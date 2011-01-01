alengo/E+ via Getty Images

Graphic Source: Codex DNA, Inc.

Introduction: What is Codex DNA?

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:DNAY) is a focused synthetic biology company developing lab instruments, reagents, and associated products while providing various other biofoundry-related services. Their main solution is their BioXp system which is an end-to-end automated workstation for building DNA and mRNA for accelerating R&D of novel products, antibody-based biologics, mRNA vaccines, and therapeutics for their customers.

Founded in 2011, Codex operates with 108 employees and a ~$365M market cap since its IPO in June 2021. Although investor interest has fallen off recently since the IPO, the underlying fundamentals of Codex DNA showcase a promising investment opportunity in 2021. Wall-street analysts seem to be the first to expect outsized upside with large near-term revenue growth targets and TTM revenues affirming this measure.

Codex also has a strong commercial growth trajectory with its new benchtop instrument which focuses on generating complex, small-scale, and high throughput synthetic DNA/mRNA. Several new product rollouts in 2022+ seem to contain further upside leveraging Codex's scientific expertise and IP portfolio. Although the small market cap suggests higher than average risk and volatility, Codex DNA seems to have many of the right requirements for higher-than-average expected stock price upside in 2021 and the following report will explain why.

Products/Pipeline

Codex DNA's products include the BioXp™ system, a fully automated benchtop instrument for generating synthetic DNA/mRNA from DNA sequence; BioXp™ kits which contain all the necessary Gibson Assembly® reagents; and a portfolio of Gibson Assembly® kits and "transformation-ready" competent cells. In terms of services, in 2019 Codex launched their BioXp™ biofoundry services which cover many functions ranging from simple gene synthesis to complex whole synthetic genome construction. Additionally, Codex DNA offers various SARS-CoV-2 tools and resources including full-length synthetic genomes and RNA controls.

Source: Codex DNA, Inc. | Investor Presentation (September 2021)

Codex's revenue to date has primarily been derived from their BioXp systems, BioXp kits, benchtop reagents, and their biofoundry services. These are primarily sold to pharmaceutical and academic labs worldwide expected to service a niche within automated small-scale DNA/mRNA synthesis.

Source: Codex DNA, Inc. | Investor Presentation (September 2021)

On top of their current product offering, Codex has a transition into focusing on mRNA synthesis with their BioXp benchtop instrument launching several new products within the next 1-2 years to facilitate an advantage within this focus. These changes include expanding the scale of their synthesis and the pace. Thereafter, Codex in the 2-3 year range will most likely transition to higher throughput and further automation options.

Source: Codex DNA, Inc. | Investor Presentation (September 2021)

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the product line, please see either the Sep. 2021 Investor Presentation or the most recent 10Q.

Management

Codex DNA is being led by Todd R. Nelson ("CEO") and Dr. Daniel G. Gibson ("CTO"). Todd Nelson has served as Codex's CEO and President since 2018. Before that, Todd Nelson served as CEO of various Life Sciences companies across various developmental stages. From 2014-2017, Todd Nelson was CEO of DiscoverX Corporation, a developer/manufacturer of reagents for drug discovery. Before that, from 2011-2014, Todd Nelson was CEO of MP Biomedicals, a global manufacturer and distributor of life sciences products and services including chemicals, diagnostics, and more. Lastly, from 2007-2011, he was CEO of eBioscience, another reagents company.

He additionally has served in various other prestigious roles including as VP of Global Corporate Development and Strategy at Life Technologies, later known as Thermo Fisher Scientific, VP of Global Securities and Economics at Merrill Lynch, and Global Head of Life Sciences at RBC Capital Markets. He has a Ph.D. in Philosophy, an MBA in Finance, and a BA in Psychology with a clinical fellowship training at Mayo Clinic in Human Genetics and Lab Medicine from 1996-1998. He seems to have the right business background to commercialize the BioXp platform technology.

Financial position

Codex DNA, Inc. is in a strong financial position with TTM (ended 2Q 2021) revenues of $8.8M (+14.05% y/y), cash at 2Q 2021 of $124M, and a minimal TTM cash burn of -$20M. This equates to funding for an impressive ~6 years. Analysts expect impressive revenue growth for Codex during the forecasted period (2020-2025) reaching revenues of $110.5M by 2025 with a promising CAGR of +76% This is well above the peer group later presented.

Analyst EPS targets are still negative in the forecasted period with an E2024 EPS of -$0.5/share. Codex has come forward stating that their "operating leverage strategy" aims to achieve profitability by 2024. This seems quite likely due to Codex's minimal cash burn, high revenue growth, and a consumables/unit-cost-focused business strategy that intends to enhance margins in the near term.

