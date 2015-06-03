AarreRinne/E+ via Getty Images

QC Copper and Gold (OTCQB:QCCUF) is an explorer for copper and gold in Quebec, Canada. The company is developing the Opemiska copper project which it acquired in 2018. Opemiska was mined by Falconbridge, between 1953 and 1991. Falconbridge concentrated its efforts on mining the high grade copper veins in the Springer and Perry area with grades that reached as high as 20% copper. While mining these high grade veins, it didn't pay attention to the surrounding areas and that's where QC Copper and Gold sees the opportunity.

According to the company, Falconbridge missed the disseminated ore mineralization at that time because copper was trading below $1/lb. It just didn't move the needle at that time. Today however, copper has risen to $4/lb and has a bright future ahead coming from the electric revolution. The company saw this opportunity and started drilling the Opemiska project. They knew this isn't something new as it was done before with other projects like Detour Lake and Canadian Malartic. Their thesis turned out to be correct.

On September 20th, QC Copper and Gold released a NI 43-101 compliant maiden resource indicating a resource of almost 2 billion pounds of copper equivalent at a grade of 0.88%. At today's copper and gold prices, this equals 4.7 million gold equivalent ounces.

To put a value on this resource we can use Ambrian's valuation chart.

For an explorer, Ambrian puts a value of $0.03 per pound of copper in the ground. However, I think this company's assets are valued much higher due to its high grade nature. If we take $0.05/lb of copper, this gives a valuation of around $100 million.

To double check, we use the following chart to evaluate the deposit from a gold equivalent basis. Explorers are typically valued at $30/ounce for the gold in the ground and this gives a valuation of $140 million dollars.

To illustrate the undervaluation we can look at the following chart below which shows that comparable projects are trading at much higher valuations.

The company currently trades at a market capitalization of $30 million and is clearly undervalued. What investors need to take into account as well is that the company has a significant investment in Baselode Energy (OTCQB:BSENF) which is a uranium explorer. From its latest quarterly financial report, QC Copper and Gold owned 17,857,143 shares of Baselode Energy, which represented 34% ownership. At today's share price, this equals $8 million.

The company also holds $3 million in cash. Taking all of this in account investors can buy QC Copper and Gold and its assets for only $20 million. This is a great deal. The cash balance and the investment in Baselode Energy provides the company with liquidity which reduces the risk of dilution. The CEO of the company knows this is a great deal and has been actively buying shares of the company all year according to recent SEDI filings.

Looking into the future, the company is preparing a PEA based on the latest technical report followed by a prefeasibility study a year later. In the mean time they will keep drilling the project in order to increase resources. Of great importance is the Saddle Zone between the Springer vein and the Perry vein. If this zone turns out to be mineralized, we could see the formation of a "super pit" which could increase the size of the open pit and allow them to reach ore at deeper levels. Investors can expect an updated NI 43-101 somewhere next year when the next drilling campaign concludes. If this deposit grows enough in size, I could see a larger major coming in to acquire this company.

In the distant future, we are looking at a high grade open pit copper mine in a friendly jurisdiction located in a district with existing infrastructure. Water, road, railway and power are all available and will reduce the CAPEX risk. We are not talking about billion dollar line items. I expect the upcoming PEA to be very sound because of this. On the side of permitting risk, I don't expect a lot of problems.

Quebec is a mining-friendly jurisdiction and we are talking about an existing mine which is being redeveloped. As noted earlier, the company has a healthy balance sheet with $10 million in cash and investments on its balance sheet, so there is no immediate liquidity risk. As for the ownership of Opemiska, the company has some outstanding obligations to fulfill. According to the latest quarterly financial report the company needs to pay around $1 million dollars and issue 3 million shares and 3 million warrants in the coming year. I don't expect this to be of concern as the company has plenty of cash left.

On a final note, the company also recently acquired 50% ownership of the Roger gold project which has a resource estimate of 500K gold ounces. This deposit could be used as a future satellite feed for Opemiska.