are, which takes us to capital management:

Extremely Conservative Capital Management

The first of many objectives listed by NNN for management of their balance sheet is: Avoid financing risk (never "need" capital). One sees this play out across their capital management. Highlights include

Seek long-duration capital

Well-laddered debt maturities with no short-term ones

Keep properties unencumbered to maximize optionality

High bank credit line

Sustain a high (BBB+) credit rating

NNN is one of the REITs that has been issuing 30-year debt. The notes they issued in 2020 are at a 3.21% effective rate.

At the end of 2020, NNN had a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.0 and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.0. These are excellent numbers for a REIT.

Pivoting Toward Faster Growth

We see another aspect of the conservative approach of NNN when we look at their long-term growth. Here are several relevant parameters:

Here we show numbers and CAGRs for both 2019 and 2020, since 2020 was an anomalous year. The CAGRs are from 2012.

We see that their property, revenue, and AFFO all have grown at low double-digit rates in normal times. This is quite a bit less than what STOR and O have been doing, reflecting the conservative approach.

This modest growth is complemented by a modest 6% growth rate of shares outstanding. The difference is the growth rate of AFFO/diluted share, which was running 6.7% through 2019 but has dropped to just below 5% at present. The estimate for 2021 is about $2.80, an 11% increase.

The surprise comes when one looks at the growth rate of dividend per share, which is a lot less than the AFFO/share growth rate.

This is really strange. Leaving aside pandemic years, net lease REITs usually are very stable operations. Normally AFFO/share and the dividend grow at the same rate.

What the heck is going on here? It is helpful to look at the history of AFFO payout fraction:

Save for 2020, the AFFO payout fraction has been plummeting at least since 2012. It had dropped 10% by 2019.

This is really interesting. Most net lease REITs pay out 80% to 85% of AFFO. The outlier has been STOR, which pays out around 70% of AFFO, giving them much more retained capital to drive growth.

Retaining an extra 10% of AFFO, coupling it with leverage-neutral debt, and investing it at NNN’s typical acquisition cap rate of 7% would add ~1% to the rate of growth of NNN.

What’s more, this steady reduction in payout fraction cannot go on indefinitely. Eventually, it will plateau. At that point, NNN will be able to grow their dividend much more quickly and will have little choice but to do so.

Valuation

We can look at valuation in a few ways. Net lease REITs have usually been priced above-median analyst NAV, because they are trusted to grow accretively. This has been the case for NNN.

Source: TIKR

The price has peaked around 130% of NAV and tended to find a bottom near NAV. It has only dropped much below NAV during crises.

We get a similar story from the ratio of Price to FFO.

Source: TIKR

The price has tended to bottom around 15x FFO and to peak above 20x. Both Price to NAV and Price to FFO suggest that NNN has an upside from here of 20% to 30%.

We can also look at the discounted value of the cash flows. To my mind, the relevant number here is the AFFO/share.

I looked really closely at the numbers to see if any of it was being bled away in various expenditures like transaction costs, which happens for some REITs. It seems to me that the AFFO of NNN is either being returned to shareholders or reinvested for them in a way that will produce growing returns.

Working from the projected 2021 AFFO of $2.80 per share, one gets the following discounted cash flow curves. I used the historical growth rate of 6.7% and also a somewhat lower value of 5.4%:

At the moment NNN is priced for an investor discount rate of 12% to 14%. That is somewhat high for an investment that should produce a total return when fully valued closer to 10% or 11%.

A discount rate of 10% or a bit more is also where REITs are typically priced on these curves. These curves also suggest that there should be significant upside in the price, of 20% or more.

It is worth noticing that the increased growth that should follow from the reduced payout ratio will justify an even higher valuation.

Impact of Interest Rates

The markets have gotten into something of a tizzy here lately from fear of some combination of higher interest rates and inflation. Those two do go together if either of them moves very far.

The 10-year Treasury is now at about 1.2% yield while NNN is yielding nearly 4.7%. That is as large a spread as we have seen in the past 20 years, save for during the crashes of the Great Recession and 2020. The lowest spread has been around 1%.

Thus, it seems as if there should be a cushion now, jitters by Mr. Market aside. Rates can rise quite a bit before the price of NNN is likely to be threatened more than temporarily.

Our Take

NNN is no longer the steal it was in the summer and early fall of 2020. But it still offers a near 5% dividend yield and an upside that one can conservatively place at 20%.

The NNN business model is second only to that of STOR in its ability to generate long-term superior returns. They sacrifice some of that for safety, which may matter to you.

What’s more, NNN has been steadily decreasing their payout ratio. This will increase their long-term returns going forward.