Source: Codex DNA, Inc. | Investor Presentation (September 2021)

Addressable Markets | Synthetic Biology & Transcription Templates

Codex has confirmed that its strategy is focused on addressing the largest total addressable markets globally (or TAMs). This is initially presented as the synthetic biology market which has a CAGR of 27.6% reaching $8.9B by 2024. More specifically though, Codex's near-term targeted operating segment (in vitro transcription templates) is a much smaller market but still boasts a 19.8% CAGR. In vitro transcription templates as a whole is projected to amount to a total addressable market by 2025 of $300M-$350M.

This would roughly equate with analyst expectations to Codex owning ~20-30% of that market if it remains a priority for Codex moving forward. The niche established by Codex in speed, scale, and quality showcase strong business acumen and a level of focus that make this likely.

Source: Codex DNA, Inc. | Investor Presentation (September 2021)

Risk discussion

Codex DNA, Inc. is in a medium risk category still operating under biotechnology, but focusing on the instruments/consumables segment, particularly synthetic biological applications in the long-term and therapeutic applications in the near term. Their small market cap of ~$365M and minimal current revenues seem to open the door for larger than expected industry growth, particularly as they carve their instrument's segment to be medium to high complexity, small-scale DNA/mRNA synthesis.

As with most new biotechnology instruments/consumables companies, the risk levels are higher than comparable non-biotech-related sectors given the pace of technological development required to remain competitive and the cost-dynamics/specificities required. Codex's financial position lessens this risk with its ample deployable capital, but for investors, it will be wise to follow subsequent revenue growth announcements quarterly and installed units to benchmark growth against peer and analyst expectations.

Wall Street outlook and price target

Wall Street analysts have set an overwhelmingly "Very Bullish" outlook (3/3 analysts) with an optimistic near-term price target of $26.50/share (+163% Upside). This level of optimism isn't uncommon in the biotechnology sector, but it does show there to be a higher-than-average expected promise with Codex. After further exploration, this optimism is well warranted if the technology of BioXp continues to meet consumer demand.

Graphic Source: Seeking Alpha, Inc: Wall St. Analysts Rating

This near-term upside will most likely be driven by the launching of various new products in 2021-2022 augmenting BioXp's current services and pushing into mRNA synthesis as the focus. Additionally, with such a small market cap and insider ownership of ~21%, any large buying activity of DNAY will drive an associated outsized upside. This may work to the downside as well. Investors should remain more cautious with such optimism.

Investors should watch the strong competition in this sphere for any competing product launches. The enterprises include notable names such as Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) for biofoundry serves, IDT for instruments, Twist Biosciences (TWST), Genewiz, Genscript (OTCPK:GNNSF), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Aldevron, Trilink Biotechnologies, and Bio-Synthesis, amongst others.

Data by YCharts

Valuation | Is DNAY Overvalued?

In terms of a quick valuation utilizing EV/Sales multiples confirmed through peer group analysis, it can be seen that Codex DNA has fairly substantial upside potential in the near term if product adoption keeps up to analyst expectations. The upside sets a near-term price target of $15.6/share (+54% upside) with a medium-term price target of $47.1/share (+367% upside).

Table Source: Developed by Gunner Hardy | Data Source: Seeking Alpha

This valuation is rough but further confirmation with the below peer group showcases the high multiples paid on life sciences instrument developers (EV/Sales: 24x-29x). This is particularly applied more loosely to those focusing on modern applications (e.g. Ginkgo - Synthetic Biology, Twist - DNA storage, etc). Additionally, it can be seen that Codex's multiple is largely driven by outsized expected 2022+ growth.

This is above even the per groups average which is still quite large. In summary, with a low 5.45% short interest and higher than average expected growth, this under-followed biotech seems to hold great promise. Codex is quite expensive with a FWD 23.78x price to sales ratio, but this is augmented with a strong cash position and high growth expected. In terms of downside support, the low TTM price to book ratio of 2.64x versus the sector of 3.71x highlights downside protection at $3.6/share.

Table Source: Developed by Gunner Hardy | Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion/Investment thesis

To conclude, Codex DNA is a promising new benchtop instrument developer focusing on generating complex, but small scale high throughput synthetic DNA/mRNA. Analysts expect large revenue growth in the near term and TTM revenues seem to affirm this measure. The company has a strong commercial growth trajectory with expectations of several new product rollouts in 2022+ leveraging their scientific expertise and IP portfolio. Although such a small market cap opens the realm for higher than average risk and volatility, Codex DNA seems to have the right makings for a promising investment in 2021.

In summary, the author projects Codex DNA, Inc. as a "buy" at a 1-2 year price target of $15.6/share (+54% upside).